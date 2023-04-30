25 Songs Guaranteed To Get The Entire Bar To Sing Out Loud

Just as the last minute of Beyoncé's Heated is guaranteed to turn up any party and have people yelling at the top of their lungs, fans are drunk in love with certain songs they would probably lose their lungs to all over again each time they hear them.

These include classics from all our favorites — Queen, Bon Jovi, ABBA, and more. If you're in doubt, try playing any of these songs at a bar. You might get a bottle on the house.

1. “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond

“Ah, the national anthem of drunk sing-alongs,” one says. I found the comment hilarious but blindingly accurate. Who can resist the urge to call “Sweet Caroline” and the primal urge to sing “ba ba baaa?”

“Sweet Caroline” came along, and good times have never felt so good.

2. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is Queen's six-minute miracle that cuts across almost every genre. It is one of the most experimental and creative songs of all time and captures the genius of Queen.

It is also the name of the biographical musical drama film that centers on the life of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the rock band Queen.

3. “Don't Stop Believing” by Journey

Sometimes, all people need is a small ray of hope, something to hold on to. Maybe it is why this song is so relatable — aren't we all small-town people living for a thrill, willing to do anything for it?

This song would light up any bar and have people singing in music keys you never knew existed.

4. “Dancing Queen” by ABBA

It doesn't matter if you've had the worst day of your life or if you're getting drunk to drown the memories and emotions; “Dancing Queen” makes you feel you're having the time of your life and like you're 17 again. Who doesn't love to feel that way?

5. “Piano Man” by Brandy

If it's a song about heartbreak, we promise we can sing every word — so can everyone else in the bar.

Interestingly, even those in healthy, happy relationships enjoy break-up songs just as much, sometimes even more than single people. And find a better song of love lost than Brandy's Piano Man — we'll wait.

6. “Living on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

“This is the one,” a super fan writes.

One time, when a show host asked Rihanna what song she would choose to listen to if she could only listen to that one for the rest of her life, she chose Bon Jovi's Living On A Prayer. So yes, this is the one.

7. “We Will Rock You” by Queen

No one rocks harder than Queen, and “We Will Rock You” is one of the hardest rock songs in the history of rock. The band said they wrote the song in response to a concert the band played in 1977 where the audience sang “You'll Never Walk Alone.” They wanted to write a song the audience could easily sing.

It is the song's destiny to be sung loud and furious.

8. “Welcome to The Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance

This song may be age-specific, but when the band welcomes you to the black parade, you join the black parade. “Welcome To The Black Parade” is the lead single from the album, The Black Parade. The vocals on this song are out of this world!

9. “Cake by The Ocean” by DNCE

The first time I heard this song, I nearly lost my mind — it was so good. My head kept bopping, and my body would not stay still. It's no coincidence that the band is one letter away from “dance.”

10. “No Scrubs” by TLC

If this song comes on at the bar or party and you don't sing along, you're likely a scrub. And as you know, we don't want no scrubs.

11. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain

This song is from country legend Shania Twain‘s third album, Come On Over. Everyone loves Shania Twain, and you'll understand why once you listen to her music.

12. “Just a Friend” by Biz Markie

“Just a Friend” is a song written and produced by Hip-Hop artist Biz Markie as the lead single from his album The Biz Never Sleeps.

Indeed, the biz never sleeps — how can anyone sleep on this song?

13. “Purple Rain” by Prince

Most people who go to bars and get drunk feel like the world is ending. Interestingly, “Purple Rain” was written for times when one feels like the world is ending and wants to be the person they love.

“Purple Rain” can make you cry, and unlike Jamie Foxx, you won't be able to blame it on the alcohol.

14. “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

Whether you're into hardcore Hip-Hop bops or R&B grooves, “In Da Club” is one song everyone gets their freak on to. The song was made for clubs, bars, and night shows — all that effort would not go to waste.

15. “It Wasn't Me” by Shaggy

Ah, yes. Every man caught with their hands in someone else's cookie jar can relate to this song — even if it happened in the past.

16. “Thong Song” by Sisqó

Sisqó exposed it all in this four-minute song to all the ladies who wonder what the guys talk about.

We all dream of the finer things in life; Sisqó and everyone who screams the lyrics when this song comes on are just unashamed about it.

17. “We Are Young” by Fun

“My lover, she's waiting for me, just across the bar / my seat's been taken by some sunglasses asking 'bout a scar,” Nate Ruess, lead singer of the pop band Fun, sings.

Fun is one of the most talented and underrated bands, and almost every time I walk into a bar, I hear that song.

18. “Ignition” by R. Kelly

We all hate the man, but his music remains top-rated with fans. Undoubtedly, he made some of the best “club/bar” music. “Ignition” would turn anyone on.

19. “Living Next Door to Alice” by Smokie

This song was a staple of my early teenage hood, moving to a different city and away from a boy I liked. Changes can be scary, and everyone has had one of those moments that have scared them to death.

We can all relate to the pain in the singer's voice as they grapple with the thought of losing their dear Alice.

20. “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

This was voted one of the happiest songs in the world for a reason. “I Will Survive” is an anthem for the broken but undefeated.

21. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

Many people are sick of this song by now — even me. However, when it comes on, I sing along. It is an instinct now, and when the Songbird Supreme sings, we can only sing along — after all, we are no better than mere men.

22. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton

Oh, Jolene. At one point, we all wanted to hunt down Jolene and make her suffer for hurting the national treasure that is Dolly Parton.

23. “Uptown Girl” by Westlife

It doesn't matter what version of the song plays; the original by Billy Joel or the cover by popular boy band Westlife, “Uptown Girl” is a groove.

24. “(I've Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

The song makes you feel happy, in love, fulfilled, on top of the world, and in ways you've never felt before. And we owe it all to Bill Medley for this lovely song.

25. “Hotel California” by Eagles

“You can check out anytime you like / but you can never leave,” they say. “Hotel California” is the title track from the Eagles' album Hotel California. A critic says, “It is arguably the Eagles' most iconic song.”

Now you know what to stream for next weekend to get the party started.

