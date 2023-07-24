The Not-So-Glamorous Truth: 16 Jobs That Aren’t as Fun as They Sound

They say if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Sometimes, those dream jobs are a lot less fun than people realize. Here are examples of jobs that prove the grass isn't always greener.

1 – Nurse

Being a nurse is hard work. They are exposed to illness, disease, and long hours.

2 – Lifeguard

This job is more than pretending like you're on Baywatch. But in reality, you're just telling people not to run or stop wasting time.

3 – Working in an Instrument Store

The idea of working in a music store sounds good until you hear countless people misplay the same song repeatedly.

4 – Baker

Baking requires you to get up before the crack of dawn while working next to a scorching oven and cleaning up gigantic messes—all for minimum wage.

5 – Lawyer

Being a lawyer is nothing like how it's depicted on television. Half the time, when you bring a case before a judge, the other party doesn't show up, and you're next date is several months away.

6 – Marine Biologist

Despite what George Costanza thinks, being a marine biologist requires performing many gross, tedious tasks. The industry relies heavily on volunteers, too.

7 – Animal Shelter

While you may think you get to play with puppies all day, you're really cleaning up the messes the animals make.

8 – Demolition

Everyone wants to break stuff. However, there's a lot of hard work and physical labor involved. It's a tough job.

9 – Zookeeper

Being around so many animals can be a dream come true, but they all tend to stink pretty badly.

10 – Archeologist

Archeologists quickly warn people that their work is tedious, uncomfortable, and physically challenging. Not to mention you have to cover expenses like food and travel for doing work on-site. It seems like a glamorous profession, but in reality, it's anything but.

11 – Video Game Testers

Playing video games for a living sounds like a dream come true, but being a tester means you're doing busy work on buggy games for very little money.

12 – Teacher

Teaching is a noble profession, but you must deal with frustrating parents in addition to dealing with kids. It is terrible, too.

13 – Modeling

In addition to shooting swimsuit pictures in January and winter coats in July, models often change their outfits countless times a day. It gets really old, really fast.

14 – Photographer

Anytime you turn a hobby into a profession, it sucks the fun out of it. It is frustrating to take a perfect picture only for your client to say it's unacceptable and demand a refund.

15 – Airport Baggage Handler

On the plus side, you can see parts of an airport the general public never will. On the downside, it's incredibly long hours, and you'll quickly realize you're not sleeping as much as you need to, affecting your social life.

16 – Veterinarian

There are two significant downsides to being a vet. First, it's less about treating animals and more about talking about money and costs with people. Second, putting down pets never gets easy, no matter how often you do it.

Source: Reddit.