Platinum Blonde Back in Style After Barbie Movie Release 

Add Barbie to the bombshell platinum blondes list, along with Jean Harlow, Jayne Mansfield, and the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Just like these beauties in their time, women want to look like Barbie now.

Fresha, a beauty marketplace and booking software company, reports an 83% hike in beauty salon bookings requesting color services for a platinum blonde look. The platform also noted a 508% year-over-year increase in Barbie-inspired services that salons offer. The Warner Bros. movie, released July 21, is generating a Barbie boom in media, real estate, video games, and of course, toy marketing. It follows that she’s also creating a stir in the beauty world.

Google Trends also charted an upsurge in searches. Barbie-related search terms have gone up 323% since July 2022. TikTok reports 23% of all the searches over the past 30 days involve something with “Barbie” in the term. Users responded with 171 million views of Barbie-related videos over the past month. Popular phrases include #barbienails, #barbiemakeup, #barbiebeauty, and #barbiehair.

Beauty salons are responding by offering a range of services. While the platinum Barbie blonde color service is popular, customers are also requesting Barbie-pink hair highlights, Barbie nail art, tooth gems, and cosmetics.

Getting that Barbie look doesn’t necessarily come cheap. StyleSeat reports that bleach services run anywhere from $50 to $400, depending on the location and products. Highlights cost from $20 to $200. Nails aren’t cheap, either. Nail art can cost up to $150 for a full set of ten embellishments..

Fresha reports that Barbie beauty services are popular all over the world. Salons in London have launched pop-up shops specializing in Barbie offerings. The Google Trends results are worldwide, as are the TikTok views.

All Barbie, All The Time

If consumers don’t find a Barbie-related salon service to their taste, they can still get in on the trend. Ulta, a cosmetics store, sells the Chi X Barbie On the Go Travel Kit. It includes a travel hair dryer, straightening iron, and Barbie-themed travel case, all for $109.99. The store also offers Barbie Butter x Truly Whipped Body Butter for $39.90 and the OPI x Barbie Nail Lacquer Collection for $11.49 per bottle.

Even Wall Street isn’t immune to the Barbie blitz. The Street reports Mattel, Inc.’s stock has risen 20% over the past month, thanks to the boost from the movie. Investors hope the recent uptick means a better second quarter for the toymaker instead of the flat sales forecasters predicted.

The Barbie movie also decimated box office predictions of $100 million in ticket sales. According to Reuters, the feature pulled in $155 million in sales, making it the biggest opening of 2023, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie released in April. Reuters also noted over 200,000 moviegoers purchased tickets for Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day.

Vintage Barbie Mania

All this Barbie hype isn’t necessarily new to the retail market. In the 1960s, women requested matching do’s to the Barbie “bubble cut” after that doll’s 1961 release. Little girls got Barbie salon playsets for Christmas from 1960 onward. The salon was updated for the 1970s and for every decade after that. Barbie could get a wash and style in luxury if she wanted to leave her dream house.

Amazon and eBay offer vintage and vintage reproductions of these dolls and their accessories, homes, and clothing. Amazon also has dolls inspired by the movie, including Beach Ken and President Barbie.

One vintage Barbie doll dealer, Marl Davidson, says prices “climbed about 25% in recent months.” Her site receives as many as 3,000 hits daily, many from those wanting to begin their own Barbie collections. Art historian Dr. Lori Verderame says she’s seen a roughly 60% increase in vintage Barbie appraisals in the past month.

New or old, Barbies are selling everywhere.

Dr. Verderame estimates the appraisal trend will last two or three more weeks. Even so, it will be a while before the pink glow fades from the media and the pop consciousness.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.