Guests Say Baby Showers Need a Modern Makeover

A baby shower is a well-loved American tradition, a 2022 poll of party guests shows they're begging for changes. For example, 63-82% of women found etiquette to be the most crucial aspect: emphasizing the importance of focusing on a tasteful, inclusive, and enjoyable event for all attendees.

Growing Baby Shower Trends

A lot has changed from the days of the traditional baby shower, filled with awkward games and out-of-touch, single-use plastic decorations.

Hybrid Attendance

One of the most significant changes in hosting a baby shower is how guests can attend the event. Post-pandemic, many people continue to embrace the convenience of virtual events. Twenty-four percent of women who attended an in-person-only event thought a hybrid party that included virtual and in-person attendees would be a great idea.

This makes sense, since many American friends and families are scattered across the country. Inviting loved ones from across the country or even the globe can help everyone shower love on the expecting mom and help all parties feel included, no matter how far away they are.

Ditch The Gift Unwrapping

Gifts are always fun to give at a baby shower and are vital in helping the mom prepare for the new baby. While the expectant mom and host may be excited to see what goodies they received, the guests are less than thrilled. Only 7% of shower attendees thought opening gifts was necessary when ranking baby shower activities' importance.

Not only can watching gifts be unwrapped be boring, but it can make guests feel self-conscious about the price of their gift, turning a baby shower into a contest for who can spend the most on the baby. That's why it's best to avoid making a big show of the process.

Instead, the mom-to-be can send out personalized thank-you cards, or do a photo or video walk-through of the baby's nursery to see everyone’s gifts in use.

Keep The Games and Prizes

No baby shower would be complete without a few games. If the games are fun, guests still support keeping them around. No one wants to sit through an hour of Bobbing for Bottles or Pin the Pacifier on the Baby, but 50% of women thought having light entertainment at the party was important.

Modern showers include shorter, more entertaining games that break the ice and keep the party moving. Games with a TV game show feel or ones that get everyone laughing together keep the atmosphere fun and mildly competitive with small prizes.

With these enjoyable activities, everyone can laugh together and shower the expecting mom with love, not the cringe-worthy elements of the past.

Expert Recommendations for a Modern Baby Shower

When it comes to baby showers, every mom has different wishes and preferences. Thus, getting a feel for what she wants first is essential. After that, party planners should keep a few tips in mind from the world-renowned baby registry experts at Poppylist.

Decorate Tastefully

Themes can be fun but are unnecessary for throwing a meaningful party. Opt out of plastic, single-use, tacky decorations like baby bottles and animals, and instead choose a color scheme that matches the mom's tastes or the baby's gender. The overall style can be subtle, with hints of color in the foods, flowers, and other table settings.

Of course, if the mom loves a specific theme, like a gender-reveal baby shower or a specific nursery decor style, then incorporate it, but sparingly, to set the overall mood and décor for the party.

Keep It Fun

Focus on connections and celebration over competition. Keep the games light and fun, adding a few elements of surprise here and there. Use the shower to connect with loved ones and help the mom feel supported as she considers the big changes in her future.

Parenting blogger Alissa Zorn also recommends making a list of all the party photo shots that the mom and host would like to capture at the shower to ensure all the memories are well-documented. She says, “Having a list also makes it easier to enlist help from multiple people so one person isn't stuck behind the camera the whole time.”

Other fun, modern twists include a co-ed style party, putting together a meal train in lieu of gifts, or working on memorable crafts together. Some moms may love a guest book filled with everyone's favorite baby gadget recommendations rather than hearing all the eye roll-worthy outdated tips about being a good mother.

Tasty Treats Are a Must

Finally, a baby shower doesn't have to equal bright pink or blue sugary foods that are hard to stomach. Food blogger Katalin Nagy recommends hosts bake their own goodies if they're up for it. She says, “Utilizing your friends and family and making together delicious homemade desserts is always the most cost-effective option and I bet the most delicious too vs. often pretty looking but tasteless bakery products.”

In addition, let shower guests know what to expect before arriving, whether there will only be light snacks or a meal included. Finally, including an assortment of choices everyone can enjoy is ideal, especially if the mom-to-be is dealing with nausea.

Make It Memorable

Whether virtual or in-person, the goal of any baby shower should be to make both the mom and guests feel special on this milestone day.

Overall, a well-done baby shower should be an inclusive event celebrating the expectant mom and bringing everyone together with love and joy.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.