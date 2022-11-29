Balenciaga Announces $25 Million Lawsuit Against Controversial Child Photoshoot Producers

Balenciaga has announced that it will be filing a $25 million lawsuit against the producers of the controversial ad campaign that was widely criticized for displaying children holding teddy bears that were wearing age-inappropriate gear as well as a poorly hidden copy of a SCOTUS child p-n ruling.

The Suit

Balenciaga will be suing the ad production company North Six Inc. alongside the set designer Nicolas Des Jardins. They will also be suing Des Jardins' brand for including the images of the SCOTUS decision in the ad campaign.

Both the teddy bear ads and the SCOTUS document photo were produced independently. Critics are claiming that there is a disturbing pattern within the brand. North Six was not responsible for the teddy bear ads, but it was a part of the court document photo controversy.

Balenciaga Apologizes

Balenciaga did publicly apologize for the teddy bear ads, and they have been removed from the site. The brand is, however, placing the blame for the court document squarely on North Six and Des Jardins.

The brand claims that as a result of the photograph, Balenciaga has now been associated with the printout and the highly repulsive subject. The suit claims that ‘Defendants are liable to Balenciaga for all harm resulting from this false association.'

Leave of Absence

Since the apology, Balenciaga has deleted all media from its Instagram, not just the content from the ads. Critics initially went after Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti, saying he should have walked away when he saw what the content was for the shoot. Galimberti, however, clarified on his Instagram that he was not in creative control of the shoot and was only in charge of lighting.

His statement read, ‘I am not in a position to comment [on] Balenciaga's choices, but I must stress that I was not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither chose (sic) the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same. As a photographer, I was only and solely requested to lit (sic) the given scene, and take the shots according to my signature style. As usual, the direction of the campaign and of the shooting are not on the hands of the photographer.'

He also made it clear that he was not connected in any way to the shoot that included the Supreme Court documents.

Lone Defender

There was one individual who defended the brand's choice of advertisement. The father of one of the child models in the teddy bear campaign claimed that his daughter had a “fantastic time” on set.

In the wake of the scandal, fans are increasingly upset that one of the brand's biggest ambassadors, Kim Kardashian, has not yet put out a statement or publicly cut ties with the brand. The brand had already cut ties with her ex-husband, Kanye West, but people were disappointed in the lack of celebrity statements denouncing the brand.

