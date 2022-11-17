The Average American Has How Much Credit Card Debt?

Despite getting ahead during the pandemic, approximately 46% of Americans now carry credit card debt, owing an average of $6,093. As the cost of basic goods and services continues to rise, more people are being forced to use credit cards just to get by. And a looming recession promises to make it worse.

Today’s interest rates could turn the convenience of credit cards into a financial headache.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a person with a $5,000 credit card balance will likely pay an additional $1,000 in interest over the course of just one year.

A new study by Anytime Estimate surveyed 1,001 people to learn more about credit card usage, debt, and spending habits. Their findings reveal that credit card debt is not only concerning but incredibly prevalent.

Heavy Reliance on Credit Cards

Roughly 76% of Americans say they have had credit cards with a balance at some point during their lifetime. While many of them may not hold a balance now, Anytime Estimate found that 46% of Americans are currently in credit card debt.

The national average of $6,093 owed is not consistent across all age groups; rather there are marked generational differences.

The average baby boomer in credit card debt owes more than younger Americans, coming in with an average of $8,208 in debt, compared to $6,182 for millennials and $3,196 for those who are a part of Gen Z.

It’s also worth noting that millennials were four times more likely than baby boomers to report missing a payment in 2022.

The Most Stressful Type of Debt

Although credit cards can lead to the most burdensome type of debt, 4 in 5 Americans with credit card debt also carry some other form of debt. This includes auto loans, medical bills, mortgage debt, and student loans. However, most still say their credit card debt is the most stressful type of debt they’re currently carrying.

For those who use their credit cards every month, average monthly charges amount to $1,579. Despite the stress associated with credit card usage, many people say they simply can’t afford to go without this form of payment. In fact, approximately 43% of Americans say they depend on their credit cards for essential living expenses, not frivolous shopping. This includes housing costs, food, and utilities.

This increasing need to use credit cards also highlights the fact that most people aren’t equipped to handle unexpected costs. Whether it’s a medical emergency or job loss, many Americans don’t have enough money saved up to carry them through these types of situations. Roughly 1 in 3 Americans say they could not cover a $2,000 emergency payment without borrowing or using their credit card.

The Impact of Rising Interest Rates

The topic of interest rates is top of mind as the Federal Reserve attempts to combat rising inflation. According to a recent Federal Reserve consumer credit report, the average APR for all current credit card accounts jumped in the second quarter of 2022. APRs for cards accruing interest rose from 16.17% in the first quarter to 16.65%.

Unfortunately, many Americans don’t fully understand the effect interest rates have on their credit card debt. Nearly 2 in 5 people (37%) admit to opening a credit card account without doing any background research.

To make matters worse, 27% of Americans don’t know the interest rates on their cards.

Because credit cards typically have higher interest rates than other forms of debt, people with high balances can suffer serious financial hardship. This is because the balance continues growing if you only make the minimum payment each month.

Missed Payments

The rising cost of consumer goods makes it difficult for some to make timely payments on their credit cards. About 1 in 8 people (12%) said they have missed a payment this year.

While this number doesn’t seem incredibly alarming, more than 1 in 3 Americans (35%) said they had missed a credit card payment in the last five years. Of that group, 80% missed more than one payment.

Although it’s easy to assume that a lack of organization or reckless spending is to blame for missed payments, many people say their missed payments are out of necessity.

Although 37% say they forgot to make a payment, others cited the following reasons for missing a payment:

Had to pay for food or groceries (31%)

Had to pay utility bills (29%)

Had to prioritize other forms of debt (26%)

Had to pay for an emergency (26%)

Had to pay their rent or mortgage (25%)

Did not have enough income to make the payment (24%)

Nonetheless, a missed credit card payment can seriously affect your credit score, making it challenging to navigate future financial plans. The higher your credit score is, the more you can suffer from even one missed payment.

Key Takeaways

Credit card debt can add up quickly, especially if you’re charging all your monthly necessities. Your ability to pay it off will depend on several different factors, but it’s important to prioritize this type of debt.

While the data indicates that many people have carried credit card debt at one point or another, creating a plan to pay down your debt will help you achieve financial stability.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by Anytime Estimate and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.