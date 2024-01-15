48 Drummers Drumming: 24 Bands With Dual Drummers

There’s an old joke in the music industry: What do you call a person who hangs out with musicians? The answer is the drummer. It’s an unkind dig at the percussionist, although some might feel there is an element of truth to the gag.

The drummer keeps time but often slips into the background. However, in some groups, the drums are such an essential part of the act that they are increased by 100%. Several bands have included two drummers, but has it defined their sound?

1. Genesis

Like other groups on this list, Genesis hasn’t always included two drummers in their lineup. One percussionist is usually sufficient in the recording studio, but the complex sound has seen a second drummer perform live.

Founding member Phil Collins could often appear behind the kit, but Genesis toured with Bill Bruford and Chester Thompson when he took over lead vocals.

2. Adam and the Ants

UK artist Adam Ant was at the heart of the New Romantic movement, and he continues to tour. His classic lineup featured twin drummers Terry Lee Miall and Chris ‘Merrick’ Hughes. Although both have left, the group continues with dual percussionists. Ants’ hits of the 1980s featured a tribal rhythm, and the two drummers were essential to that sound.

3. James Brown

Blues singer James Brown was considered a groundbreaker in many ways, but few fans realize that he pioneered the double drum kit. The dual drummers happened by accident after his band members threatened to leave. Brown hired multiple musicians for every instrument in case anyone quit, and eventually, the double drummers found a permanent home.

The most famous duo in James Brown’s group were Clyde Stubblefield and John ‘Jabo’ Starks, whose contrasting styles complimented each other and added to the band’s iconic style.

4. The Allman Brothers

Duane Allman replied when asked why he had two drummers in his band, “Because James Brown has two.” The Allman Brothers wanted their rich, multilayered sound to come across from the studio and into their live performances. Butch Trucks and Jaimoe produced the most lasting combination of percussionists in the band.

5. ABBA

When we think of Swedish superstars ABBA, it’s easy to forget that they had a band behind the four prominent members. So, they are not considered pioneers of the double drums. ABBA hired two drummers only briefly for their 1977 Australian tour, making them an interesting footnote on this list.

6. Melvins

Formed in 1983, Melvins are credited as grunge pioneers, but forty years later, they have covered several rock genres. The band’s lineup has often been flexible, and they’ve either appeared as a trio or a quartet. Melvins occasionally used two bassists, while two drummers, including the ever-present Dale Crover, were featured between 2006 and 2015.

7. Showaddywaddy

If you’re unfamiliar with British 50s revivalists Showaddywaddy, think of an English equivalent of Sha Na Na. If you haven’t heard of Sha Na Na, look them up. The UK band used two drummers to evoke the rock and roll stylings of Bill Haley and Elvis Presley. Fifty years after their formation, drummer Romeo Challenger is the only original member still playing with the band.

8. King Crimson

Like Genesis, King Crimson is a band with multiple, complex textures running through their studio albums. This progressive rock group has featured a drummer and a percussionist since its inception, while two full-time drummers have also appeared. There’s another link to Genesis, as Bill Bruford has taken the kit with both bands.

9. Soulwax

If two drummers are an indulgence, three is just greedy. It’s unclear why Belgian electronic pioneers Soulwax needed three people behind the kit, especially as it was for the studio album From Dewee. The artists toured the album with three drummers in 2017, and maybe it was just a desire to be different.

10. Arcade Fire

Canadian Indie rockers Arcade Fire have also employed dual drummers to boost their live sound. The current lineup features only one permanent percussionist, but expect Jeremy Gara to be backed by a drumming partner when the band takes to the road.

11. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

The group's name suggests that King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are not fans of the conventional music business. The Australian psychedelic rock group formed with two drummers as Eric Moore took the skins alongside Michael Kavanagh. Moore quit the band in 2020, and the group is back to one drummer, but many fans would love to see the dual drum kit back in the act.

12. Hawkwind

Space rockers Hawkwind are a band that feels like a commune. Reading the band’s history, anyone playing an instrument could have joined. Perhaps that’s why Hawkwind has occasionally employed two drummers since its formation in 1969. Richard Chadwick and Simon King will be remembered most fondly by fans.

13. Pink Floyd

Like their progressive rock counterparts, Genesis and King Crimson, Pink Floyd has often featured a second drummer on tour. Regular percussionist Nick Mason can’t cover all the instrumental parts recorded in the studio, so a second live drummer was added for support.

14. The Fall

English post-punk band The Fall had a sound like no other, with a high turnover of musicians. The only constant was singer Mark E. Smith, who once said, “If it’s me and your Granny on bongos, it’s still The Fall.” Smith never employed his Grandmother, but The Fall often used two live and studio drummers.

15. Swans

Many who have seen them claim that Swans are the loudest band they’ve ever heard. They are classed as experimental rock, and that’s a good description of their wall of noise. Surprisingly, Swans have only employed two drummers for their debut album, Filth. They may consider a permanent drumming duo moving forward.

16. Fugazi

I never saw Swans, but I did see Fugazi, and this was the loudest band I ever heard. Only one drummer was present when I attended their concert in London in 1989, but a second percussionist was added to the stool and turned up the volume from 2000 onwards.

17. Eagles of Death Metal

While Josh Homme and Dave Grohl are two of the more high-profile members of the band, neither has played drums in the Eagles of Death Metal regularly. However, The group has often used two musicians behind the kit to boost their look and drive their rock sound. Samantha Maloney, Joey Castillo, and Gene Trautmann have all taken drumming duties in recent lineups.

18. Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band

Along with Phil Collins of Genesis, former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is another man who has to combine duties. As the drummer in his band, he also took on the role of singer and frontman, leaving space at the back for a second percussionist. Gregg Bissonette was the regular second drummer in the All-Starr band.

19. Slipknot

This inclusion may be up for debate. Strictly speaking, Slipknot used just one drummer but two further percussionists, and their use of beer kegs makes them stand out. Their place on this list allows us to pay respects to their much-missed original drummer, Joey Jordison.

20. Yes

We’ve seen a trend for progressive rock acts to employ a second drummer, usually as a touring musician. Such bands use so many layers of sound and need support to replicate the studio sound while on the road. Yes have gone against that trend for much of their long career, but they used two drummers on their lengthy 1991-92 tour.

21. Wizzard

The pounding beat of the glam rock era saw several bands experiment with double drummers. One group that persevered with the trend was Wizzard, responsible for the unforgettable festive hit “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day.” It’s an inescapable tune during the holiday season, and that dual drum sound powers it.

22. N.E.R.D

They were the band that launched Pharrell Williams’ career, but N.E.R.D should also be proud to be included on our list. It’s rare to see two drummers used in a hip-hop and rap group, but N.E.R.D has doubled up for most of their existence, notably from their reformation in 2008 to 2011.

23. The Doobie Brothers

The band has used two drummers for most of their long career in the studio and on tour. The original Doobie Brothers featured John Hartman and Michael Hossack. Both have since passed away but were integral to the classic Doobie Brothers sound.

24. Osees

The leader of Californian psychedelic rockers, Osees, claims to use two drummers because “they’re all-encompassing.” Dan Rincon and Paul Quatronne are the men behind the kits, and their perfect coordination provides great visuals at an Osees gig.