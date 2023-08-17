Barbie Takes Lead Over Dark Knight in Warner Bros Box Office Battle

Barbie has overtaken The Dark Knight as Warner Bros highest grossing domestic release.

Gretta Gerwig's light-hearted comedy has made more than $537.5 million at the domestic box office, overtaking Christopher Nolan's 2008 superhero epic that grossed $536 million.

Barbie Blasts Dark Knight Off Box Office Throne

In the next week, Barbie will overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574 million) as the biggest domestic release of 2023. And could leapfrog the plumbers, $1.35 billion in worldwide ticket sales, to become the highest-grossing worldwide release of the year.

Barbie, which has remained the No. 1 movie for four consecutive weekends, is also the fastest film in Warner Bros history to join the $1 billion club and only the 8th to ever do so. It looks set to eclipse Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 ($1.34 billion) as the studio's highest-grossing worldwide release of all time.

Earlier in its theatrical rollout, Barbie scored the biggest opening of the year with $162 million as well as the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman, overtaking Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel ($153 million).

Fans Weigh In On Barbie's Runaway Success

Who would have thought a film about a beloved property with a good script, the right casting, a talented director, and a substantial marketing push would be a success? It's absolutely crazy.

When everyone does their jobs well, and you let creative people do their jobs, you end up with a decent product that people want. Let's hope this is the lesson the industry learns from Barbie.

Fans from a popular film forum discussed the news of Barbie's success, and the reaction was mixed, to say the least. For instance, one moviegoer thinks ticket prices need to be taken into account when we see how much movies are raking in at the box office.

“Tickets are twice as expensive as they were in 2008, so really, it's only like half,” they wrote. “Not knocking Barbie, it's a great movie, but the cost of going to the movies in the last 15 years has outpaced normal inflation.”

Welcome to The Corporate Era

But ticket prices aren't the only issue film fans have with Barbie. Another film fan predicts Barbie is the harbinger of a new era type of “MCU” area: the Mondelēz Cinematic Universe. “We have left the superhero movie era and entered the unapologetic corporate era. Next are the Oreo and Nike movies.”

Another film buff thinks Barbie has shown that studios can satisfy creative and corporate interests if they try, explaining: “The studios should also realize they can have the best of both worlds. They can make movies about toys to drive more sales, but they can also give the reins to those movies to women. They don't have to choose one or the other. Barbie shows that studios can have both.”

Writing Is Better Than Ever

What brought Barbie success isn't just how expensive ticket prices are now. As one cinemagoer points out, good writing is the magic ingredient many movies are missing. “Hollywood should recognize that writing is vital,” they wrote, adding they feel the quality of cinema has “increased dramatically” over the past 20 years.

Hopefully Hollywood recognizes what has helped make Barbie successful.

Source: Reddit