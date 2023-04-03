FDIC Braces for Potential Banking Crisis: Can It Stabilize the System Once Again?

Following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, President Biden stated that taxpayer money will not be used to bail out losses from the collapse of these banks and that the money would come solely from the Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC).

Just one week later, depositors intensified a bank run on First Republic Bank. At the encouragement of Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, several large banking institutions provided a backstop of funds to prevent a third bank from failing in a matter of weeks.

These headlines have many investors worried that the next major banking crisis might be just around the corner. Policymakers and economists dispute whether the U.S. taxpayer will be responsible for bailing out distressed banks or if the FDIC can fully support additional stress on the U.S. banking system.

The U.S. government seems resolved to preserve confidence in the U.S. banking system and prevent an echo of the 2008 financial crisis. But can investors realistically expect the FDIC to continue supporting more troubled regional banks if additional problems arise in the coming year?

Despite President Biden’s initial assurances that the banking system is stable and that FDIC can support failing institutions, the disconcerting reality is that there are significant limitations to the available funds without government intervention.

However, the Federal Reserve and the Department of the Treasury have already begun to take steps to establish additional funds, which, if used, will possibly fall upon taxpayers to support.

How Solvent is the FDIC?

The FDIC bails out distressed banks by tapping into the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF), which had a total value of $128.2 billion at the end of 2022. The FDIC’s stated long-term goal for the DIF is to reach 2% of total U.S. insured bank deposits, but at the end of 2022, the ratio still sits at only 1.27%.

Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits reached over $175 billion before customers began demanding their deposits in anticipation of the bank’s impending failure. Up to $250,000 in each bank account is insured by FDIC.

However, in the case of Silicon Valley Bank, most deposits were uninsured and held by large institutions. Nevertheless, the government decided to insure these deposits to prevent any uncertain confidence that could rattle the entire banking system.

The FDIC does have the authority to borrow up to an additional $100 billion from the Treasury Department, subject to the Secretary of the Treasury. In order to prevent widespread panic and loss of faith in the U.S. banking system, it is inconceivable that the U.S. government would support backstopping the FDIC and guaranteeing insured deposits for any failing bank.

Quietly Raising ‘Taxes'

The FDIC has already overextended its available funds to support SVB and Signature Bank. By borrowing money from the Federal Reserve to support the depositors of these fallen banks, the Fed is yet again enacting expansionary monetary policy.

Although the government may insist that no explicit taxes are being levied on individuals, the effects of increasing the money supply recently caused considerable inflation.

Whether the Federal Reserve or the Department of the Treasury puts up supplementary funds for FDIC to bail out any additional banks, the net effect will be an increase of money into the economy, leading to further pressure on prices.

Although inflation is not identical to raising taxes, it will have the same overall economic impact. Individuals have less purchasing power and are able to buy fewer goods and services with their money.

Should You Be Concerned?

History has shown that long-term investors are often best served by keeping their portfolios invested in the markets, not panicking or removing assets during times of distress. However, with FDIC funds under pressure, ensuring that any individual bank account does not have more than the insured $250,000 limit is prudent.

The FDIC insures $250,000, per depositor, per insured bank, and per account owner. Different ownership categories, such as individual, joint, and revocable trust accounts, are separately insured.

Each owner, co-owner, or beneficiary listed on the account can increase the insured limit by an additional $250,000 for each person for each account type. Additionally, there is no downside to having multiple bank accounts at multiple institutions so long as there are no applicable minimum balance or inactivity fees.

Investors should expect the turmoil in the regional banking sector to continue throughout the year. As this crisis unfolds and stability returns, some banks will likely get rescued or acquired with terms that diminish the equity of previous stockholders.

Only time will tell which companies will suffer the most, but the smart course for most investors is to keep holdings diversified amongst a breadth of sectors and international markets.

FDIC Future Outlook

As scrutiny of banks’ balance sheets continues, it is foreseeable that more institutions will require backstops from the government to protect against bank runs and systemic failure.

Recent support by the Fed and lessons learned from The Global Financial Crisis of 2008 have taught us that the government will likely prevent the entire regional banking system from collapsing, but this will require an expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet and an increase of money supply into the economy.

The Fed will be torn between balancing the complications of rising prices against an impending recession. Predicting the future of the economy is uncertain. Protecting your savings by keeping account balances within the current FDIC limits is one undeniably shrewd move that everyone should take.

This post was produced by Top Dollar and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.