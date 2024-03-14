Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation Coming to Atlantis

Your pink vacation dreams are about to come true. The travel industry is now joining the Barbie craze and we couldn't be more excited. Mattel is partnering with Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas to offer a new Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation experience and it's as dreamy as it sounds. Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True will be an immersive, Barbie-themed experience for all guests to enjoy.

Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation Details

Debuting Memorial Day weekend and lasting through the summer, Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation: Where Atlantis Dreams Come True will offer a host of Barbie-themed experiences. From tailor-made Barbie-themed guest rooms and suites to activations, bespoke retail, and more, the partnership brings Mattel’s Barbie to the Caribbean and the Bahamas for the first time in history.

It's Barbie’s Atlantis wonderland and is designed for guests of all ages to enjoy. The attraction is in The Royal, an icon of Atlantis and set against a backdrop of the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, featuring magnificent marine life. Visitors can explore several playsets filled with Instagrammable vignettes, activity stations, and themed Barbie doll boxes that guests can climb into for photos. In addition, portholes offer a glimpse at real-life mermaids. Other highlights include the pink carpet, which stretches from The Royal’s grand staircase, and an over-the-top Barbie ball pit.

Barbie-Themed Rooms at Atlantis Paradise Island

If the experience isn't enough, your guest room can have touches of Barbie, too. Travelers visiting Atlantis can book Barbie-themed beachside guestrooms and cabanas. Each guestroom and cabana will incorporate design elements and details that are unique and iconic to Barbie. From pink pillows and throw blankets to customized chaise lounge chair cushions and cabana accessories, guests will have the opportunity to experience the world of Barbie in paradise.

Even more Instagram-worthy options can be found at the Coral’s Sun & Ice café. The Barbie culinary adventure will be complete with an exclusive, Barbie-inspired menu featuring desserts, cocktails, mocktails, and themed decor.

Kids can get in on the action, as Atlantis Kids Adventures will offer Barbie-themed experiences, such as cooking classes and activations. Plus, there will be complimentary Barbie movie night programming both poolside and in the Atlantis Theater.

Atlantis and Barbie Celebrating Anniversaries

“What better way to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary than to create a one-of-a-kind guest experience for the first time ever at Atlantis Paradise Island,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “Atlantis is unmatched in offering top-of-the-line experiences, a commitment to consumers and fans that we deeply value at Mattel.”

This collaboration is perfect timing for both brands since it's Barbie's 65th anniversary and it is Atlantis Paradise Island’s 25th anniversary year. The resort just debuted bold multimillion-dollar renovations, including the complete renovation of The Royal, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and the new Bar Sol. Barbie is iconic and Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas is a dreamy destination, this is the perfect excuse to book your dream Bahamas vacation.