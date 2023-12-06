Authoritative Parenting: A Dad’s Take – Effects and Examples

Our beautiful world is full of people from diverse backgrounds and views. It doesn't matter if you're from the United States, Spain, Madagascar, South Korea, or anywhere in between, we were all raised in different ways with distinct thoughts and personalities.

Your upbringing, good or bad, made you who you are today. Whether you were raised by your mother and/or father, grandparents, or others, those loving people had their own ‘style,' and it's now reflected in your own parenting skills and approach.

So, this brings me to the topic of the authoritative style of parenting. As a father, I've leaned into the power of authoritative parenting to enhance the parent-child relationship. Yes, there is more than one way to parent, and we will touch on them here.

Four Types of Parenting Styles

According to child developmental psychologist Diana Baumrind, there are four main parenting styles: authoritarian, authoritative, permissive, and uninvolved. Each style has its unique approach to parenting and can significantly impact children's behavior and development.

Authoritarian Parenting

The authoritarian parenting style is characterized by high demand and low responsiveness. Parents who adopt this style often set strict rules and expect obedience without much room for negotiation.

This type of parent reminds me of the 1995 movie Major Payne, starring Damon Wayans. Here's a little quote: “You nasty little worm. Go change your Huggies, boy!” — Major Payne…Ouch!

Permissive Parenting

On the other side, we have the permissive parenting style, characterized by low demand and high responsiveness. This could be seen as a “do what you want” kind of parenting strategy. Yes, this is a high-warmth type of parenting, but it lacks consistent discipline and could lead to bad behavior in the future.

Uninvolved Parents

Uninvolved parents have low demand and low responsiveness, often being disengaged and providing little emotional support or guidance to their kids. To the extreme point, this might end up being full-fledged neglect—a huge faux pas in this Daddy's eyes.

Authoritarian Parenting

The authoritarian parenting style should not be confused with authoritative. The two are very different in nature, which we explore next.

A Different Approach

Imagine your 7-year-old son expresses his reluctance to attend Taekwondo practice: “I don’t want to go because I'm not good at it.”

Parental Responses:

Permissive Parent : “If you really don't want to go, that's okay.”

: “If you really don't want to go, that's okay.” Neglectful Parent : “Do whatever you want. It's not a big deal.”

: “Do whatever you want. It's not a big deal.” Authoritarian Parent : “You're going to Taekwondo, end of discussion. No arguments! No ifs nor buts.”

: “You're going to Taekwondo, end of discussion. No arguments! No ifs nor buts.” Authoritative Parent: “I understand that you don’t want to go. But your friends will wonder where you are. Also, in many cases, doing the hard things is the best way to go!”

Where do you see yourself in this situation?

What is Authoritative Parenting?

The authoritative parenting style juggles a balance of high demand and high responsiveness. Parents aiming for this approach set clear wants and rules but offer open communication and gentle warmth, creating an environment that encourages independence with appropriate guidance.

It's a Goldilocks mix of structure and nurturing. And this is the one we aim at today because, according to many psychologists, this parenting method might be the best way to raise your kids.

Benefits of Authoritative Parenting

One of the key benefits of authoritative parenting is the development of self-esteem and confidence in children. Providing a balance of warmth and structure makes children more likely to feel secure in their environment and develop a positive sense of self.

This parenting style also fosters effective communication and problem-solving skills, as children are encouraged to express their thoughts and feelings while learning to respect boundaries.

In terms of behavior, authoritative parenting has been linked to positive outcomes. Children raised in this environment are likelier to exhibit self-control, empathy, and social competence.

Setting Clear Expectations

Setting Clear Boundaries: Establishing clear boundaries is essential! Define your expectations and consequences; your children will learn to navigate the world and understand the importance of self-discipline and respect for those around them.

As a dad, it's important to approach boundary-setting with empathy and understanding while maintaining a firm and consistent approach. Yes, my boy is still young, but he knows his expectations already, and there's nothing but good behavior on his part (knock on wood!).

Providing Support and Warmth

Warm, Warm, Warm: That's what the parental heart should reflect…Maybe not 24-7, but your kids are your little treasures, and they look to you for guidance and support. That's our job. I write about the benefits of hugging, bonding, and communicating on my dad blog, and it has been paying off dividends for our father-son relationship.

Not sure where to start? How about making some goals and resolutions to improve your parenting strategy? It'll work wonders for everyone involved.

Warm but Firm is the motto in our home.

Open Communication

Clear Communication: Authoritative parents can prioritize open and honest communication with their children. This is simply listening to the thoughts and feelings of their kids, providing explanations for the dos and don'ts, and encouraging dialogue to regulate conflicts.

The Fun Side of Authoritative Parenting

Being French Canadian, my mom and dad had all the characteristics of authoritative parents, and they raised happy children. We had fun at home with dancing, playing board games, and doing outdoor activities – but rest assured, we had consistent rules and knew not to cross them. Successful kids need to have clear boundaries, but that doesn't mean a little fun can't be enjoyed.

Family Game Nights : Regular family game nights are one way to get the fun rolling.

: Regular family game nights are one way to get the fun rolling. Creative Projects: Get a creative project going with your kids, such as building a treehouse, creating a family scrapbook, or even attempting a joint art project. You don't need to spend big bucks to keep them busy. Here's a simple list of free activities that all families can enjoy together.

Get a creative project going with your kids, such as building a treehouse, creating a family scrapbook, or even attempting a joint art project. You don't need to spend big bucks to keep them busy. Here's a simple list of free activities that all families can enjoy together. Cooking Yummiez : Turn mealtime into a collaborative activity. Involve your children in the kitchen, let them choose recipes, and cook together. We've recently completed making and folding over 50 jumbo dumplings with my son, which was messy and fun. Yes, they were yummy as well.

: Turn mealtime into a collaborative activity. Involve your children in the kitchen, let them choose recipes, and cook together. We've recently completed making and folding over 50 jumbo dumplings with my son, which was messy and fun. Yes, they were yummy as well. Themed Family Days : Plan themed family days or weekends. Whether it's a “backyard camping” day, a “movie marathon” weekend, or a “science experiment” day, make an effort to get your kids interacting with you and simply enjoying each other's company. Or how about a “Getting Jiggy with It” evening of dancing? It's a little 1997-esque but kind of fun.

: Plan themed family days or weekends. Whether it's a “backyard camping” day, a “movie marathon” weekend, or a “science experiment” day, make an effort to get your kids interacting with you and simply enjoying each other's company. Or how about a “Getting Jiggy with It” evening of dancing? It's a little 1997-esque but kind of fun. Humor and Playfulness : Authoritative Dads can still be playful and humorous. Incorporate jokes, playful teasing, and funny stories into your interactions. Come on, a good ol' Dad joke is always welcomed. Well, usually…

: Authoritative Dads can still be playful and humorous. Incorporate jokes, playful teasing, and funny stories into your interactions. Come on, a good ol' Dad joke is always welcomed. Well, usually… Be silly. It's allowed!

Tips for Fellow Dads

Depending on your kids' age, these tips might help you solidify some positive outcomes when implementing the authoritative approach in your daily lives.

Homework Routine

Most evenings, I sit down with my son to tackle homework together. Instead of just telling him to get it done, I actively participate. We discuss the day's assignments, I offer guidance when he struggles, and we celebrate small victories. This not only ensures the work gets done but also creates a supportive environment for learning.

My son is almost seven years old, but he knows he has to work on things like Chinese characters, Korean reading, and some simple math.

The Bedtime Negotiation

Bedtime can be a battleground, especially with younger kids. As an authoritative dad, I've set a consistent bedtime from early childhood, but I've also allowed some flexibility. Occasionally, we negotiate a slightly later bedtime on Friday and Saturday only if he goes to bed uber-early on Sunday. It teaches him about responsibility and compromise. And this gives me more quality time with him. Win-Win!

Open Discussions about Rules

Instead of dictating rules, I involve my son in the decision-making process. We have family meetings where we discuss rules and consequences collaboratively. This approach makes him feel heard and teaches him about responsibility.

For instance, we might negotiate screen time limits or establish guidelines for household chores together. Or, it could be as simple as “What do you want to wear to school today?”

Quality Time Traditions

Building strong family connections is a priority. Every weekend, we have a family movie night where we take turns picking films. It's a simple tradition, but it fosters a sense of togetherness.

Additionally, I've involved my son in planning some road trips, letting him contribute ideas and decisions. These experiences create lasting memories and emphasize the importance of family bonding.

So What Now?

You're not me, and I'm not you. That's the beauty of parenting because fathers from all walks of life use different parenting styles and hacks that can be molded into their family's lives. I speak highly about the authoritative parenting style because my parents used this when they raised their three boys, and now I'm passing it down to my son. This style leaves room for imperfection as well, which is great because our kids did not come with a set of instructions.

Don't overthink things. Fathering is hard enough as it is. Don't try to be a perfect parent; instead, aim to be a good role model and, most importantly, be yourself. Focus on your children's needs and use the best approach that supports those needs.

And don't forget, they grow up so fast, so enjoy every moment.