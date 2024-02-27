Shower the Babies You Love With Love: Baby Shower Trends for 2024

The post-war baby boom of the 1940s and 1950s inspired the naming of an entire generation and sparked a new tradition in the United States. A rite of passage of motherhood with ancient ties: the baby shower. The original baby shower rituals of ancient Greece, Egypt, and India mirrored some of the modern traditions, but the modern baby shower is less of a ceremony and more of a celebration.

The baby showers of the mid-20th century only involved the expectant mother and a small group of female friends and relatives. The most elaborate party would be held for the first-born child, with participants traditionally bringing substantial and practical gifts, such as baby carriages, bassinets, and nursing chairs. Subsequent baby showers, with smaller diapers, clothing, and baby food gifts, would be less formal.

Modern baby showers have evolved into multi-generational celebrations, often hosted by close friends of the mother-to-be. Gift options have also changed over time, with traditional offerings such as formula, bottles, and baby toys sharing space with car seats, state-of-the-art monitoring systems, and high-end strollers.

Seven Baby Shower Trends To Watch for in 2024

It is not unusual for a modern baby shower to have a theme, much like a birthday party or gender reveal party. Experts at Babylist.com created a shortlist of baby shower themes they believe will trend in 2024.

Baby in Bloom

The Baby in Bloom baby shower theme plays on the idea of newborns as blooming flowers. The theme's appeal lies in its flexibility, depending on space and budget constraints. It can be a minimalist display of natural or artificial flowering plants or an elaborate collection of succulents and customized bouquets. Baby's breath, eucalyptus, and daisies are popular as accents and centerpieces. The color palette includes pinks, natural blues, and neutrals. The host can present guests with a small succulent as a souvenir or create a DIY bouquet bar stocked with pre-cut flowers.

Adventure Awaits

Building on the concept of parenthood as a lifetime adventure, this theme is ideal for a gender-neutral baby shower. The decorations could include world maps or colorful travel posters, with toy airplanes, ships, hot-air balloons, and recreational vehicles as centerpieces and accents. The color scheme can be muted and feature vintage tones. Guests would receive personalized luggage tags or postcards from exotic destinations as thank-you gifts.

Winnie the Pooh

Author A.A. Milne's enduring and endearing Winnie the Pooh continues to be a popular choice for a nostalgia-themed baby shower. Nursery room decorations often incorporate images from nostalgic childhood characters such as Tigger, Piglet, and, of course, Winnie the Pooh. The baby shower venue can be filled with small stuffed animals, honey jars, and other characters from the Hundred Acre Woods. Guests can take home the stuffed animals or receive a small bag filled with candy or homemade cookies.

Tea Party

The ultra-feminine coquette fashion trend continues gaining momentum in 2024, emphasizing lace, ribbons, and bows. This trend is also reaching the world of baby showers, with guests arriving in old-fashioned tea party dresses. A tea party-themed baby shower incorporates traditional elements such as finger sandwiches, miniature desserts, and a full British-style tea service. Guests receive a selection of tea bags as take-home party favors.

On Cloud 9

Neutrals such as baby blues and cloud whites have been mainstays of infant clothing and accessories for decades, and an “On Cloud 9” baby shower carries that theme into the party venue. Table coverings in shades of pale blue and white suggest the lightness of the sky, and organizers can add poly fiber fill “clouds” as centerpieces, accented with baby's breath flower stems or other florals. White helium-filled balloons suspended at different levels complete the illusion of a baby shower in the clouds.

Woodland

The woodland theme works well for baby showers and nursery designs, using natural elements, forest-inspired colors, and baby animal dolls. A woodland baby shower can be an understated event with minimal accents and muted colors or an elaborate recreation of a natural meadow or forest clearing.

A Cutie Is on the Way

Fruits of all kinds have inspired many celebrations, including the upbeat vibe of baby showers. Citrus fruits are especially bountiful during summer; baby shower planners could take full advantage of that. Seedless clementine oranges marketed as “Cuties” make excellent accent pieces and party favors, enhancing the theme of a cute baby's imminent arrival. Guests could enjoy non-alcoholic mom-mosas, a combination of fresh orange juice and sparkling cider. The color scheme incorporates bright, bold, fruit-inspired tones, including cherry, lemon, orange, and strawberry red.

Best Baby Shower Gifts for 2024

A panel of experts at Angie Homes has created a comprehensive list of baby shower gifts trending in 2024. Essentials such as diapers, baby formula, and clothing share space with higher-end gifts such as baby monitors, car seats, and strollers.

Onesies and Baby Clothes

Baby Blankets

Diaper Bag

Baby Books

Baby Bath Essentials

Nursery Decor

Baby Monitor

Stroller

Car Seat

Breast Pump

Baby Carrier

Changing Table

Other suggested baby shower gifts on the shortlist for 2024 include:

Baby Toys

Pacifiers and Teethers

Baby Gift Sets

Baby Grooming Kit

High Chair

Baby Bouncer or Swing

Baby Proofing Kit

Baby Health and Care Kit

Baby Memory Book

JayDee Vykoukal from Mom Blog Life shares her baby shower experiences. “My most memorable gifts were things I didn't put on my registry from friends who had their first babies recently. They knew what I'd need that I didn't think of myself. The most practical ones I recall were nipple balm for when they were inevitably sore with breastfeeding, a cozy zipper sleep sack to help baby sleep better, and a soft baby wrap that was perfect for baby wearing a clingy newborn (as they always are) that doesn't fit comfortably in sturdier popular carriers.”

