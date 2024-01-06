Awesome Book Series Your Kid Should Read After Percy Jackson

With the release of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, fans of all ages are re-reading the fantastic YA book series that inspired it all. But when the final page of the final book turns, what next?

Fortunately, no shortage of fantastical YA book series' exists, and while they don't all follow the gods and goddess of Olympus, they still bring the magic, adventure, and young adult elements that Percy Jackson fans want.

1. Fablehaven

Written by Brandon Mull, this series captures some of the most exciting and nail-biting moments of the Percy Jackson series while leaning into the fantasy of worlds like The Spiderwick Chronicles.

The series follows Kendra and Seth, siblings who discover their grandparent serves as the caretaker of Fablehaven, a secret refuge for magical creatures gated in magical woods. The siblings experience incredible adventures and fantastical misadventures with the creatures held deep in the woods. Percy Jackson readers will love the plethora of magical creatures in the series.

2. Keeper of the Lost Cities

Shannon Messenger weaves a story of adventure and excitement as Sophie Foster, a Telepath capable of hearing the thoughts of others, learns who she really is and where she truly belongs. Spirited away from the life she knew and the family that raised her, Sophie is quickly thrown into the dangers and joys of Havenfield and her role there, meeting all the major players in her new world and learning what this new world truly needs from her and her abilities. Percy Jackson readers will enjoy the incredible world-building of Messenger.

3. Wings of Fire

Tui T. Sutherland brings to life a fantastic world of dragons, dragonets, conspiracies, prophecies, and more in the Wings of Fire series. Secreted away at birth and raised in a cave, five dragonets learn of their fate to end the war waging across their lands. But the dragonets have no interest in fate or prophecy and wish only to find their way back home.

The series unfolds as the dragonets attempt to make their way home and help save their world in the process. Readers of the Percy Jackson series will love the incredible interweaving storylines.

4. The Heroes of Olympus

Can't get enough of Rick Riordan and his world? Try The Heroes of Olympus series, a spin-off of the Percy Jackson series that even features a few familiar faces from the original series. The series involves a whole new generation of demi-gods and a brand new Great Prophecy that calls for their skill set. Full of the heroes, gods, and monsters that fans of the original series love, this series delivers on all the Riordan style and excitement with fresh, new tales and characters.

5. Pandava

Roshani Chokshi publishes under the umbrella of “Rick Riordan presents” and dives into the world of Hindu mythology. Aru Shah is a twelve-year-old with a propensity for stretching the truth to fit in with her classmates. Caught in one of her lies by classmates, Aru releases a demon into the world and must fight to save her mother, her classmates, and the world all on her own.

Throughout the series, Aru comes up against some of the biggest players in Hindu mythology, bringing to life an incredible and oft-overlooked pantheon for a new generation.

6. Heroes in Training

Joan Holub and Suzanne Williams reimagine some of the most famous tales of Greek gods and goddesses, much as Percy Jackson did. The stories lean into the kid-friendly realm, offering younger readers a chance to learn about Greek myths and legends in an age-appropriate way.

The eighteen-book series mostly follows Zeus but still manages to rope in gods, goddesses, monsters, and figures from across the pantheon with ease. Lovers of Percy Jackson will enjoy a different view of the beginnings of the Greek pantheon.

7. The Wingfeather Saga

Following the Igiby children, Andrew Peterson's Wingfeather Saga delivers incredible, beautifully wrought fantasy that feels like a child's introduction to High Fantasy.

Living on the edge of the Dark Sea of Darkness with a noble mother and an ex-pirate grandfather, the three gifted Igiby children and their loyal pup Nugget must strike out to save their world from the venomous Fangs of Dang that threaten all they love. Percy Jackson fans will love how real the world Peterson has built feels.

8. Knights of the Borrowed Dark

Dave Rudden weaves a fascinating tale of monsters and knights set in modern-day Ireland.

An orphan with no prospects of adoption, Denizen Hardwick finds himself spirited away from Crosscaper Orphanage, and into a world of knights and destinies, he's not so sure he wants. The trilogy follows Denizen as he learns to accept his fate and embrace what his new world has to offer. Percy Jackson fans will enjoy the focus on the young male hero as he battles against the forces of darkness.

9. The Chronicles of Egg

Geoff Rodkey writes a trilogy with no shortage of high-seas adventures or strange conspiracies. Egg grew up on Deadweather Island, an island infested with pirates and lacking any company save that of his tutor and two violently inclined siblings. Egg seems resigned to his fate until his father whisks him away on a mysterious errand. And promptly disappears.

Left to his own devices in the Pembroke family manor, Egg quickly realizes someone wants him dead; he just doesn't quite know why. The series follows Egg and his series of misadventures on the high seas and beyond. Fans of Percy Jackson will love the changing scenery and fun conspiracies.

10. Heroes of Havensong

Megan Reyes delivers a brand-new series sure to quickly cement itself into the hearts of young adult readers the world over. The four main characters find themselves thrust into the heart of a conflict they did not begin and one they have no clue how to end as the world has begun to tear itself apart.

Humans were taught to fear anything magical, dragons get hunted to near extinction, and magic attacked, their world seems on the brink of total destruction, but a prophecy linking the four characters together may just be the key to solving everything and saving the world they love. Percy Jackson fans will enjoy the vast cast of characters and the diverse plotlines and backgrounds.

11. The Kane Chronicles

Another series by Rick Riordan, The Kane Chronicles, tackles the Egyptian pantheon. Set in the same world as Percy Jackson, the series follows Carter and Sadie Kane, two siblings who know very little about one another, having lived apart for six years before the start of the series. Brought back together, they quickly find themselves embroiled in a scheme between the ancient gods and goddesses of Egypt, now awakening after centuries spent in slumber.

12. Harry Potter

An obvious choice, the world-famous Harry Potter series covers all the same bases as Riordan's incredible series – wild world-building, plenty of magic, characters that quickly plant themselves in the hearts of fans, and a story that feels beautifully written and thought out. Following The Boy Who Lived, Harry Potter, the series quickly involves readers in the excitement of the magical world of witches and wizards, the famous magic school Hogwarts, and a cast of characters as endearing and lively as the characters of Percy Jackson.

13. Artemis Fowl

Eoin Colfer crafts a brilliant story unlike anything readers have experienced. The series follows the titular character Artemis Fowl, a millionaire boy genius and criminal mastermind, as he makes a wrong move and finds himself in the world of fairies and magic. The classic series recently celebrated its twenty-year anniversary and still manages to enthrall new audiences of young adult readers. Riordan fans will love the way it seamlessly blends the real world with the fantastic and magical.

14. The Inheritance Cycle

Eragon grows up a poor farmer boy, content to live out his life as a farmer, until he stumbles upon a blue stone in the woods that turns out to be more than it seems when a dragon hatches from the blue stone. Overnight, Eragon's life changes as he finds himself amidst swirling, ancient conspiracies. The series follows him as he goes toe-to-toe with the evil Empire and learns about his true destiny.

Percy Jackson fans will enjoy the young boy hero who learns far more exists in the world than he could ever have dreamed.

15. The School for Good and Evil

Soman Chainani spins a tale of vanishing children mysteriously kidnapped and secreted away to the School for Good & Evil, where ordinary children receive training to become fairytale heroes and villains. Best friends Sophie and Agatha learn of the School for Good & Evil after their kidnapping. The girls will quickly learn that more than meets the eye lurks below the surface at the school and within themselves. Riordan fans will love the school setting that allows the characters to develop strong, lasting bonds.

16. Skulduggery Pleasant

Derek Landy's incredible fire-throwing skeleton character Skullduggery Pleasant thrills in this series along with his mentee Stephanie Edgley as they investigate and work to defeat an all-consuming evil that threatens to take over the world as they know it.

The series feels a little older than the Percy Jackson series, but still keeps within the age-appropriate boundaries of Young Adult fiction. Fans of Percy Jackson will love the way fantasy and reality intermingle in this series!

17. The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel

Nicholas Flamel has kept himself alive for over seven hundred years through his incredible skills as an alchemist, all the while protecting the Book of Abraham the Mage – the book that holds the secret to his eternal life. If Dr. John Dee gets his hands on the book, he will destroy the world.

Luckily, Sophie and Josh Newman have the power needed to save it. The series follows them and a cast of characters as they seek to protect the secrets held within the powerful book. Lovers of Riordan's work will love the immersion into a world that feels like the real world but holds all sorts of fantastic elements.

18. The Unwanteds

Lisa McMann weaves an incredible story of a world in which, at the age of thirteen, children find themselves separated between Wanteds, the strong and intelligent bound for University, and the Unwanteds, children destined for death.

When Alex finds himself declared an Unwanted and separated from his twin Aaron, a Wanted, he finds himself facing his death, but instead learns that the Unwanteds don't die. Instead, Unwanteds arrive at Artime, where their creative skills become honed, and they learn to use them magically.

Percy Jackson fans will appreciate the way the world of magic reveals itself all at once and then slowly unfolds throughout the series.

19. Peter and the Starcatchers

Peter Pan receives the prequel treatment with this incredible series. Peter and the Starcatchers explores the events leading up to the famous story of Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and the Darling children. Readers learn how Peter became the famous boy who refused to grow up, the Lost Boys, Neverland, and even Captain Hook and his cronies. The series follows Peter and his adventures over the decades. Fans of the Percy Jackson series will enjoy the new lens on an old story.

20. The Land of Stories

Chris Colfer, of Glee fame, delivers a tale of an incredible world where the fantastic characters of all the childhood classic fairytales come to life. Twins Alex and Connor Bailey leave the modern world to accidentally find themselves in the Land of Stories. Throughout the series, the twins learn to navigate the new realm and learn their place in it. Riordan fans will enjoy the mixing of old tales with a new, modern take.