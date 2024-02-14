Online Backlash as Trump Seeks SCOTUS Intervention on Immunity Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has requested the Supreme Court to block a lower court's decision in a case involving alleged attempts to subvert the 2020 election, as brought by special counsel Jack Smith, according to a CNN report. This move comes after the DC Court of Appeals unanimously dismissed Trump's claim to absolute presidential immunity, which he sought to shield himself from prosecution over purported actions to overturn the election outcome.

Emergency Request

The former president‘s lawyers filed an emergency request with the apex court along with the ongoing hearing on his appeal to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to remove him from the ballot. They emphasized the potential harm to First Amendment rights for both Trump and millions of voters. This filing further complicates the ongoing hearings related to Trump's political future, which are being heard by a conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

In their filing on Feb. 12, Trump's legal team highlighted the potential impact of the lower court's ruling on the ongoing presidential campaign. They argued that a prolonged criminal trial during the height of the election season would significantly disrupt Trump's ability to campaign against President Biden, who is seeking re-election.

This development underscores the legal battles surrounding Trump even as he remains a prominent figure within the Republican Party and continues his political endeavors. The request for Supreme Court intervention adds another layer of complexity to an already contentious legal saga.

An Uncertain Future

In early February, District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan canceled a March 4 trial date concerning Trump's election interference case, awaiting lower court decisions on his immunity claims. According to the White House, the Constitution's First Amendment safeguards citizens' rights to freedom of speech, press, assembly, and petitioning the Government for redress of grievances.

The SCOTUS's 6-3 conservative majority will determine the pace at which Trump could face trial for criminal allegations as he advances towards securing the Republican nomination, likely setting up a showdown with President Joe Biden in November.

The Masses Weigh In

X users had a lot to say about Trump's perceived entitlement to presidential immunity.

One user posted a meme mocking Trump for claiming that presidents should be given full immunity after leaving office.

Another user posted a photo of all of the U.S. Presidents, cheekily leaving out Trump's photo to show that no other presidents have ever had to exercise presidential immunity.

All the Presidents that never needed immunity. pic.twitter.com/ctLAPlYdQ0 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 13, 2024

Someone else posted a screenshot from Trump's Truth Social page, saying Trump is “terrified at levels never before seen.”