Back to the Basics: Demystifying 15 Vintage Cooking Phrases

It’s fun to revisit old cookbooks and try a vintage recipe. However, some methods are archaic, and many phrases have become obsolete.

If you’ve never had to catch your chicken or remove buckshot from meat, you may be confused by some of those terms, but a popular online forum recently looked to translate them into modern language. Here’s what they discovered.

1. Wire Whip

Julia Child was one of the first TV chefs and many people still refer to her cookbooks. One cooking fan was confused when she mentioned a wire whip but subsequently discovered that it was merely a wire whisk.

2. Butter the Size of a Walnut

Although it may seem a simple instruction to many, one respondent claims that some have never seen a walnut, so they need clarification on this instruction. Some find non-specific measurements involving butter confusing.

3. A Tin Cup

Amateur cooks in the UK are confused by the term “cups,” so what are we supposed to do when asked for a “tin cup” of flour? One commenter attempted to explain by stating that this is the same as an Ashkenazi glass, which is around a half cup.

4. Coddled Egg

Many home chefs will be familiar with this way of cooking eggs. It’s similar to baking or poaching with firm whites and a runny yolk. However, one person states that their son was extremely confused by this instruction and said nice things to his egg while cradling it in his hand.

5. Mock Apple Pie

A recipe from the Great Depression era can still be found in older cookbooks. Mock Apple Pie was a popular comfort food of the time, and it imitated the flavor and texture of apples using crackers, cinnamon, and sugar.

6. Confusing Oven Temperatures

One commenter struggled to decipher ancient oven temperatures, including “quick,” “hot,” and “moderate.” Another cooking fan added the instruction “slow oven” into the mix. These terms typically refer to temperature ranges rather than an exact oven temp.

7. Green Bacon

Green bacon isn’t formed when you leave the meat out of the fridge for too long. It’s bewildered some contributors to this thread, but it’s merely another term for cured bacon.

8. Bray

What on earth are we supposed to do when asked to bray our ingredients? Braying can mean making the sound of a donkey, but that seems unlikely. Instead, as one forum contributor helpfully points out, to bray means to grind, usually in a pestle and mortar.

9. Seethe

Don’t get angry with your food when you see this term. It merely means to heat a liquid. Some interpret seethe as an instruction to boil, while others in the discussion suggest that a simmer is sufficient. That’s not helpful, so the cook must apply some of their judgment.

10. Blanching

There are so many terms for heating water, so it’s no surprise that everyone is confused. One commenter here feels that everyone knows what blanching means, but that isn’t the case. If you see the instructions, you have to scald vegetables in boiling water for a short period.

11. Shortening

One forum member saw a recipe call for the addition of shortening, and they assumed they just had to buy a can of Crisco. While correct, shortening can refer to any solid fat at room temperature.

12. Folding

This not only confused some cooking fans, it infuriated them as well. One was told to “fold it” when they asked for a more detailed explanation. It’s the act of combining two ingredients, but it is tricky to explain. It’s better to watch a video than ask me to dissect the act of folding.

13. Aspic

One food that has passed into history is aspic, and respondents are pleased to see it go. One describes aspic as a savory jelly containing meat, fish, or vegetables. They go on to claim that it is gross and, having briefly tasted eels in aspic, I’d have to agree.

14. Coffin

This sounds alarming, but it’s not as sinister as it sounds. There was some debate as to whether the term is spelled “coffin” or “coffyn,” but both may appear. Whichever version is used, it’s referring to a free-standing pastry case.

15. Salad Oil

More than one amateur chef has searched for salad oil, only to discover that such a product doesn’t exist. The term can refer to any light oil used in a salad dressing.

Source: Reddit.