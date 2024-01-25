You Can Drum but You Can’t Hide: 24 Bands With Singing Drummers

In most bands, the drummer’s role is to sit quietly at the back and not get in the way of other musicians. They are essential in keeping time but are not a focal point of many groups.

There are some notable exceptions, however, including some drummers who regularly take on vocal duties.

1. Genesis

While Peter Gabriel was the lead singer of Genesis, drummer Phil Collins knew his place. A talented vocalist, he produced some beautiful harmonies, but only some fans realized his full potential. After Gabriel’s departure, Collins became the new Genesis vocalist after others had failed the audition but still contributed with the drums.

2. Evil Blizzard

If you’ve yet to hear about Evil Blizzard, think of a less threatening version of Slipknot. The band hails from Preston in the UK, and their multiple bass players form their USP. I saw this band in Manchester, and it was an unusual experience. They also include a singing drummer known as Side, whose style resembles John Lydon of the Pistols.

3. The Eagles

Every music fan must have seen the “Hotel California” video at least once. It was the first time I had witnessed a singing drummer, which was odd. Don Henley took the microphone for those iconic vocals and was the Eagles’ regular lead singer.

4. The Carpenters

She possessed such a beautiful voice that we forget about Karen Carpenter’s drumming talents. She appears front and center in iconic Carpenters’ videos at the microphone. Still, she contributed drums and percussion to the group’s albums and often combined two duties when performing live.

5. The Beatles

Ringo Starr contributed vocals to a handful of Beatles songs, including “Yellow Submarine” and “Octopus’s Garden,” which he wrote. He may not have been the best singer in the group, but Ringo sang well enough to build a respectable solo career.

6. Paper Lace

It was the second time I’d seen a singing drummer. When the band Paper Lace appeared on the UK music show Top of the Pops in 1974, the man with the sticks provided lead vocals on the hit song “Billy Don’t Be a Hero.” Phil Wright is his name, and he’s still involved with Paper Lace fifty years later.

7. Queen

OK, so we all know that Freddie Mercury was Queen’s lead singer, and while the band has employed others, he is irreplaceable. However, it’s a little-known fact that drummer Roger Taylor took on lead vocals on “I’m in Love with My Car.” His harmonies were also essential to the group, so Taylor qualifies for this list as a competent singing drummer.

8. 10cc

All four members of the classic 10cc lineup were strong singers who shared vocals. Drummer Kevin Godley was a big part of their early sound, and hits such as ‘Donna’ and ‘Rubber Bullets’ wouldn’t have been the same without his distinctive baritone voice.

9. The Bangles

The Bangles is another band that shared vocals, but drummer Debbi Peterson made some memorable contributions. She took her turn in the band’s biggest hit, “Walk Like an Egyptian,” but also provided lead vocals on my favorite Bangles tune, “Going Down to Liverpool.”

10. Cream

Like The Beatles, 1960s blues trio Cream only used their drummer to take on occasional singing duties. Ginger Baker was a tremendous character and an integral part of the band’s sound, but only he could have provided vocals for Cream’s bizarre tune, “Pressed Rat and Warthog.”

11. The Monkees

Each member of the Monkees had a distinctive voice, and the rotating vocals were a significant part of the band’s image. Drummer Micky Dolenz contributed to most of the group’s biggest hits, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else singing “I’m a Believer.”

12. Mastodon

Heavy rock band Mastodon rotates three vocalists, with drummer Brann Dailor heavily involved. Each singer has their own style, though online forums suggest that many fans feel Dailor’s voice better matches the band's sound.

13. The Band

Before Mastodon, Canadian rockers The Band laid a blueprint for bands with three vocalists. Among the trio was drummer Levon Helm, whose soulful, country-style voice is on songs such as “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”

14. The Dave Clark Five

Dave Clark did almost everything in this group, so the band takes his name. He was the manager and chief songwriter of the band, and he was also the drummer. While Mike Smith was the official lead singer, Clark provided more vocals than regular drummers, and it was all part of his heavy workload.

15. Sheila E.

She will mostly be remembered for her work with Prince, but Sheila E's biggest fans will celebrate her career as a solo artist. Her talents with the drums are exceptional and have earned her the tag “The Queen of Percussion.” She has also contributed to the George Duke Band, but her work as a singing drummer is more prominent in her solo career.

16. Grand Funk Railroad

Many bands on this list share singing responsibilities without giving their drummer the lead. Maybe they feel that a drummer as the vocalist doesn’t look right. In Grand Funk Railroad, Don Brewer split vocals with guitarist Mark Farner, but their sound owes much to his singing contributions.

17. Mint Condition

A rhythm and blues band from St Paul, Minnesota, Mint Condition has recorded and toured since 1985. Stokley Williams is the “Dave Clark” of the band, providing lead vocals and drums while working as a songwriter and producer.

18. Rare Earth

If you want to see a singing drummer giving it everything, check out videos of Rare Earth. The band changed personnel many times, but Peter Rivera was the original vocalist and the man with the sticks, and he’s still performing. Rare Earth should have been more prominent, and their cover of “Get Ready” is arguably better than the original.

19. Kiss

Kiss shared vocals between two leads, but we occasionally heard from Ace Frehley and the band’s drummer. Peter Criss’s most memorable lead vocal comes from “Beth,” Kiss’s breakthrough hit.

20. Avenged Sevenfold

Jimmy Sullivan is best known by his stage name, “The Rev,” and was a co-lead singer in the heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold. Sullivan was a talented multi-instrumentalist involved in several other projects before his sad passing in 2009.

21. Underoath

I love how Aaron Gillespie is described as the “clean singer” in the rock band Underoath. The group has a frontman and lead vocalist, but his role is to scream incoherently. Gillespie, meanwhile, contributes the vocal parts that you can understand.

22. New Order

Long-serving electro-rockers New Order have used guitarist Bernard Sumner for most of their recorded output, but he wasn’t guaranteed the role. As Joy Division, the band lost their singer, Ian Curtis. They reformed as New Order, and all three surviving band members, including drummer Stephen Morris, shared initial vocal duties.

23. Buddy Miles Express

The late Buddy Miles was another musician who could do it all. He was a producer, songwriter, and guitarist, but essentially, he was also a drummer who sang lead vocals for this list. Miles’ fronted his bands and briefly worked with Jimi Hendrix in Band of Gypsys.

24. Lieutenant Pigeon

The final entry on this list is a footnote. The songs released by novelty act Lieutenant Pigeon were short on lyrics, but drummer Nigel Fletcher provided the vocal parts to their biggest hit. If you’ve yet to hear “Mouldy Old Dough,” you’re in for a treat.