Ultimate Guide To Backpacking in the US: Where To Go, What To Pack and How To Prepare

Need a bit of outdoor therapy, or want some time in the great outdoors? We understand! Get out from behind your desk and hit a hiking trail at least a few miles long, and you've already got a great recipe for a backpacking trip. Whether you've been craving an overnight vacation or something a little longer, an adventure awaits everyone. You just need to prepare so you can safely enjoy your backpacking experience. If you're new to the sport, no worries —we've got you covered! From the best backpacking trails in the US to what to pack and how to prepare, we've got the guide beginner backpackers need before getting out there.

Where to Backpack in the US

Beginner backpackers will want to choose trails and trips that present an adventurous challenge without being overly strenuous or dangerous. The Superior Hiking Trail in Minnesota is one example new hikers might love. Described on the official site as a “rugged footpath,” this 306-mile-long trail is designed to be hiked in digestible sections ranging from just over one mile to ten miles long. Whether you're looking for a day hike or a multi-day backpacking getaway, the Superior Trail is an excellent choice for newbies.

For groups of fewer than 12 people, the Ozette Loop in Washington might be a good choice. The loop's elevation change is only 100 feet, and the National Park Service website lists the difficulty as easy. At a distance of just more than 9 miles, you can expect to finish the trail in a few days while moving at a slow, steady pace. Be aware that you'll need a permit to backpack this trail, but the lush coastline rainforests and frequent camping spots make the trip worthwhile!

If you're a beginner but still want a bit more of a push, consider section-hiking the Appalachian Trail in the Southeastern US. The Benton McKaye Trail is nearly 300 miles long and is nestled in the Southern Appalachian Mountains. The BMT starts on Springer Mountain, just as the Appalachian Trail does, and features hikes that can be done in sections lasting one night or as many as four.

What To Pack for a Backpacking Trip

If any company knows what to put in your pack for a long-term or overnight trip, it's REI. Their basic list includes boots, a tent, a sleeping bag and pad, food, water bottles and water treatment supplies, emergency and hygiene kits, and a repair kit. You'll also want to include what REI calls the Ten Essentials. Their list includes navigation tools like a map and compass, a headlamp, sun protection, a knife and first aid kit, a fire starter, and extra clothes.

The exact items needed depend on the length and the location of your trip. If you're going to be backpacking for multiple days, you'll need a stove and cooking fuel. Backpacking stoves usually weigh only a few pounds and consist of a burner and container of fuel, like a propane blend. Longer trips also require more treated water and water supplies—hydration is perhaps the number one most important priority for survival. Purifiers can come in the form of tablets, straws, filtered bottles, and more, so make sure you choose something easy to carry for days at a time that has the highest quality sanitizing ability. In addition to water and food you can cook, you'll also want protein bars and other items that are easy to eat while walking or resting.

In addition to basic safety items like a first aid kit, survival knife, and sun protection, you'll want to make sure your sleep accommodations are comfortable. This makes a sleeping pad just as important as the sleeping bag you choose—which should be rated for the temperature range in your chosen location! Sleeping pads are often made of foam blends and roll up for easy storage, just like your bag. Comfort is a top priority when you're away from home for days at a time, as sleeping well will keep you refreshed and mentally well on the trail.

How To Prepare for a Backpacking Trip

You've probably already guessed, but you can't just pack up for a trip and head out the door! Backpacking, especially for days at a time, requires mental and physical preparation. REI recommends an intense physical regimen before taking on a long excursion. You'll want to strengthen major muscles that do heavy lifting, like those in your legs and core. Endurance in your shoulders and back is critical to carry a pack long distances, and good balance will keep you safe and confident on tricky terrain.

Lastly, cardio conditioning will increase your stamina and ensure you can make good time without feeling overly tired. Of course, if you have any concerns about your physical ability to hike or backpack, you should check with your doctor before hitting the trail. If you want to test your abilities before planning a long trip, there may also be a scenic hiking trail in your hometown.

The Importance of Mental Preparation

Prepare mentally for the trip as well. Consider reducing your screen time before you go, as you won't always have phone access on the trail. While getting outdoors is a great mental detox, cutting out technology cold turkey can be painful. Get used to the idea of being uncomfortable, too. You won't be able to plan for everything, and there will certainly be challenges on your trip. Beating yourself up and feeling miserable when you inevitably forget to pack something, get turned around, or don't make the timeline you wanted will only make you feel worse.

You'll want to prepare some safety measures too. Be sure to let friends and family know where and when you're going. Give another trusted adult a map of the trail you're taking, as well as an estimated return time or date. You can even share your phone's GPS location, although that isn't perfectly reliable on trails with little cell service. The idea is simply to make sure someone is checking that you're safe and sound and that, in the event of an emergency, there's someone who can give authorities your location and trail information.

Tips and Tricks for Your First Backpacking Trip

There are a few final considerations newbie backpackers should keep in mind before putting on a pack. For starters, you'll want to check and see if the trail or park you're visiting requires a permit. Many NPS parks require backpackers' or campers' permits for safety reasons, and you may need to apply weeks in advance of your planned dates.

It is also highly recommended that you practice with your pack and boots ahead of time, breaking in both and checking to see if there are places where your gear could be too tight, rub a blister, or cause discomfort. Handling these issues before you hit the trail is ideal! Continue checking the NPS website for trail closures and weather issues. You don't want to drive to a trailhead only to find it's closed! Some national parks are inherently more dangerous, while others have annual natural phenomena to look out for.

You don't need to be an expert or in top physical condition to enjoy a backpacking trip. You just need a little preparation and mental grit. With the right pack and gear plus a positive attitude, you're sure to enjoy a little time in the great outdoors. Newbie backpackers might need to do a little more upfront research, but your trip will be better for it! Wherever you're headed, we hope you have a safe and enjoyable getaway.