Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer Breakdown

Long ago, the first live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender movie massacred the source material and fans' feelings of harmony. Then everything changed when the trailer of the upcoming show dropped.

Created by Albert Kim, the show will hit Netflix on February 22nd this year, and fans could not be more ecstatic, especially since the trailer has given everyone renewed cause for hope after the mess that was the 2010 film. Without further ado, check out this breakdown of the Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer, from all the little easter eggs and hidden details to the most important plot points:

1. They Finally Got Aang's Name Right

First things first, they finally got Aang's name right, and that itself is cause for celebration. Talk about low expectations.

One of the primary sources of distress for fans of the animated show is how the 2010 movie massacred the young protagonist's name. Aang somehow became Ong, which is perhaps appropriate, considering who we saw on screen was not the Aang we knew and loved.

2. Monk Gyatso Sets the Stage

The trailer opens with a shot of the Fire Nation fleet, with Monk Gyatso's voice setting the stage for the tale that's about to unfold. This feels appropriate because he has served as Aang's voice of reason and wisdom throughout the series. Gyatso's death — and the knowledge that he is the reason for it — changes Aang on a fundamental level.

3. We Meet the Dragon of the West

Of course, one cannot even begin talking about the Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer without mentioning Uncle Iroh. Uncle Iroh — the tea-chugging, pai sho-playing Dragon of the West. He changes completely as a person after his only son died in the war. And we meet both Irohs in the trailer — the before and the after.

Even his bending style changes with his grief. But a dragon will always be a dragon, and the creators don't let viewers forget it. When the trailer features an older Iroh — the one we have grown to adore — fighting beside his nephew, underneath all the rousing music, the sound of dragon fire rolls like an undercurrent.

4. The Bending Looks Phenomenal

Everyone in the Avatar universe has always had a signature bending style in the comics and the original show. Zuko's bending style differs from Iroh's, whose signature moves differ from Ozai's.

The trailer does an epic job of reflecting just that. It even shows Zuko using a water-bending move as part of his fighting style. All the cool fire-bending aside, water, earth, and air have their moments. Bumi, Aang's old friend and King of Omashu, shows off his legendary earth-bending style as he fights Aang. At the same time, Katara's mastery of the water element also finds mention.

5. Boy in the Iceberg

The scene in the Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer where Aang first appears is one all fans will find familiar. The boy in the iceberg appears from a massive chunk of ice, his eyes aglow and a light beam shooting into the skies. While this scene is vital for its familiarity, it's also thematically essential. This beam of light attracts Zuko and sets him fully on the path to hunt down Aang and his friends.

6. Ozai Takes Center Stage

Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai is the spitting image of the terrifying antagonist from the show. Everything from his costume, his signature scowl, and his ripped body is on point.

That said, his continued appearance might surprise fans. In the original show, characters talk about Ozai more than he appears. It adds to the mystery and increases the fear of impending doom as the Gaang slowly but surely journeys to defeat him and free the world from his reign of terror. His appearance as a formidable foe could make the terror real from the get-go.

7. The Ruins of the Southern Air Temple

In the animated show, audiences never really witness the Fire Nation's attack on the Southern Air Temple. It is obliquely referred to but never fully shown.

Here, we see the Fire Nation assault for the first time in the trailer, and honestly, this makes sense. It is the annihilation of the Air Nomads that changes Aang. When he visits its ruins a century later, he realizes that he must stop running and pick up the mantle of the Avatar.

8. Friends, Siblings, Saviors

One of the worst things the live-action movie did — besides the million or so other things — was reduce Sokka to the role of a sidekick. He plays a much bigger role than that. He is a warrior and an innovator. He is a brother and Aang's best friend. And his humor is on point.

The trailer gives fans hope, as we see him return as the sarcastic genius and not just the dumb sidekick. It also references his dynamic with Katara, his protectiveness toward her, and his playful annoyance at her. Much like the original show, it seems the live-action will also focus on the Gaang's friendship and how it becomes instrumental in their journey to save the world.

9. The Blue Spirit of Honor

Zuko arguably ranks as the most popular character from the original show. And so far, it seems that the new show will do him justice. His voice and style of speaking, for example, is uncannily similar to Dante Basco‘s — the original voice actor of the animated show. The tale is as much about Zuko's journey as it is about Aang's, and the trailer drives that point home.

Zuko's story began — at least in the show — during his Agni Kai with his father. The duel gave him a scar and a yearning to regain his honor. So it makes sense that the live-action seems ready to provide it with the screen time it deserves despite it not making a full appearance in the animated version. But perhaps the most iconic Zuko moment in the trailer is when he dons the Blue Spirit mask while he battles side-by-side with Aang.

10. All About Appa

Fans universally acknowledge that the show, the story, and the Gaang would amount to nothing without Appa. The flying bison is Aang's first friend and confidante and as central to the tale as any of the other characters.

So, it makes sense that the first character we witness in the trailer is none other than fans' favorite fluffy boy. He looks the part, too, his woolly fur making one want to sink right in. His bond with Aang plays a crucial role in the story. The show creators seem to agree as the trailer features a bonding moment where Aang sinks into Appa's warmth and confides in him.

All the hybrid animals and monsters in the trailer look downright real. Be it the ostrich horses, Momo the winged lemur, or even Hei Bai — the terrifying Black and White Spirit and protector of the Earth Kingdom's forest.

11. Fight and Flight

Aang seems to spend a lot of time off the ground in the trailer, and that's without even considering the time he spends riding Appa. He shows off his mastery of air and flight while fighting arm-in-arm with Zuko, fending off Bumi's attacks, or just swooping by on his glider.

The fight scenes themselves look pretty intricate. This is important since the original show focuses a lot on fight choreography. We do see some of the big moments in the trailer, but it should be interesting to see how they implement it. Aside from all the fighting, though, the show is all about emotion, even when humorous. So, while all the fights look cool, it will be interesting to see whether they can balance it all or turn it into an action show.

12. The Avatar State

We see it initially when his silhouette and glowing eyes light up the iceberg. But it is not till the end of the trailer that we fully see Aang going into the Avatar state. As his feet lift off the ground, a slow ripple of light shoots through his arrows. It's visually stunning, like everything else we've seen so far.

13. Where Is Toph?

Granted, the blind bandit did not make an appearance till season two of the original show. So, this is more about a personal yearning than anything else. But it would have been cool to get a sneak peek of what Toph has been up to before the Gaang meets her. She is as iconic a character as other members of the Gaang, and if Ozai gets to steal the spotlight early on, so should she. It would have been epic to see her training under the badger moles to become the unbeatable earth-bending master.