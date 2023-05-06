12 Terrible Movies That Have One Redeeming Role

Movies are one of the most popular forms of entertainment worldwide. Unfortunately, while we have our favorites, some make us cringe with their bad acting, terrible plot, and special effects that look like they were made in the 19th century. However, while some movies may seem irrecoverably below par, a few have one saving grace – a shining star that makes the film worth watching.

Be it a standout performance from a seasoned actor or a breakout role from a newcomer, we present some of the worst movies ever made and the one character or performance that manages to shine through the disaster, offering their moments of brilliance.

1. Street Fighter (1994)

In his portrayal of Bison, Raul Julia is the only special character in Street Fighter. This was the actor's last performance in a major motion picture before passing in 1994. The actor, who seems to have realized that he was a part of something terrible, gives a performance that exceeds the performance meter, stealing the show for the entire movie.

2. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Two of Robin Hood's performances stand out. While Kevin Costner was criticized for lacking an English accent, the film's harshest critics lauded Alan Rickman's quirky portrayal of the evil Sheriff of Nottingham. Rickman's self-aware acting breathed new life into a stale story.

3. Friday The 13th (1980)

After reading the script, Betsy Palmer was sure no one would see the film. But she finished her role in a way that makes you doubt her initial skepticism. Was her motivation sheer passion, or was it the new car she needed so badly? Whatever it was, her act was memorable.

4. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

The film received flak for its “narrative failure.” However, Pedro Pascal delivered a performance deserving of celebration in response to the excitement from news reports about his casting.

5. Death Note (2017)

Playing Willem Dafoe as Ryuk has been described as “the perfect casting choice.” That is where the applause for characters ends in a movie that garnered less than favorable reviews.

6. Dungeons & Dragons (2000)

It could sound absurd if I presumed the recently released Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves aims at restoring the honor lost by the unrelated 2000 film of the same name. That presumption is held off when we take into account the saving grace of Jeremy Irons in his role as the antagonist.

7. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Christian Bale's portrayal of Gorr is one of the film's highlights. While maintaining his pure dedication to the role and intimidating acting style, he replicated his acting prowess, pushing the limits of what is required. Bale sold the character's sorrow-turned-wrath, which propelled the entire picture.

8. Knock at The Cabin (2023)

It is said that the twist to this movie is that it has no twist, given the director's (Shyalaman) pedigree. The pleasant welcome, however, was Dave Bautista's performance in his role as Leonard. He portrayed it with such an impact that it conveyed the core ideas of the movie and provoked reflection.

9. Snow White and The Huntsman (2012)

Although it retells the classic fairy tale that served as its inspiration in a suitably dark manner, this motion picture is a consensus let down on a couple of technicalities. Chris Hemsworth's show as the huntsman is a revival of the film's suffocation.

10. Tales of The Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)

Billy Zane was the pick of the lead roles in horror fantasy. His display of acting capability is a privilege to watch, making the film what it is.

11. Grease 2 (1982)

Michelle Pfeiffer's show in Grease 2 went beyond her looks. She found a way to make her character sensible, even in labored scenes. The same can't be said about this sequel, which is categorically termed a flop.

12. Sucker Punch (2011)

Another antagonist brings an A-game to an otherwise low-averagely rated film. Borrowing from its name, this movie sucked. But the punch came from Oscar Isaac with a performance that conveys the manipulative and cunning persona you'd anticipate from someone abusing their position of authority.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.