25 B-Listers Breaking the Internet

Fame is a funny thing. When you see a celebrity all over your Twitter feed or blowing up TikTok, it can give the illusion that they’re supremely famous A-listers who everyone knows. But this is an illusion. We have gathered a list of 25 B-list (or lower) celebrities whose massive internet presence would make you think they’re as famous as Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus, and Kate Winslet.

1. MrBeast

MrBeast is a YouTuber and influencer who covers a range of genres, from food to wacky stunts to pranks and more. He has a massive following on several platforms and even appears on some reality TV shows as a judge, making him seem famous. However, most people have no idea who he is.

2. Ice Spice

Ice Spice was featured on the remix of Taylor Swift’s “Karma” and even performed with her at one of her Eras Tour concerts. So, she’s definitely on her way up, but the way she’s talked about on sites like X (Twitter) and TikTok, you’d think she was A-list, which she isn’t yet.

3. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is another singer who is prominent on the internet, but in real life, people don’t talk about her very much. She’s won a few Grammys for reasons I’ll never understand, but the average person would still struggle to explain who she is if you asked.

4. Timothee Chalamet

A decent portion of the internet is positively obsessed with Timothee Chalamet. He’s been in some successful movies, and now he’s dating Kylie Jenner, but he’s still considered a B-lister by most. He’s getting up there, but not everyone knows him.

5. Charli D'Amelio

Charli D’Amelio is one of the OG TikTok stars who became famous for her dance videos. She even has her own reality TV show now, which I’m pretty sure no one watches. I get the feeling she thinks she is A-list, but I doubt Meryl Streep knows who she is.

6. Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is an actress who is definitely on the path to being an A-lister, but she isn’t there just yet. She was in Euphoria and recently appeared in the music video for The Rolling Stones’s song “Angry,” so she’s not a no-one, but not as popular as she seems on the internet.

7. Doja Cat

Doja Cat also has some Grammys, but her songs and albums don’t chart as high as most people think. The internet seems to talk about her endlessly, especially because she’s so active and controversial on Instagram and X (Twitter).

8. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Some people view Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell as a Hollywood it-couple, but they’re not that well-known. They do a few commercials and are pretty active on their social media accounts, making them seem more prominent than they are.

9. Jennifer Coolidge

Most people wouldn't recognize Jennifer Coolidge if you showed them a picture, but those who spend plenty of time on the internet know exactly who she is. Sites like X (Twitter) adore her and constantly sing her praises, calling her underrated and amazing.

10. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is undoubtedly better known on the internet than she is in real life. She was a Disney star and has done a few movies, but at this point, she’s best known for her wild success on OnlyFans and active influencer persona.

11. Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal is a charming and adorable actor best known for his roles in The Last of Us and Game of Thrones. People on the internet are obsessed with him, but he’s rarely talked about in real life or within the industry.

12. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

I think Kim Kardashian qualifies as an A-lister, but the rest of her family falls onto the B-list. Not everyone can name all the Kardashians, but most avid internet users know them all and are particularly interested in Kourtney and Travis' relationship.

13. Matthew Lillard

Matthew Lillard is a phenomenal actor who stars in well-known movies like She’s All That, Scooby-Doo, and Scream. He’ll also be in Five Nights at Freddy’s! He’s not an A-lister, and most people don’t know his name, but the internet has a certain adoration for him.

14. Chrissy Teigen

Anyone who spends substantial time on the internet likely thinks that Chrissy Teigen is a super A-lister along with her husband, John Legend. However, she’s not very well-respected in the industry and not very well-known among those who don’t spend time on TikTok or X (Twitter).

15. Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal is an Irish actor who has appeared in some emotional indie movies. People who enjoy that genre are in love with him and often talk about him on social media, but most don’t know who he is and wouldn’t necessarily recognize him from a picture.

16. Charli XCX

Like Dua Lipa and Ice Spice, Charli XCX is a popular singer who has a dedicated fanbase on social media. She works with some A-listers but can’t quite be considered one herself. One of her songs was featured on the new Barbie album, so she’s becoming more recognizable.

17. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer is an internet sensation, and there are an array of memes featuring her. However, the average person might not know who she is. She’s been in movies and shows like Scream Queens and Nope, but the internet loves her for her bubbly and relatable personality.

18. Kim Petras

Kim Petras is another singer and performer who seems more famous on the internet than she is. Her videos and music get posted a lot on social media, but her songs rarely chart very high, and she’s not exactly being invited to the Met Gala.

19. Nathan Fillion

Nathan Fillion is an internet sweetheart and well-respected in the industry. Many people are familiar with his name or face, but not everyone can recognize him, and he hasn’t had a substantial role in any blockbusters or widely-known shows.

20. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

These two are all over the internet right now because of the dramatic and somewhat mysterious divorce they’re going through. While many people know about the Jonas Brothers and Game of Thrones, mostly only religious internet users can name them.

21. Florence Pugh

I’m kind of surprised by this one, but many people think Florence Pugh’s fame isn’t as magnanimous as it seems on the internet. She’s been in phenomenal films and is definitely climbing the ladder in Hollywood, but she’s not yet a household name.

22. Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie is another Euphoria star who the internet loves. She has a unique and electric sense of style that has made her a fashion icon on sites like X (Twitter), but your average Joe probably has no idea who she is or why she is famous.

23. B.J. Novak

Where are my Office fans? B.J. Novak was one of the top writers for the show and played a hilarious character. However, even some fans of The Office don’t know his name. Fun fact: I saw him at the beach on Cape Cod a few months ago. I’m guessing he feels comfortable going to a public beach because he’s not the most recognizable.

24. Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is all over the internet right now, but she’s not as famous as you might think. Her roles in Wednesday, Scream V, Scream VI, and You have gotten her more attention, but she’s still not on the level of Angelina Jolie or Anne Hathaway.

25. John Green

John Green is one of the most prominent young adult authors who seems to be following in the footsteps of Nicolas Sparks. Almost everyone who spends time on the internet is aware of him, as he is quite active on social media, but many other people have never heard of him.