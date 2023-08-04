15 Films That Might Disappoint You, But Their Music Will Stay with You

A movie can be good, bad, or horrible, but what makes for a genuinely confusing experience is when the film is irredeemably bad, but the soundtrack is phenomenal. These 15 movies will leave a bad taste in your mouth but ultimately keep you returning for more of these absolute bops playing in the background.

1 – Saturday Night Fever (1977)



John Travolta stars as Tony Manero, a Brooklyn teen who spends his weekends at the local disco, where he's the king of the dance floor. While the movie is remembered for its iconic soundtrack, featuring hits by the Bee Gees, the plot is thin, revolving around Tony's quest to win a dance competition and escape his dead-end life.

2 – Twilight Franchise (2008-2012)

Based on the best-selling book series, Twilight films tell the story of Bella Swan, a teenage girl who falls in love with Edward Cullen, a vampire. While the movies were a box office success, they received mixed reviews from critics, who criticized the wooden acting, cheesy dialogue, and strange silent staring at each other for multiple hours on screen. Also, why is everything blue? However, the soundtracks featuring songs by artists such as Paramore and Muse were a hit with fans and incredibly nostalgic.

3 – Daredevil (2003)

Ben Affleck stars as blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who fights crime at night as the vigilante Daredevil. The movie was criticized for its weak script and lackluster action scenes, but the soundtrack, featuring songs by Evanescence and Fuel, was praised for its energy and intensity.

4 – Scream 3 (2000)

In the third installment of the popular horror franchise, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) returns to Hollywood to confront the Ghostface killer. Scream 3 received mixed reviews; many considered it the worst in the franchise. However, it has developed a bit of a cult following over the years thanks to the charismatic addition of Parker Posey's character. The soundtrack, featuring songs by Creed and Slipknot, was a commercial success and made the movie more enjoyable.

5 – Armageddon (1998)

In this disaster movie, a team of oil drillers is sent into space to save the world from an asteroid on a collision course with Earth. While the film has been heavily scrutinized and mocked over the years for its implausible plot and over-the-top action scenes, the soundtrack, featuring songs by Aerosmith and Journey, undoubtedly makes the movie a worthwhile experience. For the record, I will go down on the hill that Armageddon is, in fact, a good “bad” movie.

6 – Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Based on the popular book series, the movie tells the story of Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), a college student who falls for Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), a wealthy businessman with a taste for adventurous sex.

There's no getting around how bad this and the following sequels to this movie were: flat acting, terrible script, questionable casting choices; it was all just a big mess. Its only saving grace? The soundtrack, of course! Featuring songs by Ellie Goulding and The Weeknd, it included some of the summer's biggest hits, and the music was the movie's only saving grace.

7 – Reality Bites (1994)

In this romantic comedy-drama, recent college graduates struggle to find their place in the world. While the movie was praised for its portrayal of Gen X culture, the plot was slated for being too predictable. However, the soundtrack, featuring songs by Lisa Loeb and U2, was a hit with audiences.

8 – Charlie's Angels (2000)

In this action-comedy, three women (Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu) work as private investigators for a mysterious millionaire (played by Bill Murray). Charlie's Angels isn't exactly high-brow cinema, but it's a great guilty pleasure to watch. Audiences and critics criticized the thin plot and overreliance on sexual innuendo.

However, I argue audiences didn't realize how bad things could get because the 2019 reboot hadn't come out yet. The soundtrack is filled with bops from Destiny's Child, Pink, and Blink 182. With a mix of pop, rock, and hip-hop, the soundtrack added a high-energy, feel-good tone to the movie.

9 – Burlesque (2010)

Christina Aguilera stars as a small-town girl who moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer. While the movie was dragged for its cliched plot and shallow characters, the soundtrack, featuring songs by Aguilera and Cher, was a hit with pop music fans.

Featuring songs from Marilyn Monroe, Etta James, and Mae West, the soundtrack perfectly captured elements of jazz, blues, and soul vibes of a burlesque club. Couple that with Aguilera and Cher's unbeatable vocals, and the musical numbers more than makeup for the unimpressive script.

10 – Garden State (2004)

Zach Braff wrote, directed, and stars in this indie comedy-drama about a struggling actor who returns to his hometown for his mother's funeral. At the time of its release in 2004, it was praised for its quirky humor and heartfelt performances. However, some critics felt it was too self-indulgent.

Now, the movie regularly ends up on over-rated indie film lists or horrible examples of the dreaded manic pixie dream girl. I will hear none of that. Garden State will always hold a special place in my heart if not for the unmatched soundtrack. Insufferable indie music fans can't resist this soundtrack, filled with indie hits from The Smiths, Iron & Wine, and Frou Frou. Admittedly, I think Zach Braff took up this endeavor predominantly to flex his music taste on all of us.

11 – Sucker Punch (2011)

In this action-fantasy film, a young woman named Babydoll (Emily Browning) is institutionalized after being wrongly accused of killing her sister. While the movie was criticized for its convoluted plot and excessive use of CGI, the soundtrack, featuring songs by Bjork and Queen, was praised for its energy and creativity. Emily Browning's haunting vocals give iconic songs like “Where Is My Mind” by The Pixies, “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics, and “Asleep” by The Smiths a much more emotionally resonant touch.

12 – The Great Gatsby (2013)

Based on the classic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the movie tells the story of a wealthy man named Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his love for a married woman named Daisy (Carey Mulligan). While the movie was criticized for its flashy visuals and lack of emotional depth, the soundtrack, featuring songs by Jay-Z and Lana Del Rey, made a big splash with hip-hop and pop hits that were perfect choices for the Gatsby aesthetic and overall tone of the movie.

13 – Atomic Blonde (2017)

Atomic Blonde has mixed reviews across the board, but a number of fans enjoy the soundtrack to this 2017 film. With exciting songs from David Bowie, Georgie Michael, and The Clash, this soundtrack is great to listen to when working out or just wanting to walk around, feeling cool.

14 – Godzilla (1998)

A lot of Godzilla fans know that the 1998 version of the film really wasn't the best. The soundtrack, on the other hand, was a success and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 in 1998. The album has songs by the Foo Fighters, Fuel, Green Day, Rage Against the Machine, and other big names from the 1990s.

15 – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019)

While a lot of people did love the 2019 comedy-drama about the final years of the Golden Age of Hollywood, the movie did release with some mixed reviews. But many fans love the soundtrack to the film, which has a fun mix of 1960s-inspired advertisements, familiar songs, and the overall feeling of being in California in 1969.

Source: Reddit.