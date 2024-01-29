7 Ways To Avoid Cell Phone ‘Bill Shock’ After International Travel

Nothing is worse than returning from a vacation and finding out your next phone bill is higher than expected. All you did was scroll through Instagram, text family members, and make a 30-minute phone call to your best friend. As frequent travelers, we understand the need to tell everyone about your adventures. Don't risk losing money amid your excitement.

1. Give Your Roaming Data Some Time Off

Turn off roaming data in your phone's settings before boarding your plane (or train, cruise ship, etc.). Leaving it on will lead to roaming charges after your trip. That's an expense nobody wants to deal with.

2. Make VoIP Apps Your New Best Friend

Instead of using your data to call or send messages, use VoIP apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, FaceTime, Google Voice, etc., while using Wi-Fi. It's a great way to stay connected with everyone in your inner circle at little or no cost to you.

3. Snag a SIM Card Before (Or After) Your Arrival

International SIM cards allow you to text and use data while you're at your destination. You can get one through Amazon, an independent provider, your phone carrier, or the airport. From there, you'll be able to find data options that work with your budget.

4. Consider an eSim Card

Speaking of SIM cards, you won't be the only visitor scrambling to get a SIM card at the airport. If you have a compatible smartphone, you can skip the line by purchasing an eSIM card. Airalo and Nomad have packages for any country you want to visit.

5. Download Maps To Use Offline Before Your Trip

Getting lost while on vacation is a stressful feeling even the most experienced travelers share. Google Maps, Apple Maps, Maps.me, and Open Street Maps allow you to download maps offline without using Wi-Fi or data. This tip will enable you to navigate busy cities during peak seasons.

6. Ask Your Provider About International Phone Plans

Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T have international phone plans that allow you to use your phone without worrying about roaming fees. Some plans include pay-per-use or pre-paid plans. It's an excellent option if you're eager to talk and text while abroad.

7. Take a Break From Your Phone

Keep your phone on you in an emergency, but challenge yourself to resist the urge to use it when you don't need to. Think of it this way: will your parents be awake while you send pictures from your international excursions? If you want to record your travel moments, bring a camera and save your phone's battery while hiking or visiting a historical site. Cherish the moment for yourself because no phone can capture a lifetime of memories.