9 Australian Animals and the Best Places To See Them

When I was still in high school, a friend received a penpal letter asking, “Do kangaroos deliver the mail?” We laughed over it and seriously contemplated replying that they did. Seeing an Australian animal in a suburban area like Sydney is a rarity—though it has happened! No visit to Australia is complete without seeing our native wildlife, but you may need to go out of your way to see it.

Plenty of zoos and wildlife reserves are dedicated to native Australian animals, but there's nothing like spotting them in their natural habitat. When you spot them, it's important to know what you're doing because irresponsible tourists have been known to go out of their way for a selfie, endangering themselves and the animals they want photos with. It's essential to pay attention to the guidelines and proceed cautiously — no matter how cute and harmless one of our Aussie creatures may seem.

1. Quokkas on Rottnest Island, Western Australia

The quokka is a petite marsupial about the size of a small dog. They're one of the smallest wallabies in Australia and eat an herbivorous diet. These adorable critters are only found in Western Australia and have become famous, with tourists wanting selfies as they appear to smile for the camera. They mainly reside on Rottnest Island, which can be reached by a 30-minute ferry ride from the city of Perth. The island is the most accessible place to see them in the wild.

They are nocturnal, but you will often see them during the day. Quokka are curious and friendly and will approach you if they feel safe. However, it's good to maintain a safe distance of at least six feet.

2. Dingoes on Fraser Island, Queensland

A dingo is Australia's only native canine. It is believed to be descended from South Asian wolves and possibly arrived in Australia around 4,000 years ago during human migration. They're essentially wild dogs, and while you can safely view them, it is best to maintain your distance for several reasons. When fed or scavenging rubbish, dingoes can lose their hunting skills and become dependent on hand-outs, leading to increased contact with humans. This interaction has turned some dingoes into public nuisances, with some high-risk individuals requiring euthanasia as a last resort.

Additionally, newborn pups are typically fed from June to August, during which time their mothers may become aggressive. Mating season occurs from March to May, involving dominance tests, territory protection, and expulsion of intruders from other packs. To view dingoes in the wild and from a distance, you will find them on Fraser Island in Queensland, Victoria Highlands, Central Australia, and Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory.

3. Kangaroos on Kangaroo Island, South Australia

Kangaroos are unique marsupial mammals native to Australia. They have pouches to nurture their undeveloped young, called joeys. Kangaroos are herbivores that feed on vegetation and adapt well to the Australian outback. They are social animals, often found in groups led by dominant males. Kangaroos come in various species, with the red kangaroo being the largest.

Kangaroos can be found all over rural Australia; sometimes, you can find them on the outskirts of suburbia. If you're keen to see them in their natural habitat, head to a place like Kangaroo Island, located off the coast of the South Australian city of Adelaide.

4. Wombats in Tasmania

Wombats are marsupial mammals that are native to Australia. They're known for their stocky build and remarkable burrowing abilities. In fact, zookeepers must get creative with their habitats while in captivity, or else they'll find a way out. Nocturnal and mostly solitary, they create complex underground burrows for shelter and protection. Wombats are herbivores with strong teeth, primarily dining on grasses, roots, and bark. Their slow gait contrasts with their occasional bursts of speed when threatened. These unique creatures hold cultural significance in Australia and are celebrated for eccentric behaviors.

They can be hard to spot in the wild due to their nocturnal habits and burrowing behavior, but some of the best places include Wilsons Promontory National Park in Victoria, Cradle Mountain, Tasmania, Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, and Maria Island in Tasmania.

5. Koalas on the Great Ocean Road, Victoria

This native critter is very popular with tourists. While often referred to as koala bears, they're unrelated. They are herbivorous marsupials that specialize in feeding on toxic eucalyptus leaves, boasting adaptations to detoxify their diet. Koalas are nocturnal and spend most of their time in trees. These Australian animals are marked by territorial behaviors and vocalizations, especially during breeding season.

Due to habitat loss and disease, koalas are listed as vulnerable in certain regions. With their fluffy ears, round faces, and strong tree-climbing abilities, koalas hold cultural significance as an iconic symbol of Australian wildlife, highlighting the importance of conservation efforts to safeguard their future. While you may occasionally spot one if you're driving through the Aussie countryside, try Kangaroo Island in South Australia, Magnetic Island, Queensland, or Port Stephens in New South Wales for a better chance. The Great Ocean Road is a must-see region southwest of Melbourne, Victoria, where you'll find an abundance of natural wonders such as the Seven Apostles, and you're sure to spot a koala or two along Lighthouse Road in Otway National Park.

6. Echidnas on Phillip Island, Victoria

Echidnas, known as spiny anteaters, are remarkable egg-laying mammals in Australia. Covered in protective spines, they are insectivores with a penchant for ants and termites. These monotremes exhibit a unique reproductive strategy: females laying eggs and carrying their young in a pouch. Echidnas are solitary creatures known for burrowing habits and fascinating behaviors like curling into a ball when threatened.

In addition to their ancient lineage, they hold cultural significance in Indigenous Australian mythology and art. For those interested in spotting echidnas, various regions in Australia offer opportunities, including New South Wales' Murramarang National Park in October and November, Phillip Island in Victoria, and the Grampians region. Kangaroo Island in South Australia also provides genuine chances to observe these intriguing creatures in their natural habitat.

7. Emus in New South Wales National Parks

Emu's are also the world's second-largest bird after the ostrich. They're found across the continent and are known for their long legs, strong running abilities, and distinctive plumage. If you find yourself near one, you'll hear it make its unique drum-like sound resonating from inside its long throat. They lay distinct dark green eggs, and their adorable chicks have a striped pattern. In Indigenous mythology, emus held a significance beyond being ordinary birds; they were revered as celestial beings, soaring through the skies and overseeing the land as creator spirits.

You can find them in various places across Australia. However, if you happen to be in Sydney, you can venture to one of the many National Parks in the state, such as Bundjalung National Park, Koonaburra National Park, or Yuraygir National Park to see these beautiful Australian animals.

8. Cassowaries, Daintree Forest, Queensland

Cassowaries are fondly called ‘murder birds,' but they're not that bad. Cassowaries are considered one of the world's most dangerous birds due to their powerful legs and sharp claws, which they use for defense. However, they're typically reclusive, and you will be fine if you don't threaten them and keep your distance. They're large, flightless birds known for their striking appearance and vibrant blue skin on their heads and necks. They are native to the tropical rainforests of northern Australia, particularly in Queensland.

The Daintree Rainforest in Queensland is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts, and if you're lucky, you'll spot one of the 6-foot beauties amongst the foliage. Just remember, they are an endangered and protected species of Australian animals.

9. Kookaburras, Australian Backyards

Kookaburras are iconic birds native to Australia, known for their distinctive laughter-like call. In fact, there's a song that many Aussie children would be taught in schools called Laugh Kookaburra Laugh. They are territorial birds that primarily feed on small mammals and insects despite being members of the kingfisher family. With their stout bodies, eye-catching plumage, and monogamous habits, they are a common sight in various habitats, including forests and urban areas.

While not endangered, kookaburras hold cultural significance in Australia and are cherished for their unique presence in the country's wildlife. You'll see them in bushlands and sometimes find them in backyard trees, making their distinctive call.