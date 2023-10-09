12 Movies That Defy Logic Yet Achieve Cinematic Brilliance

Is it possible for a stupid movie to actually be brilliant? Sometimes, we just love those movies that are so dumb but have a special place in our hearts. Here are 12 films people online love, even if they were never in contention to win an Oscar.

1. Evolution (2001)

This sci-fi comedy gets high praise for being dumb yet still amazing. This film stars David Duchovny, Orlando Jones, Julianne Moore, and Seann William Scott. A lot of people reflected that te film is really just a great feel-good film for them and they love to rewatch it whenever they're down.

2. Hot Rod (2007)

Hot Rod follows amateur stuntman Rod Kimble as he performs dangerous stunts to raise money for his stepfather's heart surgery. There are a lot of great quotable lines from the film, and it helps that a lot of our favorite SNL faces are behind this movie.

3. Galaxy Quest (1999)

Galaxy Quest is a parody comedy that blesses various movie lists and is often in the number-one spot. So it's no surprise that this 1999 throwback makes this list. It stars an ensemble cast of Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Rockwell, and Tony Shalhoub.

Galaxy Quest parodies sci-films and series, especially Star Trek, and has amassed a cult following after experiencing modest box-office success.

4. Kung Pow Enter the Fist (2002)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist is a martial arts comedy parodying Hong Kong action films. In addition to new footage, it uses footage from the 1976 Hong Kong martial arts film Tiger & Crane Fists (also called Savage Killers), creating an original plot.

It experienced moderate box office success but received primarily negative critical reviews, although it has since become a cult film.

5. Beerfest (2006)

Beerfest stars the comedy troupe Broken Lizard, which includes Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, and Erik Stolhanske. Critic and audience responses are mixed, but they mostly agree there are laughs. It's part of the trend of movies in the early 2000s that were more about comedy and good vibes than making substantial art.

6. Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010)

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is Eli Craig's black comedy horror movie. It follows a pair of well-intentioned hillbillies and a group of clueless college students who mistake them for killers.

It stars Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden, Jesse Moss, and Chelan Simmons. The film has a cult following and is regarded by many as one of the best horror comedies.

7. Tank Girl (1995)

Based on the British post-apocalyptic comic series of the same name, Tank Girl is a sci-fi comic book movie with a cult following despite being a box office flop.

It follows a survivor on a dystopian Earth, riding a war tank, as she fights against the tyranny of a mega-corporation dominating the potable water supply of the planet. It stars Lori Petty, Naomi Watts, Ice-T, and Malcolm McDowell.

8. Pootie Tang (2001)

Pootie Tang is adapted from a comedy sketch from The Chris Rock Show. The Pootie Tang character is a satire of the stereotyped action heroes in old blaxploitation films.

The title character's speech is primarily unintelligible to the audience, but the other characters in the movie understand him. It stars Lance Crouther, J.B. Smoove, Jennifer Coolidge, Chris Rock, Dave Attell, Rick Shapiro, and Missy Elliott.

9. MacGruber (2010)

A lot of movie lovers said MacGruber fits the bill. The movie is based on a Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name, which is a parody of the TV show MacGyver. One person called it “comedy gold.” A lot of people reflect on how funny this movie is.

10. Michael (1996)

Michael is a fantasy film starring John Travolta as the Archangel Michael. Michael is sent to Earth to mend some wounded hearts, among other things. It stars Andie MacDowell, Bob Hoskins, William Hurt, Joey Lauren Adams, and Robert Pastorelli. Also, Randy Newman composed the score. It's still fun to watch Travolta as a chain-smoking angel though.

11. The Twilight Saga (2008 – 2012)

Twilight has become the movie young people love to hate. From its popularity in the early 2010s to its bad dialogue now, this movie is still fun to talk about. It follows a high school student falling in love with a vampire and the trouble it causes the Cullen coven and the local Quileute werewolf tribe.

It stars Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, and Elizabeth Reaser. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the franchise was a commercial success and has a cult following. Additionally, the Twilight soundtracks and musical scores are incredible.

12. Wild Wild West (1999)

Adapted loosely from the 1960s television series The Wild Wild West, Wild Wild West is a steampunk Western. It follows Will Smith and Kevin Cline as U.S. Secret Service agents working together to protect President Ulysses S. Grant. It co-stars Salma Hayek, Kenneth Branagh, Ted Levine, and M. Emmet Walsh.

The film was a commercial failure, received negative reviews, and won three of the eight Golden Raspberry Awards nominations.

Source: Reddit.