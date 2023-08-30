Reshaping Destiny: How Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Struggle Altered His DC Trajectory

Fans of Warner Bros' DC Comics films have been disappointed by the studio's output for the past decade. One of the most disappointing DC films released is Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer. David Ayer is disappointed in the film because of the studio cut released in theaters.

The Ayer Cut May Become The New Snyder Cut

During an appearance on Jon Berthal's podcast, Real Ones, David Ayer says that back when Suicide Squad was nearing release, rumors began circulating that he was set to take over DC Studios. These rumors started due to his cut of Suicide Squad, now commonly referred to as “The Ayer Cut.”

This never happened. Last year, James Gunn, was appointed co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. According to him, what ruined his chances was Warner Bros' decision to put their cut of Suicide Squad into theaters instead of the Ayer cut. He still has this cut of the film currently. “Everyone I've shown the cut has the same reaction: rage. Like, ‘this is the movie we wanted, why didn't we get this?'”

Fan Support for Ayers Cut

The studio decided not to use his darker cut of the film because they considered it too dark. Critics were harsh on Batman v. Superman, which made Warner Bros reconsider Suicide Squad being such a dark film. He complained about how it turned from a ” dark, soulful movie” into a podcast.

Since the release of Suicide Squad, there has been support for the Ayer cut from fans and even Will Smith, who starred in the film as Deadshot. James Gunn has even told Ayer he'd like to release it. Ayer recently said it may be released at some point, so conversations about its release are likely happening behind the scenes. He maintains that it is better than the version released in theaters.

Source: IndieWire