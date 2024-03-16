Baby Boomers Continue to Scoop up All the Houses, Edging Younger People Out

Baby boomers, born in the post-World War Two era, are fortunate in many ways. Their parents sought to settle down due to being weary from the trauma of war and its preceding Great Depression. They aimed to raise children and build for their futures. America's booming economy laid the foundation for conditions wherein parents believed they could support large families in such a time of plenty.

Today features a very different economy. Having dealt with several recessions and inflation, millennials and Gen Z are staring down a housing market that is opposite to when boomers were preparing to buy a house.

A Golden Era

The period in question runs from 1946-1964, an era of rampant economic growth and increasing social mobility. America was prosperous from its role as the world's prime industrial powerhouse after rehauling its productivity for the war effort.

Consequently, this generation had more children than ever in U.S. history, bringing an average of 4.24 million newborn citizens yearly. According to Statista.com, the boomer generation made up 40% of the population at its peak, though this has now halved. Nevertheless, baby boomers retain a powerful influence over commercial marketing due to their more liquid fiscal status.

Home Owners Are Getting Older

However, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), their influence in the housing market is even more significant. The younger generations are fighting a losing battle with their grandparents and parents for real estate. In short, home buyers are, unsurprisingly, getting older.

Baby boomers now sit on more substantial assets than ever after volatile fluctuations over the past year. Subsequently, “boomers” had the highest market share for home sellers (53%) and buyers (39%) between 2021 and 2022. Older adults have been able to take advantage of the market rates to sell their properties at a premium, which means emergent Generation Z home buyers will have to wait longer — if they are lucky enough.

Young Home Owners Are Fading Away

A Washington Post article claims that first-time buyers have fallen to an average of 32% from a healthy 38% in 1981. Sadly, the economic reality for most Gen-Z homebuyers means they face stiff competition when looking for their first property. Moreover, homeowners in 1981 were in their late twenties, while today's first-time buyers are more likely to be in their mid-thirties.

However, when the market demand is out of control, sellers have more opportunity to charge above market value, making it extremely difficult for those with less capital. The European housing crisis has shown how desperate it can be, with viral videos in Dublin and London depicting blocks-long lines of people waiting to view the same home.

Baby Boomers Have the Upper Hand

Furthermore, the buying market is also fraught with a gulf in equity. NAR's deputy chief economist Jessica Lautz says, “If there's a multi-offer situation, an all-cash buyer or someone with a lot of equity is likely to win. And that person is going to be older.”

Of course, nobody can blame baby boomers for being older, hence wealthier people. The natural outcome as you age is more equity, made possible through years of hard work and investing your savings wisely. Meanwhile, the older generation has likely already sold or is still selling properties, with a logical progression of improving one's living conditions with each step up the property ladder.

Not All Bad News

Thankfully, there is good news for millennials, at least. An article discusses how America's largest generation is transitioning from the rental to the owners' market at the highest rate yet. Although millennials still make up the majority of home renters, the majority now own their own homes. Members of Generation Z hope they will one day reach this same peak, though one must imagine it will be a challenging ascent.