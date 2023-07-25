The Karen Hotspot: Oregon’s Troubling Reign as the Epicenter of Public Entitlement and Verbal Abuse

Even of you don't know one personally, everyone has seen a meme, social media post or news report about “a Karen.”

Over the past few years, the name has become a pejorative term – slang for a middle-class white woman who is perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal. Dealing with so-called Karens is, unfortunately, a nationwide phenomenon in the U.S.

Of course, not all Karens look the same. In fact, a recent study reveals only 52% of Karens fit the description of a female, middle-aged, Caucasian busybody.

In a world where entitled behavior seems to lurk around every corner, it’s still astounding to witness the audacity and impact of Karens in our public spaces.

Overall, Karen-related entitlement is widespread across states of different income levels, population densities, and political affiliations.

Top States with Reported Karens

The number of Karens per capita was determined by asking survey participants to rate how often they encounter a Karen publicly on a scale from 0 to 10. Nationwide, the top states with the most reported public Karen encounters include the following, listed from highest to lowest.

Oregon

Alabama

Ohio

Wisconsin

Michigan

Idaho

Wyoming

Utah

Nevada

Florida

Kentucky

West Virginia

Arkansas

Why are these specific states dealing with more Karens than others? It’s tough to tease out since these states span a range of regional identities and cultural characteristics, proving that entitlement is not bound by any particular locality.

What Type of Behaviors Are Karens Exhibiting?

Survey participants shared the most common types of behavior they witnessed. These included the following:

82% of witnesses report seeing Karens making excessive complaints

77% of Karens were seen mistreating service workers

75% made unreasonable demands

71% demanded to speak to a manager

Other less commonplace occurrences included picking fights and sending food back while at a restaurant. Thankfully, blatant racism was at the bottom of the list of behaviors.

It's Not Just Middle-Aged Women

While it's easy to make assumptions about what a typical Karen look like, this persona comes from all ages, genders, and backgrounds.

Seventy-eight percent of survey participants reported seeing men exhibiting Karen traits. Almost half of the respondents (48%) also saw Gen Zers acting out in public.

Verbal abuse from an angry individual can take a mental toll on those witnessing the behavior. How do we navigate the presence of these entitled individuals while maintaining our composure and sanity?

What to Do When Encountering a Karen in the Wild

It's common to see Karens on social media complaining about ridiculous matters. On the world wide web, they are usually quickly called out for their bad behavior. But what should you do if you encounter a Karen in public?

The best advice is to remain calm and avoid escalating the situation. Try to remove yourself from it by walking away or finding someone who can help you defuse the situation. In some instances, Karens may just be having a bad day; show kindness if they are not blatantly wronging someone else.

While getting out your phone and recording the situation may be tempting, shaming someone for their rude behavior is hypocritical and can perpetuate the problem. Acting like a Karen to combat another Karen simply isn't the answer.

How to Avoid Karens in the Future

Whether in public or online, the best way to avoid a Karen is to focus on the positive. Avoiding Karens on social media is as simple as being mindful of who you follow and interact with. You get to choose who you engage with on such platforms. On the other hand, if you spot a potential Karen in public, steer clear or distance yourself from them.

What if a friend or family member is a Karen rather than a stranger? If a loved one is exhibiting Karen-like behaviors, it's important to calmly discuss what you see and help them understand why their behavior might be off-putting or inappropriate.

If you find yourself becoming a Karen, step back and take a deep breath. Remember, remaining civil and respecting the people around you is always best.

A Special Note for Service Workers

Service workers do not always have the luxury of being able to walk away from a Karen. Any situation can quickly escalate once a grumpy Karen is in the mix. What can be done?

Remember to maintain your composure if you're a service worker dealing with a Karen. As a service worker, it's important to remember that Karens do not represent all customers. If you feel uncomfortable, step away and find someone else who can help. Remember that you have the right to be treated with respect and do not need to put up with a customer's bad behavior.

Living a Karen Free Life Starts with Self-Reflection

While completely avoiding entitled people may be impossible, remember there's no need to engage with Karens when they are unreasonable. Ultimately, show respect for others, choose your interactions wisely, and remember that kindness is always the best policy for reducing your chances of engaging with a Karen.

Everyone has the capability to act like a Karen if they are not mindful of their behavior. With this in mind, pay attention to your behavior and how you interact with strangers and those around you.

We can all do our part to reduce Karenism by listening to others with an open mind, understanding how privilege may influence our interactions, and giving others the benefit of the doubt. Treating each other with kindness and empathy can help create a world free from Karens.

This article was produced by Because Mom Says and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.