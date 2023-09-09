15 Bands People Love but Won’t Listen To

All music lovers will acknowledge that certain bands are great, but that doesn’t mean that they will listen to them. Perhaps it’s not their thing, or the artist has been overplayed.

A popular online forum recently discussed this phenomenon, and here are 15 bands that listeners love but just won’t listen to.

1. The Eagles

It’s incredible how one song can turn us off a band. Everyone knows The Eagles are great musicians, but “Hotel California” has been played to death. Several posters agree.

2. AC/DC

One forum member puts AC/DC forward as a former fan. These days, he finds that all their songs sound the same. One person replies with one of rock’s greatest-ever quotes: band member Angus Young is on record as saying, “I’m sick to death of people saying we’ve made 11 albums that sound exactly the same. In fact, we’ve made 12 albums that sound exactly the same.”

3. The Beatles

Is it sacrilege to dislike The Beatles? Those of a certain age would say “yes,” One commenter notes how everyone from Gen X to Millennials to Gen Z has been constantly told how great the band is even though most of their songs sound the same. The poster does, however, acknowledge how influential the band has been.

4. Queen

One of the most popular bands of their era, Queen, is sadly missed by legions of fans. Many replies to this thread meant that they haven’t aged well, even though Queen gets more radio play now than they did back in the 70s.

5. Bon Jovi

The original poster kicks off the thread by putting Bon Jovi forward, and many agree. One person stated that “Slippery When Wet” was played so much that they never want to hear the band again.

6. Lynyrd Skynyrd

Another case of too much exposure has turned many away from this classic rock band. However, one person urges listeners to try again, stating that the best Skynyrd songs are the ones they don’t play on the radio.

7. Unsane

This may not have been the first band to come to mind, but Unsane underlines how we can grow out of a genre. Labeled as Noise Rock; one respondent brackets them with similar bands The Jesus Lizard and Cop Shoot Cop. The poster explained that they're all great bands, but they personally have no desire to listen to them again.

8. Guns N’ Roses

This band is mentioned several times, with many mourning the demise of Axl Rose’s voice. One respondent makes the curious claim that Rose always sounded like Ethel Merman on three packs a day.

9. Red Hot Chili Peppers

One commenter acknowledges the quality of this band, but, like AC/DC, the feeling is that all songs sound the same.

10. Steely Dan

Steely Dan is another band to receive multiple mentions on this thread. Some comments are less than complimentary, but one reply acknowledges their outstanding musicianship. The person in question suggests that the drumming and the sound engineering are great despite the boring jazz rhythms.

11. Journey

Like the Eagles before them, Journey seems to have lost a whole audience thanks to one song. One individual sums it up by claiming that they'll lose it if they hear “Don’t Stop Believing' one more time.

12. Pink Floyd

Another case of radio station overkill has turned many of us away from one of the most iconic rock bands. One respondent states they lost interest in the act once their local rock radio station played Pink Floyd at the top of every hour, while another confirms that the band makes them automatically start scrolling through the radio dial.

13. Led Zeppelin

A respondent correctly points out that Led Zeppelin is one of the great rock and roll bands of all time. However, the same person says they haven’t intentionally put a Zep song on in more than twenty years. Another urges us to listen to Physical Graffiti, as it’s one album that isn’t overplayed.

14. Creedence Clearwater Revival

CCR fans look away now. One person respects them as musicians but doesn’t like John’s voice.

15. The Clash

I’ll end with my suggestion. As a punk-rocker from the 1970s, I sadly feel that all those bands sound dated now. The Clash changed my life, but it must be over ten years since I last played their music.

Source: (Reddit).