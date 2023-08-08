The Continuing Barbie Blitz: Now It’s Swimsuits

The Barbie movie has made $1 billion at the global box office since its July release, and star Margot Robbie predicted it.

CNN reports she told Collider she had a premonition the film would “make a billion dollars.” Her intuition was correct, and propelled by a marketing juggernaut, the movie has influenced sales of Barbie-branded toys, video games, and now, swimsuit styles.

Fashion experts at the clothing store Boohoo report trends in swimwear searches have been influenced by the 11.5” fashion doll, with Google searches for “pink bikini” up by 55% worldwide over the past year.

Pink sandals are popular, too, with searches for those shoes up by 49%. Major retailers, including Walmart and Amazon, also have a Barbie-branded line of swimsuits to satisfy the clamor for All. Things. Barbie!

Retro Is Back

Boohoo also reports shoppers are looking for the iconic black-and-white striped Barbie swimsuit worn by the first Barbie released in 1959. Searches for “striped swimsuit” are up 118% over the past 12 months.

Retailers have responded and are selling replicas. Even the Halloween costume market is riding the wave, with the black-and-white suit (now with optional straps) for sale on costume websites.

Linen is back in style, too, with searches for “white linen skirt” rising by 76%. A white linen skirt pairs with a pink swimsuit as well as a black-and-white one, so it’s a versatile piece for the swim season.

More Popular Styles

Retailers do sell other styles besides those influenced by Barbie. The Boohoo survey reports searches for “one shoulder swimsuits” are up by 100%, while “white swimsuit” searches have increased by 67% worldwide.

Prints are on trend, too, with paisley topping the list with a 156% increase in the term “paisley bikini.” Tie-dye also has its fans, as do floral bikinis.

Mordor Intelligence forecasts sales of $8.94 billion of women’s swimsuits in 2023, with a rise of up to $10.3 billion by 2028.

Not all women are comfortable baring too much skin, and retailers responded with more modest swimsuits for sale. These suits often cover the arms as a rashguard and also include head coverings, longer swim skirts, leggings, or capri-length swim shorts. This swimwear meets a variety of personal and religious needs. Both Nike and Adidas offer modest swimwear options.

Plus Size Swimwear

In the not-so-distant past, plus-size women were relegated to the often-mocked swim dress or blouson top for their swimwear choices. Nowadays, many more plus-size styles are available online and in stores for curvy girls. Bikinis were once a forbidden style for the plus-size woman, but now they’re available at many large retailers, including Amazon and Old Navy.

Prices are more competitive as well. Plus-size shoppers also aren’t paying a lot more for their suits, as was the case in the past. Plus size swimsuits used to cost women as much as 50% more than their standard size counterparts.

Accessories on The Rise

With increased awareness of sun exposure and skin cancer, shoppers are also looking for sun protection accessories, including floppy hats. Searches for these hats are up 45% worldwide, with the term “cat eye sunglasses” increasing 72% in the past year.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends sun worshipers wear sunblock with a protection factor of 30 or higher, UV-blocking sunglasses, and avoid direct sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., to help prevent skin cancer. The Mayo Clinic advocates wearing a broad-brimmed hat for extra sun protection — right in line with the floppy hat trend.

Consumers also searched for “crochet top” and “crochet skirt” to round out their accessories, with the matching “crochet bag” search term up by 57%.

Whether Barbie-inspired or not, consumers have a variety of styles and sizes to choose from when they shop for swimwear. With online shopping, it’s also much easier for customers to find swimwear they like that’s also in their budget.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.