Barbecue May Not Be Cheap-Q

More than 74 million Americans used their grills for the 4th of July. They devoured some 150,000,000 (150 million) hot dogs and another 375 million burgers.

Everybody loves a cookout, right? Get the gang together, fire up the grill, put some burgers on — it's a great way to spend a summer evening. Unfortunately, there's a fly in the smoky ointment: rising costs. With rising prices for beef, chicken, bread, and even beer and chips, a cookout isn't necessarily the cheapest way to feed family and friends.

According to a survey by Total Shape.com, South Dakota residents pay the most in the U.S. to have a backyard barbecue for 10 people. A cookout in that state will cost about $150.80, which includes a case of bottled beer. New Jersey is at the bottom of the list, with a 10-person party costing $98.05.

Inflation Spoils The Party

Everyone complains about inflation, and it is responsible for summer fun costing more this year. According to AgriLife Today from Texas A&M University, U.S. beef production is down about 5% this year, contributing to higher prices for ground beef, brisket, and steak — all U.S. beef grilling staples.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates 3% higher poultry prices. Want some cheese for those burgers? Expect to pay about 3.9% more for it, along with other dairy products. The good news is those who eat pork may pay a little less since the USDA expects pork prices to dip by 2.1%.

BakingBusiness.com reports bread is up over 4 cents per pound since December 2022, so shoppers are also seeing higher prices on hamburger and hot dog buns.

Even beer and soda haven't escaped inflation. CNBC reports beer prices are up 5.9% in the last year due mainly to increased packaging and transportation costs.

Demand hasn't dropped in the post-pandemic months, says the Canton Repository, which has helped keep soda prices at an all-time high and at a 45% increase in the last four years. And with Coca-Cola increasing their prices earlier this year, adding fizzy drinks to that cookout menu costs more.

Saving Cookout Cash

So what's a budget-conscious host or hostess to do if they want to have a barbecue to celebrate a holiday or the onset of warm weather? The Total Shape folks advise looking for freezer deals — good sales on meat now that can go in the freezer for later. They also recommend buying in bulk, using coupons, and buying store brands rather than name-brand items.

Another option is limiting the menu if the host is providing the bulk of the food. Staying with burgers, hot dogs, chips, and coleslaw may be a good idea for shoppers looking for a cheaper bill at the end of the grocery run.

Total Shape also recommends having more vegetarian main dishes on the menu. They advise serving larger portions of grilled in-season vegetables like tomatoes and squash, as well as mushrooms, since these are often cheaper than meat.

Another solution is to ask guests to bring a dish and turn the cookout into a potluck. Guests can plan to bring appetizers, side dishes, and desserts to take over some of the burdens for the host.

Friends can also bring their own suds and sodas, while the host provides cups and ice. Another helpful tip is for one guest to volunteer to supply all the serving items: paper plates, napkins, cutlery, etc. They can even sign up to bring coolers with ice. If everyone pitches in, the cost is reduced, and no one needs to feel left out because their dietary needs may not be considered.

No Grill? No Problem

Even those without an outdoor grill can feel the barbecue love. Most grocery stores carry disposable grills near the charcoal and starter fluid. They're also available online, sometimes in multi-packs. No-smoke indoor grills are more popular than ever. This can allow those with limited space to have something resembling a cookout or a small gathering of friends.

If all else fails, broil some burgers for the family and kick back on the sofa with The 22 Best Movies to Watch on The 4th of July. With the right attitude, any event can become a party.

