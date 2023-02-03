Bamboo Hybrid Mattress: The World’s Most Breathable Mattress Could Help You Sleep Better

When it comes to bedtime, we all like something different. However, we can all agree that we love a good night’s sleep. Getting the recommended seven to nine hours a night isn’t always easy, from lifestyle choices and restless partners to overheating affecting our shut-eye.

Panda London is a luxury sleep brand that is truly invested in the power of rest. “Good quality sleep is at the heart of well-being,” says Panda. Since 2015, they have been engineering award-winning products to provide the perfect night’s sleep. And after years of research and development, they are excited to launch the ultimate star of bedtime. The Hybrid Bamboo Mattress has arrived to transform rest, and with all these benefits, it could be just what you need to sleep better.

The Benefits of The Bamboo Hybrid Mattress

Breathable Bedtimes

Bamboo has been around for over 7,000 years, though over the last few years, it has become the trending fabric for sustainability and comfort. Both are at the core of Panda’s ambition; “We were determined to find a fabric that provided luxurious comfort without costing the earth. When we discovered bamboo deep in the forests of South-East Asia, we knew we had found it,” a spokesperson for the brand explains.

The wonder plant comes with an abundance of natural benefits. It is not only softer than Egyptian cotton, but is also anti-bacterial, thermoregulating, and hypoallergenic, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. Panda infused fresh bamboo into the latest memory foam, creating a unique BioCell Foam™. The revolutionary foam keeps things incredibly breathable due to the open-cell technology designed to optimize airflow.

Orthopaedic Support

Firm support is vital in keeping your neck, back, and spine aligned for a healthy night’s sleep. The sleep brand has designed its mattress to keep you in perfect alignment from head to toe with their orthopedic grade OrthoAlign Foam™. The advanced foam naturally contours to your sleeping position, providing exceptional support from lights out till morning. Most sleepers prefer a firm sleeping surface, and the bamboo hybrid mattress has a firmness rating of 7. The foam suits all sleeping positions, So whether you are a front, back, or side sleeper, you can enjoy optimum support all night long.

Cushiony Comfort

When choosing a mattress, there always seems to be a compromise. Panda London’s careful engineering ensures their bamboo hybrid mattress ticks all the bedtime boxes. Underneath the supportive OrthoAlign Foam™ are seven zones of premium pocket springs, delivering cushiony comfort to every part of your body. Striking the perfect balance between firm support and comfort, the bamboo hybrid mattress is ideal for those who want both.

Motion Transfer

Many of us love sharing a bed with our partners (or even pets). But if they tend to move or take trips to the toilet throughout the night, the movement can cause us to wake up, disrupting our sleep. Over time this can take its toll. Pandqa's pocket spring technology actively reduces motion transfer for undisturbed nights with an exceptionally durable memory foam base that absorbs excess movements. With the hybrid bamboo mattress, you and your partner can enjoy a good night’s sleep, and there will be no need for separate beds.

Smooth Thermoregulation

The Hybrid Bamboo Mattress wouldn’t be perfect without the final touch: an easy-to-remove and wash, thermoregulating bamboo cover. Not only does the plush cover feel like heaven, it naturally responds to body temperature to keep you cozy all winter and fresh and cool in summer. The fabric is anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic, offering the comfiest, freshest sleep while gently protecting even the worst allergy sufferers.

Sustainable Sleep

As a brand with sustainability at its heart, the bamboo hybrid mattress is the kindest choice for your sleep and the planet. Every UK order comes with free delivery and removal of your old mattress, which the company disposes of responsibly.

“Reducing landfill (waste) is something we are passionate about, with over 7 million mattresses going to landfill every year,” the company shares.

Their production process is eco-friendly from the forest to your front door. They are committed to “bringing bamboo mainstream and inspiring the global bedding industry with more sustainable practices,” another reason you can relax and enjoy a great night’s sleep.

With a free 100-night home trial, and a ten-year comfort guarantee, Panda London is confident the bamboo hybrid mattress will provide you with your best-ever sleep. Their top-notch customer service accompanies every order making the delivery process as smooth as your sleep. The six layers of sleep perfection are made in the UK and are made to last.

“Creating the highest quality products that last and last reflects our strong commitment to sustainability,” says Panda.

If you’re ready for a mattress upgrade, the Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress is available for delivery with a smile and a promise to make bedtime perfect.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.