Avoid Buying These 8 Items Online and Head to the Store Instead

I absolutely adore online shopping. Browsing my favorite clothes and knick-knacks without having to speak with any real humans? That's the dream!

The industry was slowly building before the Covid-19 pandemic, but online shopping has exploded in the years since. Now, you can find anything on Amazon, from clothes to groceries. You no longer have to leave the house if you don't want to.

But there are some items people tend to avoid buying online for very important reasons.

Redditor u/itsrattlesnake asked r/AskReddit for a list: “What's something that should always be purchased in a physical store?”

1: Produce

When you buy something online, you don't get to pick up, touch, or smell the items you're buying. That's why shopping fro produce in person is the better choice.

“Sometimes the delivery will give you the bottom of the barrel in quality,” said u/iceekitty13. “At least if you get it yourself you can judge what's best for you.”

2: Furniture

While sites like Wayfair do great business selling furniture and household goods online, it can benefit you to buy at least some of your furniture in person.

“I have to sit on the furniture to see if I like it. I usually don't like most of the furniture I sit on in a store, even when it looks good,” said u/brock_lee.

3: Musical Instruments

This is one of those items that you definitely want to test out before you buy. Musical instruments can be very pricey, so how can you buy one before you know if you enjoy playing them?

“Unless it's a high-end guitar, most of the time, I want to play it first,” said u/brock_lee.

4: Pets

This one may seem like it goes without saying, but some people do purchase pets online from a pet store or strangers without first meeting the animal.

This can go wrong for many reasons. What if the pet has behavioral issues, or your personalities just don't match? It's best to spend some time with an animal before you bring it home as part of the family.

5: Clothes

While I personally love online shopping for clothes, I also hate the hassle of realizing the size I ordered doesn't fit me and having to package it up to send it back. It's difficult to tell if something will fit simply by looking at the models on the website.

I'm not the only one “My upper body looks pretty much like models my size, so I can be sure how a top would look on me,” said u/smeghead1988. “My legs are not model-like though, and I usually have to try 10 pairs of pants to find one that looks at least mediocre.”

6: Lipstick

You really never know what color you're going to get until you see the lipstick in person. Plus, it helps to be able to sample lipstick in the store to see if you like how it looks with your complexion.

7: Bedding

u/Actuaryba suggested, “A mattress. That way you can test it to see if it works for you.”

A bed should be a safe haven for the person who sleeps in it. To make it as comfortable as possible, it can help to purchase mattresses, pillows, and blankets in the store so you can test them out and get a good feel.

8: Smoking Paraphernalia

When you buy glass pieces online, you can't be sure they will arrive in one piece. Going to a local smoke shop is great because you get to see the options and even sometimes have a chance to test the piece to see how it works.

Also, I've found that when I purchase a piece from a smoke shop, they often throw in a couple of freebies for me.

“Can't tell ya how many pieces I've bought online that were cracked or deformed,” added u/Steadydippn.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.