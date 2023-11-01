Fledgling bands in search of a name have looked to the bookshelf for inspiration since the earliest days of rock and roll. Once the counterculture kicked in, and pop music assumed a more self-important demeanor, literary names soared in popularity: Uriah Heap, Mott the Hoople, Soft Machine, and so on. The trend continues, with a certain high fantasy author dominating the field; the unending subgenres of heavy metal in particular, teem with Balrogs, Burzums, Sarumans, and Lothlöryens. But as the following list demonstrates, many musicians’ reading habits extend far beyond J.R.R. Tolkien and the bounds of Middle Earth. Check out these band names with literary origins.

Steely Dan

Trust Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, clever-clogs founders of the most uncategorizable combo in rock history, to pick a literary name that ticks all the boxes: erudite, intriguing, provocative, and a little pervy. So, who is Steely Dan? For the uninitiated, Steely Dan III from Yokohama is a steam-powered phallus featured in beat scribe William S. Burroughs’ mind-melting 1959 novel Naked Lunch.

Steppenwolf

The Canadian-American hard rockers achieved immortality when “Born to be Wild,” their riff-tastic ode to personal freedom and two-wheeled vehicular transport, played over the opening credits of 1968 cult classic Easy Rider. Their name derived from a 1927 novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Herman Hesse, an existential pseudo-autobiography noted for its candid depictions of free love and drug use.

Modest Mouse

The biggest noise to come out of Issaquah, Washington, Modest Mouse acquired their distinctively alliterative name not from a book title or even a character but rather an obscure line in 1917 Virginia Wolf short story “The Mark on the Wall:” “The minds of modest, mouse-colored people who believe genuinely that they dislike to hear their own praises.”

Joy Division

In the late 1970s, Salford’s legendary postpunk dance/goth nihilists decided their original moniker Warsaw was not nearly gloomy enough – and this, remember, was the grim Soviet-era Warsaw, not the charming foodie paradise of today. They opted instead for Joy Division, the sexual slavery unit of a German concentration camp as described in the 1953 novella House of Dolls by Holocaust survivor and one-time Auschwitz inmate Ka-Tsetnik 135633.

The Fall

Less a band and more an ever-changing collective of like-minded souls swirling around frontman Mark E. Smith, heroic curmudgeon, surrealist genius, poet laureate of snark, and now, sadly, deceased. Their name came courtesy of a 1956 novel by Algerian-French author and philosopher Albert Camus, winner of the 1957 Nobel Prize for Literature. Short and bitter-sweet, it contrasts sharply with many of Smith’s willfully oblique song titles, “Hexen Definitive/Strife Knot,” “Jawbone and the Air Rifle,” “To Nkroachement Yarbles,” et al.

The Velvet Underground

New York’s iconic art rockers named themselves after journalist Michael Leigh’s 1963 exploration of America’s paraphilia subculture, spanning partner-swapping, S&M, and other practices consistent with the sexual revolution. The book’s UK title, Bizarre S*x Underground, is surely a band name waiting to happen.

Belle and Sebastian

Glasgow’s twee-pop supremos took their name, fittingly, from Belle et Sébastien, an adorable 1965 children's book by Cécile Aubry about a six-year-old boy and his beloved Pyrenean Mountain Dog living in a small village high in the French Alps. The book also spawned a wonkily dubbed black-and-white TV show and a 2013 movie.

The Doors

Lead singer and acid enthusiast Jim Morrison lifted his band’s name from the title of a 1954 book by English author/philosopher/cultural soothsayer Aldous Huxley (of Brave New World fame). Appropriately, The Doors of Perception is an autobiographical trawl through Huxley’s psychedelic experiments with mescaline.

Heaven 17

Such a gimme it’s hard to believe nobody beat the 80s synth-pop trio to the punch. The original Heaven Seventeen is a fictional band in Anthony Burgess’s 1962 dystopian fantasy A Clockwork Orange, a work which, alongside Stanley Kubrick’s 1972 film adaptation, courses through the bloodstream of alternative rock like few others. Of all the band names with literary origins, this one remains one of the most popular.

Supertramp

Famed for their 1979 album Breakfast in America, and its ubiquitous single “The Logical Song,” the British soft rock sensation named themselves after Irish poet W.H. Davies’ 1908 memoir The Autobiography of a Super-Tramp, an account of life as a hobo in the UK, Canada, and the United States during the dying days of the 19th Century.

Marillion

Originally called Silmarillion after J.R.R. Tolkien’s posthumously published 1977 story collection, Buckinghamshire’s premier prog-pop outfit, best known for overwrought 1985 torch song “Kayleigh,” strategically jettisoned the Sil when the threat of lawsuits loomed. Not all band names with literary origins get proper authorization first.

Primal Scream

Scottish electro-rock pioneers took their name from psychologist Arthur Janov’s 1970 bestseller The Primal Scream. Primal Therapy: The Cure for Neurosis, which chronicled his experiences developing primal therapy, a controversial treatment that attributes neurosis to the repressed pain of childhood trauma.

Veruca Salt

Formed in Chicago in 1992, ‘The Salts’ (as surely some people must call them) are named after the spoiled-rotten rich girl in Roald Dahl’s 1964 kid’s classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. An insufferable brat, Salt gets her comeuppance when she is shoved down a garbage chute by a team of Wonka’s trained squirrels.

Coldplay

The multi-platinum U2-alikes purloined their perfectly bland, meaningless, and infuriatingly memorable name from Child’s Reflections, Cold Play, a collection of stark, surreal poems by American writer Philip Horky.

Stryper

Ludicrous Christian hair-metalers found inspiration for their name in – where else? – The Bible, specifically a passage in Isaiah 53:5 (King James Version, obvs): “…and with his stripes we are healed.” The band’s drummer, Robert Sweet, later concocted a painful backronym: Salvation Through Redemption, Yielding Peace, Encouragement, and Righteousness.