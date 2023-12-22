Stretching It: Here’s 50 Automaker’s Lengthiest Vehicles

If you're anything like me, you have yet to develop a concept of measurements. If you tell me something is a mile down the road, I will still be blindly driving, waiting to pass the landmark by and make a u-turn of shame. So, I was shocked to discover how long these cars were. You're telling me that one of the longest vans ever made was over 22 feet in length? Check out these cars, trucks, and SUVs that take the cake as their manufacturer's longest vehicles.

1. Saab 9–7X

Gracing roadways from 2005 to 2009 was the Saab 9–7X, the Swedish company’s first SUV. It shares many similarities with the GMC Envoy SUV and Chevy TrailBlazer due to sharing resources with parent company GM. However, Consumer Reports praised the 16.1 feet long Saab 9–7X as having a “steadier ride and better handling” than the TrailBlazer.

Unfortunately for Saab, those shared resources were more like table scraps brushed off the table for the unwanted stepchild to clean up. And unlike Cinderella, Saab had no fairytale ending because they went belly up in 2011 after years of unfavorable management choices from GM.

2. Ferrari Gtc4lusso

At 16.14 feet, the Ferrari GTC4Lusso is the kind of $260,000, 600 horsepower monster you'd expect from the Italian automotive icon. Expect precision handling, a 3.5–second 0 to 60 time, and terrible gas mileage. The longest vehicle is Ferrari's esteemed lineup; Car and Driver also tout it as their “only family–oriented” offering.

3. Koenigsegg Gemera

If you feel getting the kids to soccer practice in a 2,300 horsepower supercar is necessary, then the Koenigsegg Gemera is for you. Sporting four seats and an interior with sleek, James Bond style, Koenigsegg claims the Gemera is their most powerful production car. It’s also their longest vehicle at 16.3 feet.

4. Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer

Produced by German carmaker Opel, the Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer is the company’s version of a vehicle like the Volkswagen Passat Alltrack. It’s a solid and slightly overpriced option for European families looking to tow a trailer on vacation. Roomy and with a comfortable cabin, the Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer is also the longest Insignia vehicle at 16.4 feet.

5. Citroen DS Estate

Top Gear has hailed the Citroen DS as a “wonder of the car world.” Sporting “elegant speedboat looks” and innovations like the vehicle's “hydraulically operated” tech in the 1950s. While the Citroen DS is a car that only a few millennials may be familiar with, it has a stellar history of innovation. The Estate was the longest iteration of the Citroen DS, coming in at 16.48 feet.

6. Acura MDX

Car and Driver describes the Acura MDX as an “athletic” SUV of “premium” quality. The MDX has three rows of seating, which explains why it’s the company’s longest production vehicle at 16.5 feet. With a starting price of around $51,000, it’s a stylish ride powered by a solid turbocharged V6 that generates a respectable 290 horsepower.

7. Aston Martin DBX

For over $203,000, wealthy SUV buyers can get the Aston Martin DBX to rocket them around town. Who doesn’t want a daily driver with a roaring twin–turbo V–8 that generates 542 horsepower? And for around $45,000 more, they can get the DBX 707, which has even more horses at 697 and can vroom from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds. Whichever option someone chooses, their six–figure spending will get them the esteemed British automaker’s most extended production vehicle at 16.53 feet.

8. Volvo S90 Excellence

When the word excellence is in the title, don’t be surprised to see a back seat that is more luxurious than most hotel suites. Made for the Chinese market, the Volvo S90 Excellence is the Swedish automaker’s longest vehicle at 16.67 feet. The S90’s backseat also sports a massage function, a heated and cooling cup holder, a stereo, and a large screen that takes the place of the front passenger’s seat.

9. Lamborghini Urus

Sporting a hefty $237,848 price tag, the Urus may not be the Italian automotive icon’s most expensive vehicle, but it is their longest. Coming in at 16.77 feet, Lamborghini’s SUV rocks a twin–turbo V8 that generates 657 horsepower and 627 pounds of torque that powers it from zero to 60 in three seconds flat. It’s a Lambo; what else do you need to know?

10. McLaren Speedtail

It may look like a duck’s rear end, but the McLaren Speedtail rips gas as a supremely efficient aerodynamic hypercar. The company’s website says it’s their most aerodynamically efficient and fastest car. It also sports 1,036 horsepower from its twin–turbo V8 engine that works in tandem with a hybrid system. Coming in at 16.85 feet, it’s McLaren’s longest vehicle.

11. Kia Carnival

Coming in at 16.91 feet, the Kia Carnival is the Korean automaker’s longest vehicle. Its base model, the LX, is a reasonably priced minivan at $34,565. Coming with a solid 290 horsepower 3.5-liter V-6, the Carnival is a good choice for families who need to get their kids to soccer practice with some pep in their step.

12. Panther de Ville

Coming in at 17 feet long is the Panther De Ville. The vehicle that inspired Disney’s 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella De Ville’s car, Panther, hit the market on a limited release of 60. Reportedly, all Panther De Villes were hand–painted by the same man to ensure the utmost consistency in quality.

13. Porsche Panamera Executive

Coming in at 17.05 feet is the Porsche Panamera Executive. Sporting a luxurious interior, four doors, and a six–figure price tag, think of the Porsche Panamera Executive as an executive suite on wheels. And, of course, it comes with a stellar infotainment screen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Did you expect anything else from a Porsche?

14. Lexus LS

Coming in at 17.17 feet is the Lexus LS. A full–size luxury vehicle, the LS is Lexus’ longest production vehicle and the largest non–SUV in their lineup. Its turbocharged V6 engine generates a respectable 416 horsepower; however, other full–size luxury cars offer more impressive V8 engines under the hood, albeit for more money.

15. Range Rover

The Range Rover is 17.23 feet long and is well known as the SUV for wealthy people and celebrities, given it costs over six figures. Those who can afford a Range Rover can customize it with luxurious features, like massaging seats, a beverage chiller, and power–deployable rear-seat tray tables. It's practical enough for off–road adventures and stylish enough to pull to red–carpet events.

16. Hyundai Staria

Car Magazine calls the 17.234-foot Hyundai Staria an “unlikely stunner.” It’s a van designed to look like a spaceship. This Multi–Purpose Vehicle (MPV) or people carrier has plenty of space; it can comfortably seat nine people, with its back seats folding down to create a large sleeping area. A roof that can open makes it an excellent option for stargazing with the family on camping trips.

17. Jaguar XJ

Coming in at 17.24 feet is the Jaguar XJ. The XJ was canceled a few years after being the esteemed British luxury automaker's flagship sedan for over half a century. Though there is word that Jaguar will be coming out with an electric limo as the XJ’s successor, the last iteration to make it off the assembly line is still the longest production vehicle in the company’s history.

18. Maserati Quattroporte

The 17.26-foot-long Maserati Quattroporte is a–looking full–size luxury vehicle. Sporting a mean $140,995 price tag, the Quattroporte boasts a twin–turbo V6 that generates 424 horsepower and can take rich people from zero to 60 in under 5 seconds.

19. Fiat Fullback Cross

Next up is the 16.91-foot Fiat Fullback Cross. A sporty, sleekly designed pickup truck with the latest infotainment screen tech, in addition to being the longest production vehicle in Fiat’s lineup, it also comes with seven airbags and deep tread M + S type tires that make taking it off–road as easy as driving downtown.

20. Honda Ridgeline

Coming in at 17.51 feet is the Honda Ridgeline. Sporting a working–class friendly price tag of $41,125, the Ridgeline is an unusual offering from Honda because it’s a pickup truck. While not the off–road animal that other pickup trucks of its size are, the Ridgeline is still a reliable truck that comes with all–wheel drive while generating 280 horsepower from its V6 engine.

21. Infiniti QX80

At 17.51 feet, the Infiniti QX80 makes it dead even with the previous entry on this list. The Infiniti QX80 is a $76,045 large luxury SUV. The folks at Car and Driver note that the Infiniti QX80 sports a stellar V8 engine that gives it a mighty 400 horses' worth of thrust; however, there are more luxurious, cheaper options to choose from at its price point.

22. Peugeot Landtrek

Coming in at 17.68 feet is the Peugeot Landtrek. Launched in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 22, the Landtrek comes with single and double cab options (with the latter being the longer of the two.) It sports up to three tons of towing capacity and a payload of over one ton. It even has a nice 10–inch infotainment screen that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

23. BMW 7 Series

Sporting a $97,395 price tag, the BMW 7 Series boasts all the relaxing luxury features one expects from the automaker. However, the 17.68-foot-long 7 Series also has a 31.3–inch31.3–inch screen that descends into the rear seat so passengers can Netflix and chill in a luxurious style.

24. Lagonda Taraf

Costing a million dollars upon its limited release several years back, the 17.70 Lagonda Taraf comes with a hefty V12 engine that generates 540 horsepower. Car and Driver described it as a “sports car disguised as a limousine,” and for seven figures, it is a vehicle that needs to offer the best of both worlds.

25. Renault Alaskan

A spitting image of the Nissan Navara, built next to the Navara at Nissan’s production facility in Barcelona, Spain, the Alaskan pickup truck is the longest production vehicle Renault offers. Like the Navara, the 17.71-foot Alaskan is a truck meant for doing work, making it a reliable offering from Renault.

26. Opel 24/110

Also known as the Opel Regent, it was released in 1928 by German automaker Opel, and it came with two–door coupe and four–door limousine models. However, this luxury vehicle met a very un–luxurious end in 1929 when General Motors purchased most of Opel’s share capital and had the 17.71 foot 24/110 scrapped so that they could keep their brands, Buick and Cadillac, facing too much competition. Unfortunately, there are no surviving Opel 24/110s.

27. Audi A8 L Horch

Audi’s answer to Mercedes’ Maybach is the 17.88-foot long, ultra–luxurious Audi A8 L Horch. Named after one of the company’s founders, August Horch, the name can be seen on the vehicle’s fenders outside while displayed on the throw pillows and seats inside.

28. Mazda BT–50

Debuting in Australia a few years ago, the Mazda BT–50 is what Car and Driver calls a “winning” pickup truck. This 17.4-foot roaring machine sports a 3.0–liter turbo–diesel inline–four that generates 188 horsepower and 322 pound–feet of torque with an option for four–wheel drive, making it a robust mid–size pickup. Unfortunately, it’s not available in the United States.

29. Hummer EV

The Hummer EV is a pricey option for prospective electric truck buyers at $98,845. But for an astounding price, buyers get what Car and Driver called a “super–truck.” Sporting all–wheel drive and either a dual–or tri-motor setup, the Hummer EV generates a wild 570 horsepower or a monstrous 1,000 horsepower. So, this 18.06-foot electric truck is super, indeed.

30. Mitsubishi Raider

Before Mitsubishi discontinued the 18.20-foot Raider in 2009, it was on the market for a mouth–watering $22,025! However, although the Raider was available for a great price and was a solid all–around truck, slow sales led to its demise.

31. Chrysler New Yorker

If you want to get a Chrysler as big as a whale to head down to the Love Shack, this is your car. The 17.28-foot Chrysler New Yorker was in production for around 60 years, with the longest iterations of the luxury sedan popping up in the mid–70s. Fun fact: late President Harry Truman drove a Chrysler New Yorker during a 19–day road trip upon leaving office in January 1953.

32. Plymouth Gran Fury

The 17.14-foot Plymouth Gran Fury is a relic from an era when American families drove around in station wagons (minivans and SUVs were not yet an option.) With 142 horsepower, the Gran Fury was not winning any races down at the drag strip, but it was a solid ride for family road trips.

33. Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

The 18.81-foot Jeep Grand Wagoneer L is an ultra-luxurious and incredibly bulky behemoth on the road. With three rows of seating, the Grand Wagoneer L is quite spacious. While it may not come with a V8 as some would prefer, its twin–turbocharged V6 generates 510 horsepower and 500 pounds–feet of torque. However, for a $93,945 price tag, a V8 would have been preferable.

34. Bentley Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase

Though Bentley discontinued it a few years ago, the Extended Wheelbase variant of the Bentley Mulsanne was a luxurious 18.29-foot monster on the road. Its twin–turbocharged 6.75–liter V–8 generates 505 horsepower, while its backseat is ritzier than most five–star hotel suites.

35. Dodge Royal Monaco Brougham Wagon

Another large station wagon, the Dodge Royal Monaco Brougham, was at its greatest length of 17.81 feet in the 1970s. Its fuel economy would make contemporary drivers' eyes water. As the United States experienced a gas shortage during the Royal Monaco Brougham's heyday, many motorists living through the 1973 oil crisis were probably unhappy with it, too.

36. Pontiac Grand Safari

Another massive station wagon from the 70s; the latter part of that decade saw automakers significantly downsizing their offerings to the American public. But in its heyday, the 19.24-foot Pontiac Grand Safari was the (now defunct) automaker’s most extended production vehicle. As they said, in the 1970s, it had a groovy interior design. Just look at the fancy pillowed cloth in its interior.

37. Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight

Long considered a luxury family vehicle, the 17.14 foot Oldsmobile Ninety–Eight was a full–size car that seated six people while generating a respectable 370 horsepower from its V8 engine. A rare and memorable sight on modern roadways, there’s a good chance of seeing one at car meets.

38. Bugatti Royale

The Henry Ford website states the 21-foot 1931 Bugatti type 41 Royale convertible had a $43,000 price tag when the average annual income was $1,388, which means that the average person in 1931 would have to work until 1962 to save up enough money to purchase one.

39. Buick Electra

The 18.34-foot Buick Electra had plenty of thrust thanks to its big block 455.7 cubic–inch V8 engine, generating 205 horsepower and 345 pounds of torque. A beautiful vehicle with squared–off edges, the Electra’s aesthetic is pure 70s automotive design language at its most off the hook.

40. Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended

Car and Driver say the 19.98-foot Rolls–Royce Phantom Extended costs an estimated $573,000, making it exclusively a daily driver for the ultra–wealthy. But its more than half–a–million-dollar price tag gets affluent buyers the epitome of luxury on wheels powered by a roaring twin–turbo V12 that makes 563 horsepower.

41. Maybach 62

An upscale vehicle that's as long as it is luxurious, the 20.22 foot Maybach 62 is a ride that's “smooth, quiet, and very fast” with “road-going capabilities” that “seem to defy physics,” according to Car and Driver. The Maybach 62 also generates upwards of 600 horsepower. It's a refined ride, indeed.

42. Nissan Titan

With a price tag starting at $55,475, the PRO–4X edition of the Nissan Titan is the longest–production vehicle in the company’s history at 19.12 feet long. With a plush interior and “Zero Gravity” front seats, the Titan offers a smooth ride no matter how rugged the terrain gets. It also sports excellent cargo control.

43. Cadillac Fleetwood Seventy–Five

At a glance, one could mistake the 21-foot Cadillac Fleetwood Seventy–Five for a stretch limousine. Of course, stretch limousines didn’t exist in that era, and the limousine market was one that Cadillac dominated during that time frame. So, as far as production models go, this is Cadillac’s longest offering.

44. Toyota Tundra

The Toyota Tundra is an impressive 21.04 feet. The SR5 trim Tundra has a Double Body cabin style and is Toyota’s longest–production model. With a $47,350 price tag, it’s a bit more expensive than working–class buyers may prefer, but with a solid 389 horsepower and 479 pounds of torque, it’s a reliable truck nonetheless.

45. Mercedes-Maybach Pullman

Coming in at 21.32 feet is the Mercedes–Maybach Pullman. With a back seat that could pass for a “club lounge,” the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is as long and glamorous as vehicles come. A 6.0–liter twin–turbo V12 gives the Pullman a muscular 523 horsepower, ensuring the ride is luxurious and powerful. It's the kind of transportation that can make anyone feel like royalty.

46. Ram Heavy Duty

The Ram Heavy Duty is a whopping 21.73 feet. Sporting a surprisingly luxurious (and vast) interior cabin and a 410 horsepower 6.4–liter V8 that generates 429 pounds–feet of torque, the Ram Heavy Duty is a serious truck for a moderate price, starting at $49,735. Regarding towing capacity, Car and Driver writes that the Ram Heavy Duty “tows like a long–haul semi.”

47. Chevy Silverado HD

With a base model that starts at $46,395, the Chevy Silverado HD is a powerful work truck with 22.16 feet of power. Generating 401 horsepower and 464 pounds of torque from its 6.6–liter V8 that powers all or rear–wheel drive, the Chevy Silverado HD is a truck for people looking to get the job done.

48. GMC Sierra HD

The GMC Sierra HD is 22.23 feet long. With a $47,395 price tag, the GMC Sierra HD is a solid, if not spectacular, heavy–duty pickup truck. With a 6.6–liter V8 capable of generating 401 horsepower and 464 pounds–feet of torque, the GMC Sierra HD may not offer the same towing capacity as its more muscular rivals. However, it’s still a solid overall truck.

49. Ford F-Series Super Duty

For $46,965, Ford F–Series Super Duty buyers get a complete monster of a 22.18 foot heavy–duty pickup truck that Car and Driver laud as one of the “toughest mass–produced trucks on the planet.” Sporting a 6.8–liter V8 that produces 400 horsepower and 445 pound–feet of torque, the F-Series Super Duty is “Built Ford Tough,” indeed.

50. Volkswagen Grand California 680

The Volkswagen Grand California 680 clocks in at 22.30 feet. Volkswagen has outfitted the Grand California 680 with three mattress sections that fit 6–foot 6–inch mattresses in the rear of this behemoth. Complete with a kitchen and a bathroom, this longest of production vehicles is so big multiple people can live out of it.