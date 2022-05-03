Avengers Assemble: 10 Years Later and the Best MCU Watch Order

It’s been a decade since the first Avengers movie took over theaters worldwide. For the first time in cinematic history, the comic book team fought together to take down Thor’s brother Loki and an army of Chitauri. Although the universe experienced the untimely and heartbreaking exit of many Avengers heroes Marvel isn’t slowing down while still honoring those fallen heroes.

Six MCU movie sequels are on the horizon for 2022 and 2023, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), and The Marvels (July 28, 2023).

If you need a little refresher or are brand new to the MCU, we’re here to help prep you for the decade-aversary of Avengers and get you up to speed before the new 2022 and 2023 releases.

What Order to Watch the Movies

There are two ways to watch MCU films. Either by phase or chronologically. Phased is by the dates the films were released to theaters. Chronological is the order in which the actual films take place on a timeline of events. Disney released the official Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline Order and Phases on the Marvel section of Disney+.

After combining the official timeline with other non-Disney-owned Marvel films, below is an updated timeline so viewers can see every currently watchable MCU movie and TV show in either chronological or phased order.

Chronological Order

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter (2013 – Disney+ TV show) Captain Marvel (2019) Iron Man (2008) Iron Man 2 (2010) Marvel One-Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer (2011 – Disney+ TV show) The Incredible Hulk (2008) Thor (2011) Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant (2012 – Disney+ TV show) The Avengers (2012) Marvel One-Shot: Item 47 (2011 – Disney+ TV show) Thor: The Dark World (2013) Iron Man 3 (2013) Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King (2014 – Disney+ TV show) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Ant-Man (2015) Captain America: Civil War (2016) Black Widow (2021) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Black Panther (2018) Doctor Strange (2016) Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Avengers: Endgame (2019) Loki (2021 – Disney+ TV show) What If…? (2021 – Disney+ TV show) WandaVision (2021 – Disney+ TV show) The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021 – Disney+ TV show) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Eternals (2021) Hawkeye (2021 – Disney+ TV show) Moon Knight (2022 – Disney+ TV show)

Phased Order

Phase One

Iron Man (2008) The Incredible Hulk (2008) Iron Man 2 (2010) Thor (2011) Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant (2012 – Disney+ TV show) Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) Marvel One-Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer (2011 – Disney+ TV show) The Avengers (2012) Marvel One-Shot: Item 47 (2011 – Disney+ TV show)

Phase Two

Iron Man 3 (2013) Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter (2013 – Disney+ TV show) Thor: The Dark World (2013) Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King (2014 – Disney+ TV show) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Ant-Man (2015)

Phase Three

Captain America: Civil War (2016) Marvel One-Shot: Team Thor Part 1 (2016 – Disney+ TV show) – Not part of the Disney+ MCU timeline order Doctor Strange (2016) Marvel One-Shot: Team Thor Part 2 (2016 – Disney+ TV show) – Not part of the Disney+ MCU timeline order Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Marvel One-Shot: Team Darryl (2017 – Disney+ TV show) – Not part of the Disney+ MCU timeline order Black Panther (2018) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) Captain Marvel (2019) Avengers: Endgame (2019) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Phase Four

WandaVision (2021 – Disney+ TV show) The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021 – Disney+ TV show) Loki (2021 – Disney+ TV show) Black Widow (2021) What If…? (2021 – Disney+ TV show) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) Eternals (2021) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Eternals (2021) Hawkeye (2021 – Disney+ TV show) Moon Knight (2022 – Disney+ TV show)

Chronological or Phased?

Either way, you can’t go wrong. If you want to understand the historical significance of the MCU, choose chronologically. If you want to want to experience the movies as everyone else did and relish in the surprises and references of each film, choose phased.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios.