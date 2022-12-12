11 Forgotten Awesome Christmas Movies That Aren’t on Your List But Should Be

Are you searching for some holiday magic but are tired of seeing the same movie suggestions on every Christmas list? Then, we've got you covered. Someone recently asked for Christmas films that aren't mentioned as often as the classics. Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Klaus (2019)

“Klaus from Netflix,” shared one. “I Love Klaus, I watched it like 20 times since it came out, and I am ready to watch it this year.” Another confessed, “This one is perfect. I cried at the end, but it was worth it.”

“This movie was the definition of a pleasant surprise. I did NOT think I would like it the first time we saw it,” another replied. “But now it's on our list of must-watches during Christmas time!

2. Arthur Christmas (2011)

“Arthur Christmas,” one admitted, “We love this movie! It is just so well done, and there's a bit of an edge to it, making it great for adults.” Another agreed, “Yep, best movie. Every scene required not one word of unnecessary dialogue. Perfect in every way.”

“Arthur Christmas surpassed Elf as THE Christmas movie. I watch it every year. It's fantastic,” a third user commented. Finally, another stated, “Saw this last year, and it instantly became a top five for me. I need to rewatch that this year too.”

3. Noelle (2019)

Someone volunteered, “Noelle with Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader.” “I watched this last year on a whim, and it was a surprisingly charming movie. Better than it often gets credit for,” another added. A third user exclaimed, “As a Southwest native, I love that this one is on Phoenix because not everyone gets a white Christmas! Sometimes it's 80 degrees!”

4. Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

“Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)” shared one. “This was a glorious box office bomb that starred Dudley Moore as an elf and John Lithgow as an evil toymaker. It is the kind of bad movie you can't help but love. My favorite Christmas movie. Period. Also, it has the most Santa-looking Santa ever.”

Another person stated, “Absolutely LOVE this movie! To this day, whenever I'm with my mom and hear the word free, we look at each other and dramatically yell, “FOR FREE!?” Like Lithgow. Also, Dudley's lines replace self with elf all the time. Have a little elf-respect. Don't be so elf-conscious. He gives me a sense of elf-confidence. Love it.”

5. The Family Stone (2005)

“The Family Stone,” one replied. “I really like this one too! It's a very cozy movie despite that very awkward dinner discussion scene.” “Exactly,” another said. “That was the point, and they nailed it. Family dinner goes out into the left field in real life more often than not. I love that film. My family and I watch it every year.”

6. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

“I'm surprised that The Christmas Chronicles is rarely mentioned,” one confessed, “Kurt Russell does an excellent job as Santa. I begrudgingly watched this with my kids last year, expecting it to be just some annoying kid's movie to suffer through. But I was pleasantly surprised! The second one is good too.”

7. The Family Man (2000)

“The Family Man is one of my favorite Christmas movies that is rarely mentioned,” shared one. “It breaks my heart every time.” “Same,” said another. “Since marrying the woman of my dreams and becoming a dad to two kids, I love more than I can stand; this movie ruins me at the end. It ends hopeful, but it plays my emotions hard. And Nicolas Cage does such a great job with the role.”

8. Anna and The Apocalypse (2017)

“Anna and the Apocalypse is outside the box. It's a British musical-zombie-Christmas movie with a surprising amount of heart,” one person shared. Another confessed, “This was my pick too. I could see it argued that the movie only takes place at Christmas instead of embracing Christmas themes, but I'd disagree. It's a movie about family, wishing for miracles, and overcoming a dour mood.”

9. Jack Frost (1998)

Another person suggested “Jack Frost with Michael Keaton. Snow dad is better than no dad!” “I watched this movie a few years ago because I remembered it and thought I'd have some nostalgia,” another shared, “It WRECKED me. The movie ended, and I sobbed for ten minutes.”

10. The Holiday (2006)

“The Holiday is a good one. It's the perfect holiday rom-com,” someone replied. Another added, “I was looking for this! It's honestly my favorite Christmas movie. Of course, it has flaws, but it's also wholesome.”

11. Catch Me if You Can (2002)

“Catch Me If You Can,” shared one. “It's totally a Christmas movie. Every main scene is set at Christmas. Also, it's a story set around multiple Christmases. Catch Me If You Can is a much-overlooked Christmas classic!” Another agreed, “One of my annual December rewatches!”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of Christmas movies that aren't on every other list. Also, check out these underrated Christmas gems to watch this holiday season.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.