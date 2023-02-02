10 Movies That Are 100% Bad That Fans Still Enjoy

There are movies that are terrible, yet, for some reason, we love them. One might relate to them on a more personal basis or find certain similarities between themselves and the characters, or sometimes, just love them for the nostalgia. There are also movies that received a low rating or trashing review that you would bet your life on as a masterpiece.

A Redditor recently posed the question, “What movie do you enjoy that you will 100% agree is a bad movie?”

These 10 movies gained the most votes.

1. Van Helsing (2004)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

u/Jakows shared, “Van Helsing. It's Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale ala the glory days of 2004. It's got a 27% on rotten tomatoes,. 6/10 on IMDb but there's something about the dry jokes smattered in what's supposed to be high tension scenes, or scenes of sexual tension. The special effects aren't the greatest, but at the same time it also adds to the experience.”

“The movie has one of my favorite Frankenstein's monster designs, and somehow, almost 20 years later, no movie has ever had werewolves that look as good as Van Helsing's,” someone replied.

2. The Core (2003)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

“Terrible movie, lack of science or logic but I just find it so gripping!” u/Imnotcreative321123 said.

Another Redditor added, “I agree! And I love this blurb from Elbert’s review. ‘I have such an unreasonable affection for this movie, indeed, that it is only by slapping myself alongside the head and drinking black coffee that I can restrain myself from recommending it.'”

3. The Deep Blue Sea (2011)

Image Credit: Music Box Films

Most Redditors shared that they enjoyed this movie for “that one scene.”

“I saw it at the movies when it came out one afternoon by myself, then I saw it again with three friends JUST SO I COULD WATCH THEM during that scene. Hahahah,” a Redditor wrote.

4. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Image Credit: 2003 Twentieth Century Fox

A Redditor said, “Firmly in so bad it’s actually f—ing amazing territory.

“When Sean Connery turns off the lights so he can beat up the invisible man without him having an advantage I was like ‘this s–t is dope as hell.'”

5. Batman & Robin (1997)

Image Credit: Warner Bros

“Batman & Robin is certainly a bad movie. I love it so much. It’s worth watching for Arnold and his puns alone. But the whole movie is just campy fun,” u/randomnbvcxz posted.

Another Redditor suggested that the entire Batman franchise had gone downhill. “I'd honestly prefer to watch Batman and Robin over the new Batman movies. At least it's fun. Bad, but fun.

u/scarletice doesn't understand the controversy on the movie: “I really don't get all the hate just cause it's silly instead of dark like Burton's movies. It's so obviously a callback to Adam West's Batman, right down to the objectively ridiculous Bat-(thing) gadgets and Robin's ‘Holy (blank)' catchphrase. It's supposed to be stupid, that's the joke! It's taking the piss out of the more serious Batman films.”

6. Highlander (1986)

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

u/Akward_moments described the movie: “The highlander.

That movie goes all the way around.

It's so bad that it's great.

They need to cut people's head off. Why? Um, cos it's awesome.

Sean Connery, in his world famous Scottish accent, plays the Egyptian. Why?

Because the French guy is playing the Highland Scot of course.

Okay, this sounds like it's going to be a disaster, who's going to do the soundtrack?

Queen.

F—ing Queen? I bet some s–t they already released and money grab songs?

Oh no they go for it, like some of their best songs are written just for that movie.”

7. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox

“Love that movie! Full of outrageously unrealistic scenes and poor decisions that somehow work out,” u/BusterOfBuyMoria said.

u/BroBroMate added,

“I especially loved the bit where they're doing the pseudoscience explanation, and then explicitly acknowledge the laws of physics they're breaking to explicitly dismiss them.

They're explaining that very cold air is coming down from the top of the atmosphere and then freezing everything, and then stop to say ‘normally a descending gas warms up' …'but this air is descending so fast it didn't have time to warm up.'”

8. Armageddon (1998)

Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

“It is a s–t Michael Bay movie that makes no sense and has scenery chewing all over and I am there for every minute of it,” someone said.

u/M3gaton also said, “As is Michael Bay tradition it indeed makes no sense. However, the gratuitous explosions I think more than compensate. If anyone was gonna make a movie about a nuke blowing up an asteroid, I’m glad it was Michael Bay.”

9. Fast and Furious (2001 -; Present)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

One user took a dig at the popular franchise: “The entire fast and furious franchise is just an over the top action wet dream but I love it.

It's like when you were a kid playing with toy cars and action figures, but with a 20 million dollar budget.”

10. The VelociPastor (2018)

Image Credit: Wild Eye Releasing

u/Butterflys919 said, “I show people just the first 5 minutes of that to show people how a bad movie can be hilarious. They did so much of that intentionally (I believe) and it's beautiful.

‘VFX: car on fire.'

‘Your parents are dead Doug. That's what parents do.'”

Read the original thread here.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.