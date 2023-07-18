Barbie and Instagram: Get Rich Quick?

The new Barbie movie media onslaught is making money for more people than just Mattel, Inc., and Warner Brothers Pictures. Musician and Barbie movie actress Dua Lipa is also seeing a positive cash flow — but from her sponsored Instagram posts.

According to research conducted by The Influence Agency, Lipa could earn up to $234,000 per sponsored Instagram post for her role as Mermaid Barbie in the movie. Lipa has nearly 90 million Instagram followers and an average of 2 million likes per post.

With an engagement rate of 2.33%, she could see up to an estimated $234,298 for one sponsored post. She also sings the disco-flavored Dance The Night in the movie soundtrack, which has more than 81 million streams on Spotify. These numbers put Lipa at the top of the list of the movie's most influential stars since Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are not active on Instagram.

Professional wrestler-turned actor John Cena is the second most influential actor in the Barbie movie. As Merman Ken, he's got 19.3 million Instagram followers and earns about $51,346 for each sponsored post. Cena captures an average of 127,743 likes per post. Even more significantly, he's gained 220,206 followers in the past month.

President Barbie is played by Issa Rae. Rae, like her character, is a multi-career woman. She's a writer and producer known for her work on the TV show Insecure. With 4 million followers, she's in third place on the influencer list. She also averages 188,124 likes per post, which means she could earn up to $10,600 per sponsored post.

A spokesperson for The Influence Agency says, “The hotly anticipated release of Barbie has generated significant buzz since it was first announced, and these findings reveal the cast members who stand to benefit the most from the movie's immense popularity.”

Who Else Is Seeing the Cash?

Lipa, Cena, and Rae aren't the only stars poised to make extra money from sponsored posts on their Instagram accounts. The Influence Agency compiled a list of the top 10 influencers from the movie, and the money they're earning isn't insignificant.

Simu Liu is in fourth place on the influencer list. The actor, who starred in the Marvel Comics movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, plays another Ken in this feature. He has more than 3 million followers, with an average of 211,543 likes per post. The Influence Agency estimated he could earn $8,135 per sponsored post.

Portraying yet another Ken in the Barbie movie, Ncuti Gatwa is fifth on this list. Best known for the Sex Education TV series on Netflix, the future Doctor Who star has about 2.6 million Instagram followers and racks up an average of 31,465 likes for his posts. His estimated potential earnings for sponsored Instagram posts are about $6,780.

The Rest of The Best

As Diplomat Barbie, Nicola Coughlan is the sixth most influential cast member. She has about 2.5 million followers. Starring in Bridgerton and Derry Girls, the actress has an engagement rate of 11.01% and could see $6,652 for every sponsored post.

Ariana Greenblatt steps up from Daphne on the Disney show Stuck in the Middle and places seventh on the influencer list. As Sasha in the movie, she has about 1.6 million fans on Instagram, with average earnings of $4,301.

Hari Nef has the role of Doctor Barbie and ranks in the eighth spot. She's garnered about 900,000 followers on Instagram after her appearance as Gittel in the Amazon Prime TV show Transparent. Her following could grab about $3,830 for her sponsored posts.

Golden Globe and Emmy winner America Ferrera plays Gloria in the movie. The actress of Ugly Betty and Superstore fame ranks ninth with about 1.3 followers on Instagram. She has an engagement rate of 2.56%, which earns about $3,583 in posts.

Rounding out the list at number 10 is Sex Education star Connor Swindells as Aaron. He has about 1.2 million Instagram followers. His engagement rate is 4.94%, and he could earn up to $3,381 for every sponsored post.

The Barbie movie has every expectation of being a summer blockbuster. Barbie movies have historically had satisfactory DVD sales, but Deadline reports an opening weekend prediction of $80 million, with some forecasts running the ticket sales up to $100 million.

With the kind of media presence the movie has enjoyed the past couple of months, that may not be an exaggeration. It could also further boost the careers of some of the lesser-known actors, according to The Influence Agency spokesperson. “Appearing in such a huge film is likely to not only boost their online following, but help them land further high profile roles in the future.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.