What B-List Marvel Characters Could Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Kang Dynasty?

Marvel’s next generation of Avengers has begun to take shape, with audiences beginning to see the grand plan form. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Kang Dynasty promise many heroes. But those heavy-hitting heroes can't fight Kang and his variants alone. Other supporting MCU characters will likely join the fight. This list consists of B-list Marvel characters who could return to help our new heroes.

1. Phil Coulson

Ever since Iron Man began in 2008, Phil Coulson stood out with audiences. His death in 2012’s Avengers led to him getting his show (Agents of Shield), which ended in 2020. Secret Wars or Kang Dynasty offers a perfect chance for him to return. On one hand, this presents a great return for a fan-favorite character. Whereas in a more realistic sense, after Secret Invasion, Coulson’s inclusion proves a necessity.

2. Nick Fury

After Secret Invasion, Fury seems put out to pasture with his wife. His return to the Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars would work to show a sense of loyalty to the heroes. He could see the power of Kang firsthand and realize that the Avengers need assistance on the ground. Making him an ally on the ground could also incorporate S.W.O.R.D. as the MCU’s central agency. It might even allow Fury to start over and see Phil Coulson again.

3. Morgan Stark

Morgan Stark has not appeared in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame. Besides Riri Williams, the MCU has yet to have a proper Iron Man replacement. Morgan’s role in Secret Wars or Kang Dynasty could show her arch of becoming a hero. It would allow her to learn from the past generation of Avengers while also setting up a possible young Avengers spin-off.

4. Darcy Lewis/Erik Selvig

Darcy got reintroduced to audiences in Wandavision. Her role now working for S.W.O.R.D could also help explain Erik Selvig’s return. Darcy might need help researching the multiverse the Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will deal with. She could also provide a sense of fun to the film's serious tones while allowing both her and Erik to work with brainy characters like Hank Pym. The results could show the combined intelligence of important MCU characters and provide ample comedic touches.

5. Luis

Luis’s role in the Ant-Man trilogy provided comedic relief. Along with his new Ex-Con Security Consultants company, he could aid the heroes. Their methods could fit perfectly in the growing S.W.O.R.D. organization and provide comedic relief to the story's seriousness.

6. Justin Hammer

Sam Rockwell’s character has not appeared in the MCU since Iron Man 2 in 2010. His next appearance will most likely occur in the upcoming Armor Wars film. With a date undetermined, an appearance in Secret Wars or Kang Dynasty could make sense. He could either help the new Avengers or possibly benefit from Kang’s takeover.

7. Baron Mordo

With Mordo's role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, his variants seem to understand the multiverse. That knowledge could make him a crucial ally in the fight against Kang. Stephen Strange could reach out to Mordo, opening the door for exciting action sequences to get him in the fight. Simultaneously, his role could provide methods to stop Kang.

8. Happy Hogan

Happy’s role in Secret Wars or Kang Dynasty could occur for comedic relief. He could help provide some levity to the situation. While he does not remember Peter Parker (after the events of No Way Home) he could have a similar relationship with someone else in the MCU. Happy might still work for the Starks as Morgan Stark’s security, and even help her become the next Iron Man.

9. Lady Sif and The Warriors Three

Thor’s future in the MCU remains in a state of ambiguity. Lady Sif and the Warriors Three could bring him back into the fight while also explaining Kang’s cruelty as a conquerer. Their role could act as guides but also allies in the war against Kang’s variants.

10. Howard The Duck

Besides brief roles in the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 3, Howard could have a significant role. The Alien Duck could help the next generation of Avengers. While living in Knowhere, he could warn Peter Quill (who is currently on Earth) about Kang. Howard could also warn them of Kang’s wrath, he could poke fun at how Drax and Nebula (who currently run Knowhere) wouldn’t warn the rest of the team.

11. Wong

Since Wong remains the new Sorcerer Supreme, his inclusion makes sense. Wong could provide an army to the Avengers. With his abilities, he could also ally with the Avengers. It would also allow for a chance for his relationship with Stephen Strange to continue.

12. Korg

Korg has carved a niche for himself as comedic relief in the MCU. His role in Secret Wars and Kang Dynasty could include helping the new Avengers. It would also help bring a callback to Thor: Ragnorak and his joke about “starting a revolution.”