9 Smart Reasons To Avoid Using Cash

When we see a warning sign to “Beware of Dog” at a neighbor’s house, we know to avoid it because approaching it would be potentially dangerous. So why is it then that a pile of cash doesn’t have a warning sign to scare us? In fact, that pile actually attracts us and can even rule our lives. Many of us spend a great deal of time chasing, thinking about, talking about, and worshipping the almighty dollar.

For years, the worldwide trend has tracked toward becoming cashless. But there is also a segment of the population that uses only cash for their own particular reasons. Spending is definitely more controlled with a “cash-only” approach. After all, if we don’t have the money, we can’t overspend, right?

But what is the downside? Here’s a list of some of the negatives that can happen when we make cash the king of our universe!

1. Cash Can Be Expensive

The use of cash is expensive for us, the banks, and businesses in lots of ways. Having cash accessible (dispensing it), guarding it, transporting it, counting it, and processing it costs money. According to the magazine Inc., cash costs U.S. businesses $40 billion each year. The effect this has on the people who can least afford the fees is significant, but they may not be able to get the credit they need.

2. Cash Is a Time-Waster

We spend and waste a lot of our time getting our cash. Banks tell us that we spend on average 30 minutes per month at ATM machines alone withdrawing cash. When we expand the math, that translates to over $30 billion dollars a year in wasted time across the U.S. That comes directly out of our leisure time cache so it also affects those businesses and services where we’d otherwise be spending our time and money.

3. Cash Is Dirty

According to a Scientific American report, 94% of all the cash we handle is pretty filthy. It has bacteria and germs that are transferred around by touch and it carries communicable diseases with ease. Since we aren’t usually in the habit of washing our hands each time we reach into our wallet, the danger is real. Just 6% of any money we touch is relatively germ-free.

4. ATM Machines Can Be Even Worse

That ATM machine we use to get our cash probably isn’t even as clean as a public restroom. It’s literally handled by thousands of people each year and is cleaned rarely if at all, especially if it’s outside in a public area. The more we use one, the more risk is involved.

5. Cash Can Be Dangerous

Cash is easily misplaced or lost and if it is, you're out of luck. It can be easily stolen and in fact, makes us more likely a target when it becomes known we may be carrying cash. Unlike a credit or debit card, there’s no liability protection or recourse except searching around and that’s usually fruitless.

6. Cash Is Inconvenient

Carrying large amounts is inconvenient and impractical. When we buy a car, we’re not likely to carry a bag of money around with us, right? Even buying clothing or furnishings can require a large wad of cash so really it’s not the most practical way to shop and spend.

7. Cash Lacks Benefits and Protections

Paying by credit card offers us protections that cash cannot. Whether it's fraud protection, insurance on the purchase, extension of warranties, or other benefits, cash simply can't compete.

8. Cash Can Evade Taxation

Cash leaves no paper trail and is fairly easy to hide, launder, smuggle, and cheat with, especially when it comes to taxes. There is a real “underground economy” out there that prospers on cash only and that avoids taxes almost entirely. It goes underground, underreported, and untracked. When criminals cheat the government out of its due, it raises taxes for everyone else.

9. Cash Doesn't Build Credit

Even though we may think we'll never use or need credit, we could be wrong. Credit is not only a good safety net, it will enable us to be much more flexible with our purchasing power such as for car purchases and/or a home mortgage. It will establish payment records and earn the best interest rates when we really might need that. In some cases, things like car insurance rates and even jobs may depend on our established credit ratings. If we don’t have established credit, we could be considered a risk since the usual reason for lack of credit is that we can’t qualify and not that we just don’t want it.

Even though we may have good intentions and are being ultra-responsible by not abusing credit, there are dangers when we do anything to the extreme. Total avoidance of credit is one of them. Eventually, cash could become strictly a collector’s item that we may only see in museums. It won't be next week, but it could be within the younger generations' lifetimes.

Can you envision a world where cash doesn’t exist?