Awesome Hidden Animated Gems Movie Fans Will Love

Disney, Dreamworks, and Ghibli sit at the mountain peaks of animated films for good reason. They consistently release popular and well-received masterpieces. But sometimes, moviegoers want something different. We’ve gathered a collection of hidden animated gems that may not win out in mainstream popularity but deserve the spotlight regardless.

1. Fantastic Mr. Fox

Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated filmography shapes up just as well as his live-action work. Mr. Fox traded away his exciting life as a chicken thief for a stable career as a newspaper editor so he could settle down with his wife and son. He leaves retirement to afford his fancy new house, leading to an all-out war between the animals and chicken farmers.

2. Barber Westchester

The young astronomer Barber Westchester gets the opportunity of a lifetime when they’re invited to an internship at NASA. But the dream turns into a nightmare as Barber faces the truth of their new job, their traumatic upbringing in their father’s cult, and the ultimate destruction of their hometown.

3. The Breadwinner

11-year-old Parvana lives in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan with her family. When her disabled father gets unjustly arrested, she has to disguise herself as a boy to provide for her family and free her father. This powerful animated gem of resilience should get added on every animation fan’s watchlist.

4. Nerdland

Hopeful screenwriter Elliot and aspiring actor John have had enough of their constant failures, so they decide to become famous within the next day, no matter what. Their hijinks go from trying to go viral for doing charity to getting caught up in a murder case. This movie may seem like merely a crude comedy on the surface, but it has some of the most creative cinematography in the industry.

5. MFKZ

Angelino spent all his life thinking himself nothing more than a weird-looking loser, but he’ll soon learn he holds great power. He and his best friend Vinz find the fate of the world in their hands as an alien conspiracy threatens the planet.

6. Wrinkles

The plight of the elderly rarely gets its due in entertainment, but Wrinkles gives it all the respect it deserves. The comedy-drama follows a group of elderly people in a retirement home and shows how they deal with their deterioration and lack of independence.

7. When the Wind Blows

Based on the 1982 comic of the same name, this acts as the sister film to Studio Ghibli’s Grave of the Fireflies. It follows an elderly British couple trying to survive after a nuclear bomb drops in England. Their stiff upper lips gradually waver as they realize the gravity of the situation.

8. Fantastic Planet

Tired of the gray and bland style of sci-fi that’s become the norm today? Watch the 1973 French film Fantastic Planet for something much more weird and colorful than what's found in modern science fiction. The movie takes place on an alien planet populated by giant blue extraterrestrials and the humans they keep as pets or worse, consider vermin.

9. Persepolis

This animated adaptation of Marjane Satrapi's comic may even exceed the quality of the original. It tells the autobiographical story of Satrapi’s life living before, during, and after the Iranian Revolution. The movie’s masterful storytelling and direction can make both a sober look at the horrors of war and a silly “Eye of the Tiger” montage work well in the same film.

10. The Night is Short, Walk on Girl

This film packs an unbelievable amount into its 93-minute runtime. A night-long pub crawl, underpants-stealing goons, an illegal guerrilla musical play, and, of course, a romance between two college students. It all boils down to a film about the deep but invisible connections between human beings.

11. Mary & Max

Picking a random number out of a phone book leads to an unexpected lifelong friendship between a young Australian girl named Mary and an autistic American man named Max. Across continents and decades, the two form an unbreakable bond in a story that’s heartwarming at times and devastating at others–one of the best hidden animated gems out there.

12. It’s Such a Beautiful Day

Animation auteur Don Hertzfeldt mixes traditional animation techniques with live-action footage to tell the story of Bill, a man gradually losing his mind due to an unspecified illness. Bill’s past and present mix and become unrecognizable in this tale of black comedy and sadness.

13. Perfect Blue

One of the late Satoshi Kon’s masterpieces, Perfect Blue, follows an entertainer who leaves her idol group to strike out on a solo career. The psychological strain of fame and murderous stalkers cause her mental state to fall apart until reality and fantasy blur into one.

14. Animalympics

Created to complement the 1980 Olympics, this TV movie has stood the test of time. It follows the 1980 animal Olympic Summer and Winter Games in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. It comprises of several short but creative segments with multiple athletes across numerous sports.

15. The King of Pigs

Before he became famous for Train to Busan, Yeon Sang-ho made his directorial debut with a little-known adult animated movie. The King of Pigs explores the lives of three boys suffering under the cruel social hierarchy of Korean school life. Their bond turns sour and violent as they plot to take revenge on the world that has done nothing but beat them down.

16. The Secret of NIMH

This Don Bluth classic presents a tale of adventure, magic, and mystery in a style rarely seen today. The Brisby home stands in the path of destruction at the hands of the farmer’s plow. Mrs. Brisby must navigate magical artifacts and a power struggle among super-intelligent rats to find a way for her ill son to survive the journey to their new home. Bluth oversaw numerous hidden animated gems in the 1980s and 90s. This one stands out.

17. Summer Wars

While most fiction about the internet ages poorly, 2009’s Summer Wars only seems more prescient with age. Summer Wars occurs in a world where all personal info, utilities, and even emergency services function through an online metaverse known as OZ. When a deadly virus named Love Machine threatens both the digital world and the real one, it takes help from the whole family to save the day.

18. Fritz the Cat

Send the kids out of the room for this one. Ralph Bakshi’s subversive adult animated film blasts back at the perception of cartoons being only for children. Fritz the Cat serves as a free-spirited satire of 1960s political and social movements.

19. Bebe’s Kids

To impress his new lady friend, Robin treats her, her son, and her friend’s three misbehaved kids to the amusement park. Directed by The Proud Family creator Bruce W. Smith, this comedy gives a unique and authentic vision of Black life that hasn’t been matched over thirty years later.

20. Metropia

Fans of conspiracy films, as well as hidden animated gems, should take pleasure in knowing that an animated movie in the genre exists. It uses a jarring uncanny valley art style to present a bleak dystopia where mind-controlling shampoo threatens the world.

21. Belladonna of Sadness

Belladonna of Sadness takes a far leap away from the traditional style of most Japanese animation. Jeanne suffers under the oppressive rule of the local baron in medieval France and finds making a deal with the devil the only way to survive her plight. Anyone in the mood for something psychedelic and disturbing should check this out.

22. The Book of Life

This criminally under-appreciated Día de los Muertos film deserves a spot in every animation fan’s favorites list. Bullfighter and musician Manolo Sánchez gets caught in the middle of a game between gods when attempting to win the love of his childhood friend Maria, lands him a spot in the afterlife. He must find a way back to the world of the living, save his village from bandits, and follow his true passion for music.

23. Song of the Sea

The studio Cartoon Saloon holds the unique position of producing animated films based on Irish mythology. Lighthouse keeper Conor and his two children, Ben and Saoirse, go on an adventure with faeries, selkies, and witches to learn the truth about the children’s shapeshifting mother.