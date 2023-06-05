Banff National Park, the Unrivaled Beauty Driving a Billion-Dollar Industry

Banff’s list of accolades reads like a brag sheet for Mother Nature’s masterpiece.

It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the third oldest National Park in the world, home to the iconic, emerald-hued Lake Louise, and a habitat for a diverse range of wildlife, from elk to the elusive grizzly bear.

Beyond its ecological significance, Banff also has a substantial economic footprint. Amidst all its natural splendor, Banff generates a staggering 3.1 billion Canadian dollars a year in tourism revenue, proving that preserving nature can be a treasure trove in its own right.

Americans, eager to save as much as 25% off the cost of similar vacation destinations in the U.S., are capitalizing on the favorable exchange rate. As a result, they are increasingly choosing Banff National Park for their getaway.

Justin and Riley, college sweethearts from Norman, OK, spent a week exploring Banff in March on their “babymoon,” getting in one last travel adventure before welcoming their little one home. “I love hockey and thought Banff would be a really cool place to visit, plus it was a good deal compared to places we considered in America,” says Justin.

“Playing hockey out on Lake Louise today was like a dream come true.” Riley adds, “It feels very grounding to be in Banff. You can connect with nature, get away from the city, and just kind of forget everything going on there.” They aren’t alone in thinking that way.

While the park’s natural appeal is undeniable, the small yet bustling town within its boundaries adds another layer to Banff’s charm.

Tiny but Mighty and a First of Its Kind

More than 4 million people a year visit Banff National Park, and 80% of them visit the Town of Banff, located an easy 90-mile commute from Calgary International Airport. Impressive for a city whose official population is a mere 8,000 and measures only 2.5 square miles in size.

This popularity is perhaps unsurprising given the rich history and unique status of the town. Banff National Park draws tourists from all parts of the world, so it’s no wonder it’s the most popular national park in all of Canada.

The Town of Banff has a rich history, serving visitors to the park for over a century. However, it wasn’t until 1990 that it was officially incorporated, making it Canada’s first municipality within a national park.

The town’s incorporation agreement establishes a specific purpose: to maintain its status as part of the World Heritage Site. The primary function of the Town of Banff is to serve as a hub for visitors to the park, providing them with appropriate accommodations and hospitality services.

This fosters a thriving tourism industry and contributes to preserving the area’s stunning natural beauty for future generations to enjoy. Despite the limitations on expansion, businesses in Banff have found innovative ways to provide upscale accommodations and attractions.

The Evolution of Banff: Balancing Growth and Conservation

In 1990, Federal law mandated protecting the natural resources in the National Park. The town’s boundaries are permanently fixed and can’t be expanded. As a result, Banff is edging towards full commercial build-out, meaning no new businesses can be built there.

Pursuit Collection is one business that has invested heavily in Banff, adding upscale accommodations, restaurants, and unique activities to its portfolio. These include the historic Mount Royal Hotel, Open Top Touring, Banff Gondola, and Brewster Express, among other investments.

Stuart Back, Chief Operating Officer at Pursuit Banff Jasper Collection, speaks passionately about his company’s commitment to Banff and its ethos. “Banff National Park has a magic all its own. Between its stunning vistas and deep sense of history, it’s a place that’s hard not to fall in love with. At Pursuit, we are deeply committed to showcasing this beauty while also respecting the Park’s conservation ethos. It’s about finding a way to live in balance with nature that makes our business here so meaningful.”

According to Alberta.ca, there are just over 400 businesses in Banff. More than 100 are restaurants, and 33 are hotels, ranging from budget-friendly to luxury resorts. With an economy that’s 90% based on tourism, businesses must constantly adapt and innovate to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of the millions of visitors who flock to this breathtaking destination each year.

As a result, Banff’s thriving tourism industry continues to flourish, providing unforgettable experiences for travelers from all around the globe. “What makes Banff so special is its enduring year-round appeal. Every season unveils a new facet of its beauty, providing us with the unique opportunity to craft experiences that resonate with this constant change.

“Our commitment to Banff stems from our belief that this blend of natural wonder, rich culture, and vibrant community creates an unmatched destination for travelers. We’re incredibly proud to be part of this community and are dedicated to supporting its sustainable growth,” Back adds.

Banff’s unique appeal extends beyond its stunning beauty and into its robust year-round tourism offerings.

Year-Round Appeal for Travelers Keeps the Money Flowing

Banff has three popular ski resorts that attract enthusiasts seven months a year, but unlike many other towns counting on ski season to drive their economy, tourists flock to Banff year-round. Even in the summer, the Town of Banff welcomes 40,000 to 50,000 visitors daily.

Mary Buckingham, a resident of the Town of Banff for the past 50 years, remembers how things were before it became such a mecca for tourists. “My husband worked in the ski industry for years, and in the 1970s, business was really quite slow, especially outside of ski season. Now, it’s busy year-round with bus tours going on.”

Paul Shaw, Manager of Corporate Communications, Banff & Lake Louise Tourism, says, “Banff National Park is a year-round destination where visitors can enjoy our huge breadth of adventure, wellness, and culinary offerings any day of the year. Research indicates travelers are seeking nature-based and outdoor experiences.

“As Canada’s first national park located in the pristine Canadian Rockies, we are well-positioned to help people fulfill this desire. We encourage visitors to plan ahead and stay longer to embrace everything we have to offer in our breathtaking corner of the world. A bonus for our American friends is your dollar will go further here – you’re basically getting 30 percent off right now.”

Nadia Tahir shares why she chose to visit Banff outside of ski season. “We visited at the end of May since we wanted to go when the temperature would be moderate. We’d fallen in love with pictures of Lake Louise and wanted to see it in person. We also wanted to go somewhere relaxing so that we didn’t have to jam our schedule with tourist attractions but could also be more active than just sitting on a beach. Banff was the perfect location to fit our needs.”

Sustaining The Magic of Banff National Park

In the heart of Banff, we find more than just mind-blowing beauty – it’s also a blueprint for sustainable tourism. It’s more than a vacation spot. It’s proof we can strike a balance between enjoying and protecting nature.

When you visit Banff, you’re not just signing up for an unforgettable adventure; you’re supporting a place that respects and cherishes its natural assets. After all, if we’re investing our travel dollars anywhere, why not in a destination that balances priorities and offers picture-perfect views?

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.