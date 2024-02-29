The Automotive Market in 2024: Predictions, Trends, and Insights

When 2023 ended, total new car sales hit approximately 15.5 million, as predicted by Cox Automotive, based on vehicle counts by Kelley Blue Book. That's an increase of 11.6% from the 13.9 million vehicles sold the previous year, after a steady 11-year drop in sales due to factors like supply chain, chip shortages, and COVID-19 restrictions, to name a few.

Wards Intelligence reports the majority of sales were cars and light trucks. Only in the last year has the automobile industry seen positive growth. Cox Automotive is predicting a 2% increase in 2024, but January numbers were muted, so no one knows anything for sure. Interest rates are still up, hybrid sales are up, and while electric vehicle sales have slowed, some carmakers are exploring alternative fuels.

What does it all mean for the average car buyer?

Slow Growth but Stable Market

The lockdowns through 2020-2021 forced workers to stay at home. This shift brought manufacturing and supply chains to a screeching halt. Moreover, with people losing jobs left and right and with no chance of taking a new car for a spin, most prospective vehicle buyers refrained from making a new purchase. It was only in 2022 that the market finally opened up and started recovering from the chaos of the pandemic era.

The last couple of years were quite the roller coaster ride for the auto market, as it struggled with the losses incurred in the previous years on the one hand and worked overtime to reestablish the smooth running of the supply chain on the other. Thankfully, the manufacturing and supply situation is back in form.

So far, experts anticipate that a stable market will characterize 2024. Growth may still be slow, but it should pick up with time. ING Think states that the expected rate of global car sales will increase by approximately 2-3%. While these numbers might sound discouraging at a glance, they are a sign of recovery and a stable market, spelling hope for better sales in the future.

The Rise of the Electric Vehicle

The pandemic triggered a new wave of eco-consciousness, and people are now eager to shift from gas to electric. Thus, there has been a sharp rise in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs), and manufacturers are ready to go the extra mile to make EVs accessible and affordable for everyone.

The market is witnessing an influx of choices when it comes to EV models. Companies are offering a wide range of features and customization options, along with better discounts, to help these cars reach out to a broad base of customers.

According to Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, EV buyers paid an average of $48,334 in July 2023. A month before that, the average transaction was $48,671, showing a 0.7% month-to-month decrease in the price of these cars. Last year, the average EV price went up just by $199 from the year before.

The fall in EV prices and a slower rise in average transaction prices should assist in selling these vehicles. Still, whether we are in the middle of an electric vehicle revolution is questionable. There are multiple factors at play here, a major one being the need for more charging stations across the country for these vehicles.

The Era of the Buyers Market

Vehicle supply has finally made a healthy recovery over the past few years. The new vehicle inventory should return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024. The market has improved, with supply growing at rates not seen since 2019.

The increased supply has put pressure on the pricing as well. While this change could mean bad news for dealers, it marks an excellent time to add an affordable yet efficient car to one’s collection.

Used Car Prices to Finally Stabilize

Many have turned to the used car market with the sharp increase in interest rates on car loans in the past years. However, there has also been an unprecedented rise in used car prices in the past few years. Things should change in 2024, though, as used car prices continue to decrease, leading to a boost in sales.

Cox Automotive expects that the total sale of used vehicles will reach 36.2 million, out of which retail used-vehicle sales would account for 19.2 million, which is a hike of 1% since last year. They also anticipate sales from certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles will eventually outpace the used-vehicle growth, reaching 2.7 million units.

This would mean a substantial growth of 3% from 2023. This stability of the used vehicle market will be highly beneficial for buyers, who will have to shell out much lower prices than what they had to pay last year.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.