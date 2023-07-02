25 Awesome Movies You Should Watch on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services because it has an excellent variety of fantastic films. A user on a popular online forum asked people to share their favorite movies that are either Netflix originals or streaming on Netflix. People responded with their opinions.

1. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

This visually compelling anthology Western film tells six separate stories that take place during the settling of the Old West after the end of the Civil War. Each story is different, but they're all linked together by a brave man named Buster Scruggs.

2. I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore (2017)

After suffering through a terrible day at work, a nursing assistant comes home to find that someone broke into her home and stole some valuables. When the police don't help, the nursing assistant teams up with a neighbor to track down the thieves and recover her belongings. But this comedy-thriller turns upside down when their amateur investigation brings them head to head with experienced criminals.

3. I Am Mother (2019)

I Am Mother is an apocalyptic sci-fi film about a girl who is one of the last remaining humans on Earth. A robot raises her in the hopes of helping humans start fresh. But when the girl meets another human, she begins to question her robot mother's intentions.

4. Private Life (2018)

This drama film is about a middle-aged couple who desperately wants kids. As they struggle to get pregnant, they try everything from artificial insemination to in vitro to bring a baby into the world. This honest and hilarious film gives an authentic portrayal of what infertile families go through to make their families bigger.

5. Klaus (2019)

Klaus is a hilarious family movie that takes a spin on the classic Santa Christmas story. It's about a spoiled postman who barely passes his training and gets sent to a cold, isolated town in the North. There, he meets an isolated toymaker who lives deep in the woods and hatches a sneaky plot to send the most letters of any postman ever.

6. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

This endearing road trip drama is about a man needing a job who signs up for a six-week training course to become a full-time carer. Soon, a woman hires him to care for her disabled teenage son and the two quickly bond. They decide to go on a road trip to visit the teen's estranged father and visit wild roadside attractions.

7. Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Pieces of a Woman is a heartwrenching drama film about a couple's experience and relationship after they lose their child during a tragic home birth. After the tragedy, the couple begins to drift apart as they suffer with this tragedy and attempt to uncover the cause of their child's death.

8. Qala (2022)

This Hindi-language drama takes place in India in the 1940s. It's about a singer on the edge of stardom whose mother continues to drag her down. As Qala's music becomes increasingly popular, she's haunted by memories of her traumatic past and constantly hassled by her mother.

9. The Devil All The Time (2020)

The Devil All the Time is a dramatic psychological crime thriller set in Ohio during and after World War II. When a delusional preacher kills his wife because he believes he can resurrect her, he realizes what he's done and runs away, flagging down a car to hitchhike away. But he doesn't realize that his drivers have terrible plans that will change his life forever.

10. Paddleton (2019)

When a man's neighbor and best friend tells him he's dying of terminal cancer, the man pleads with his friend to get treatment instead of taking his own life. But the man finally agrees to help his friend end his suffering after spending their last few days together. But can he finally convince his friend to get the potentially life-saving treatment?

11. All Quiet on The Western Front (2022)

All Quiet on the Western Front is a war drama based on a novel of the same title. It's about German teenagers who enlist in the army in World War I and quickly learn that they're no longer kids in this life-or-death world of war.

12. Don't Look Up (2021)

This dark, satirical sci-fi film follows two space engineers who discover that a comet is on a path directly headed toward Earth. As they go on a massive media campaign to inform the world about the imminent threat, the government uses its resources to embark on a greedy mission that could risk the lives of everyone on the planet.

13. The Irishman (2019)

The Irishman is a dramatic gangster film about a truck driver who enters the world of organized crime as a hitman. It turns out he's great at his new job, and he quickly rises the ranks in a gang. But tensions rise when he begins to work for another criminal organization.

14. The Wonder (2022)

Taking place in the Irish Midlands in the mid-17th century, The Wonder is a psychological drama film about a girl with a miraculous ability. Everyone says she hasn't eaten in months yet is still healthy and alive. Soon, a doctor visits the girl to observe her condition.

15. The Power of The Dog (2021)

The Power of the Dog is a dark drama film about a brother who meets the woman of his dreams and his brother who makes it very clear that he disapproves of his new wife. As the brother berates the wife and her son, they each react differently to this new tense relationship.

16. What Happened to Monday (2017)

This haunting dystopian sci-fi film takes place in a world where families are only allowed one child and are subject to harsh punishment if they don't oblige. But when a woman dies during childbirth and has seven identical sextuplets, their grandfather takes them in and keeps them a secret.

All seven kids must pretend to be one child and are each let outside one day each week. But when one of the kids goes missing, the family tries to find the child and keep their secret simultaneously.

17. Before I Wake (2016)

Before I Wake is a horror film about a family who adopts an eight-year-old boy after losing their biological son. When their adopted child complains about a fear of falling asleep, his parents think it's standard kid stuff. That is, until they see their dead child brought back to life one night. Their new son's dreams become a reality, which is great until he has a nightmare.

18. His House (2020)

This slow-burn psychological horror film follows a refugee couple from South Sudan as they settle into a new life in England. But images of their deceased daughter in the walls of their new dilapidated home haunt the couple as they confront their past choices and attempt to forge a new future.

19. Fractured (2019)

Fractured is a twisted psychological thriller about a man who brings his wife and daughter to the hospital and falls asleep in the waiting room. When he wakes, he asks a nurse about his family, and she says they aren't at the hospital. The man knows something is off and frantically searches the hospital for his wife and child while evading the watchful eyes of the staff.

20. Okja (2017)

When a massive fantasy creature is snatched away from its home and caretaker and transported by a company to the U.S. to make money from its new spectacle, the caretaker is forlorn. The caretaker misses her companion and, to keep her safe, goes on a quest to bring the large animal home in this family-friendly adventure.

21. A Marriage Story (2019)

This drama follows a New York City theater director and his wife, a Hollywood actress, as they struggle to remedy problems in their marriage. When the actor moves to L.A. for a job, the couple decides to split up, and a messy divorce ensues.

22. Roma (2018)

Roma is a drama film about a domestic worker who cares for a wealthy family in Mexico City in the 1970s. When the family's husband leaves his wife for his pregnant mistress, the wife takes her kids and the domestic worker on the vacation of a lifetime.

23. Time To Hunt (2020)

In a near dystopian future in South Korea, desperate people attempt massive heists to make ends meet as the value of the won drops each day exponentially. But when one criminal troupe attempts to rob an illegal gambling house, they become the targets of a sadistic killer who will stop at nothing to bring them down.

24. The Ritual (2017)

This mysterious horror film follows a group of college friends who reunite for a hiking trip in the Scandinavian wilderness after one of their friends passes away. But when they get lost, they discover a ghostly stalker is following their every move.

25. The Man From Toronto (2022)

The Man from Toronto is a hilarious action film about a fitness entrepreneur who gets fired from his gig at the local gym before taking his wife on a spa vacation to distract her from the bad news. But when he stumbles into the wrong cabin, he gets wrapped up in a hostage situation and may never get to tell his wife the truth.

Source: Reddit.