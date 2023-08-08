Barbie Breaks $1 Billion and Shatters Box-Office Records

We all knew that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie would be a phenomenon. But after just over two weeks in theaters, 17 days to be exact, the film crossed the $1 billion mark. On August 6th, the end of the film’s third weekend in theaters, the film had grossed $1.0315 billion worldwide.

According to a celebratory statement from Warner Bros., Barbie has brought in $459.4 million from domestic ticket sales and $572.1 million from overseas markets.

Record Breaking

Barbie marks the first time a film directed by a woman has crossed the $1 billion threshold, which is just one of its many achievements.

Greta Gerwig’s #Barbie achievements • $1 BILLION at the worldwide box office

• Gerwig becomes the first solo female director with a film to gross more than $1B

• Biggest opening for a movie in 2023

• A on CinemaScore

• Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s also the first non-sequel film to make $1 billion over three weekends, a remarkable feat even for a movie based on existing intellectual property.

Yet another crazy box office stat for Barbie that really puts into perspective how insane its run has been: it is only the 10th film to make $1 billion in three weekends, and the first non-sequel to do so. https://t.co/OD4iDpdOi5 pic.twitter.com/ySDx8fGNF5 — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) August 7, 2023

No Sequel, but More From Mattel

Despite the major success of the film, there are no plans for a sequel at the moment. The Hollywood Reporter announced that neither Margot Robbie nor Ryan Gosling have deals in place to return as the central Barbie and Ken and that there is no plan in place for Gerwig to return as director.

The financial lesson of Barbie’s billion for Mattel, the company that created the iconic toy, seems to be that any toy can be transformed into a megahit blockbuster. The New Yorker reported last month, before Barbie’s release but in the swell of excitement leading up to the film, that the multinational corporation is seeking to turn several of its other properties into big-screen adventures.

Currently, there are plans to adapt Barney, Hot Wheels, and Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots to feature films. The idea for the company is following a combination of charismatic and proven talent and their long list of intellectual properties. Daniel Kaluuya is attached to the Barney project, while Vin Diesel and J.J. Abrams are looking to bring the other two to life.

But those are just three of thirteen announced films, including new iterations of previously adapted material like He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and a new American Girl film.

Whatever this financial victory for Barbie means for the future of cinema remains to be seen. But for fans of the film, it’s a moment to celebrate.