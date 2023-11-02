Banned Samuel Adams Beer Back On Shelves – Is Its Cost a Crime?

Sam Adams, ya know tha guy who threw all that tea in the harbah? Putting out a new beah. Yeah. Just in time for a packie run Chowdah Heads. Whaat's that? Illegal in Vermanht?! Yikes I know a kid thea thats theyre own second cousin and they're banning lagahhh up thea? Bernhie come on brotha. Utopia?! 240 clahms?! No thanks guy.

Hold on, I speak Charleston. Samuel Adams, named after revolutionary and second-cousin to John, and beer mascot, has released its one-every-two-years high priced premium beah – sorry, beer, “Sam Adams Utopia”. 28% ABV (or 56 proof), aged over several years in barrels imported from all over the world that once held some of the finest spirits imaginable, Sam Adams Utopia this year allegedly contains ‘notes' of a rare French ‘aperitif' “Pineau des Charentes”. 24.5-ounce bottle, served at room temperature, and to be savored a single sifter at a time for the affordable price of $240 dollars.

Sorry, the noise you heard was Samuel Adams turning over in his shockingly modest grave. Samuel Adams was a patriot who – for his entire life – fought against opulence, and the appearance of ill virtue, especially those in the public eye tasked with responsibility shepherding the masses using vanity and peacocking as a replacement for dignity and respect. And as he said, there is no dishonor in being in the minority if your cause is one of virtue, and it is.

Give Me Liberty, Or Give Me…A Liquor Store Just Over the Border

But…illegal? While liquor stores and specialty retailers are legally permitted to offer Utopia to consumers, grocery stores and convenience stores, typically stocking regular beers, are barred from doing so. Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia may find themselves navigating to one of those pesky blue states.

So here it is. I think craft beers are hooey. Do you know what gourmet hops, yeast, and malt tastes like? You don't. Neither does Sam Adams for that matter. It's described as balanced, complex, and full-bodied. Those are not flavors those are Fetlife euphemisms for still living with your ex-wife and being fat. Ask your adult kids, they'll thank me later.

Bad for the Wallet, Good for the Soul?

It's the story, right?

A 240 dollar beer, brewed for years so it doesn't taste like beer anymore, served warm and to be sipped? John Tremaine's flipper fingers, are you out of your mind?! If you’re paying more than two dollars a beer – unless it’s the kind you put a lime – or once in a blue moon – an orange inside of, well, congratulations on your success. Can I have some of your money, please?

Look, The perilous balance between gimmicky and novelty rests on functionality. Opulence and elegance, second cousins to gimmicks and novelty, rest on grace. Beer is not graceful. You please beer pong with it for crying out loud.

While there's room for innovation in brewing, let's not forget the true spirit of beer is since literally the dawn of fermentation: cheap, available, salve for the wounds this mad world throws at us.