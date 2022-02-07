55 Author-Approved Book Recommendations from Prominent Genre Writers

Welcome to a new year and new reading! We thought we’d ask some prominent genre and pop culture writers what they have been reading to break up the long nights. Take a look at their reading lists and recommendations!

Adrian Tchaikovsky

Award-winning author of Shards of Earth and Children of Time, Adrian Tchaikovsky is no stranger to genre reading. He “recently finished RJ Barker’s Bone Ship’s Wake and began Becky Chambers’ A Psalm for the Wild Built.”

Buy the books:

Shards of Earth Amazon

Children of Time Amazon

Bone Ship’s Wake Amazon

A Psalm for the Wild Built Amazon

Bonnie Burton

Pop culture writer and Star Wars expert Bonnie Burton recommends two books she’s been reading:

The Poisoner's Handbook: Murder and the Birth of Forensic Medicine in Jazz Age New York by Deborah Blum. Burton says, “It's a fascinating look at the perilous days when untraceable poisons offered an easy path to the perfect crime. The Jazz Age was an interesting time, to say the least, to murder someone with poisons!”

Another read: Becoming Crone (The Crone Wars #1) by Lydia M. Hawke

“I love that the book’s main heroine is a 60 yr old woman who suddenly gains magical powers and is asked to save the world!”

Buy the books:

Live Or Die? SURVIVAL HACKS: Weird But True Uses For Ordinary Stuff Amazon

The Poisoner's Handbook: Murder and the Birth of Forensic Medicine in Jazz Age New York Amazon

Becoming Crone (The Crone Wars #1) Amazon

Gareth L. Powell

Gareth L. Powell (Embers Of War, Light Chaser) is an award-winning British science fiction author. His novel Embers of War has been adapted for the screen. Mr. Powell tells us, “I am currently reading Ursula K. Le Guin: The Hainish Novels and Stories: A Library of America Boxed Set.”

Buy the books:

Embers of War Amazon

Ursula K. Le Guin: Hainish Novels and Stories Vol. 1: Amazon

Paul Cornell

Paul Cornell is a British writer of comics, novels, and television, notably Doctor Who. Mr. Cornell says: “Just finished Douglas Wolk’s life-affirming All of the Marvels. Then I’m starting Becky Chambers.”

Buy the books:

I Walk With Monsters: The Complete Series Amazon

All of the Marvels Amazon

Dani Colman

Dani Colman is a British writer of comics living in San Francisco. The author of The Unfinished Corner, Ms. Colman, offers: “Just started, “The Writing of the Gods,” by Edward Dolnick, about the deciphering of the Rosetta Stone.” She also recently finished the Murderbot Diaries novella.

Buy the books:

The Unfinished Corner Amazon

The Writing of the Gods: The Race to Decode the Rosetta Stone Amazon

All Systems Red: The Murderbot Diaries (The Murderbot Diaries, 1) Amazon

Danie Ware

Danie Ware (Ecko Rising) writes novels and is a Black Library (Warhammer 40K) writer. Ms. Ware has been reading Ready Player Two. She recently completed Eoin Colfer’s Highfire and Neil Gaiman’s Norse Mythology, “both wonderful.”

Buy the books:

Ecko Rising Amazon

Ready Player Two Amazon

Highfire Amazon

Norse Mythology Amazon

George Mann

Author and scriptwriter for Lucasfilm, Tor, Dark Horse, Vault, Titan, BBC, and more, George Mann offers his recent reading choice: “The God is Not Willing by Steven Erikson. The start of his new series set in the same world as the Malazan Book of the Fallen, which I absolutely adore.” You can learn more at his website.

Buy the books:

Jonathan Maberry

American writer of horror, thrillers, comic books, and soon epic fantasy, bestseller Jonathan Maberry (V-WARS, Joe Ledger series) says, “Reading Dark Crusade by the late and much-missed Karl Edward Wagner. And listening to The Blade Itself by Joe Abercrombie on audio. Next up is The Ghosts of Who You Were by Christopher Golden.”

Buy the books:

V-Wars: The Graphic Novel Collection (V-Wars Comics) Amazon

Patient Zero: A Joe Ledger Novel Amazon

Dark Crusade Amazon

The Blade Itself Amazon

The Ghosts of Who You Were Amazon

Rob Williams

Rob Williams (Judge Dredd: End of Days) is a Welsh comic book writer known for work in DC comics. Mr. Williams has recently read My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones and More Than Likely by D. Clement & Ian La Frenais.

Buy the books:

Judge Dredd: End of Days Amazon

My Heart Is a Chainsaw Amazon

More Than Likely Amazon

Adam Christopher

A prolific writer of many media tie-in books, Adam Christopher states: “I’m reading All of the Marvels right now! Quite enjoying it, and I actually didn’t realize Marvel’s comic continuity has never been rebooted. I’ve been enjoying looking up titles discussed in Marvel Unlimited…

“Just finished Lawrence Block’s memoir of his early writing days, A Writer Prepares. Completely fascinating, the way he fell into what was effectively work-for-hire writing one crime novel a month from the late '50s onwards. He’s written so many books, even he doesn’t have (or know) his complete bibliography, and there’s a whole field of study devoted to tracking down his works and cataloging them.

“And just started Kiersten White’s first adult novel, Hide, which is out from Del Rey next year. Horror in an abandoned amusement arcade!”

Buy the books:

All of the Marvels Amazon

A Writer Prepares Amazon

Hide (preorder) Amazon

Martyn Waites

The U.K. writer of hard-boiled fiction, Martyn Waites (The Sinner), shares, “Currently Ray Russell’s complete gothic stories, as well as Reinhard Kleist’s Nick Cave graphic biography and I’ve just finished a proof of Anna Mazzola’s The Clockwork Girl.”

Buy the books:

The Sinner Amazon

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Amazon

The Clockwork Girl (arrives 2022) Add to Want to Read Shelf

Laurie Penny

Screenwriter, journalist, and author Laurie Penny (Everything Belongs to the Future) says, “I just finished Five Ways to Forgiveness. I’m also reading An Intellectual History of the British Working Classes by Jonathan Rose and Towards a Feminist Theory of the State, albeit slowly. Also, I just read The Long Walk. It was enthralling and unpleasant.”

Buy the books:

Everything Belongs to the Future Amazon

Five Ways to Forgiveness Amazon

An Intellectual History of the British Working Classes Amazon

Towards a Feminist Theory of the State Amazon

The Long Walk Amazon

James Moran

British Screenwriter James Moran (Doctor Who, Torchwood) writes for television and film. He tells us, “I'm halfway through Sinéad O'Connor's autobiography Rememberings, which is fascinating, funny, warm, and shocking. Before that, I read Ghoster by Jason Arnopp, slightly late to the party. Next up, I've got Straight by Chuck Tingle and The Outsider by Stephen King. Yes, I'm all over the place stylistically. I'm on Twitter as @jamesmoran, and my site is www.jamesmoran.com.”

Buy the books:

Torchwood: Consequences Amazon

Rememberings: Scenes from My Complicated Life Amazon

Ghoster Amazon

Straight Amazon

The Outsider Amazon

Antony Johnston

British author Antony Johnston (Atomic Blonde) writes comics, video games, and novels. He shares that “I've just started Annalee Newitz' The Future of Another Timeline. I found Autonomous to be a little undercooked but kind of audacious in its ambition, and that was enough to get me to buy this second book.”

Buy the books:

Atomic Blonde: The Coldest City (1) Amazon

Autonomous Amazon

The Future of Another Timeline Amazon

Jackson Lanzing

Jackson Lanzing is a comic book writer (Star Trek: Year Five), actor, and director. Mr. Lanzing tells us, “I'm in the middle of The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber and David Wengrow, which is easily one of the most fascinating books I've ever read. Highly recommended for those looking to get outside of fiction for a bit.”

Buy the books:

Star Trek: Year Five – Odyssey's End (Book 1) Amazon

The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity Amazon

Jody Houser

Comics writer Jody Houser has written many comic books for DC, Marvel Comics, and Doctor Who. Ms. Houser shares that she is “Belatedly reading Charles Soule's The Oracle Year and enjoying it.”

Buy the books:

Doctor Who: Alternating Current Amazon

The Oracle Year Amazon

Lou Anders

Lou Anders is the author of Thrones & Bones and is also a Hugo Award-winning editor and a teacher. Mr. Anders tells us: “Just finished a reread of The Summer Dragon by Todd Lockwood.”

Buy the books:

Frostborn (Thrones and Bones) Amazon

The Summer Dragon (Evertide) Amazon

And there you have it! Your reading for 2022 is set, with suggestions from brilliant minds in novels, television, comics, and film! Here at Wealth of Geek's we have the lion's share of book recommendations—whether you love sappy romance or topical graphic novels.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: Wealth of Geeks.