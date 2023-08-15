Showbiz Showdown: ‘Barbie’ Battles To Claim The Throne as 2023’s Top Grossing Film

The Barbie train shows no signs of slowing down. Coming out of its fourth weekend in theaters, the movie based on the iconic toy is on track to become the highest-grossing 2023 film in the United States.

Intellectual Property Rules The Box Office

Barbie’s household name status undoubtedly played a role in the film’s success, just as name recognition played a role in the other films in the top five as of August.

Still sitting at the top of the domestic box office, for now, is The Super Mario Bros. Movie based on the now almost forty-year-old video game franchise. Rounding out the top five behind Barbie are Marvel sequels Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the newest Disney live-action remake, The Little Mermaid.

First Original Script To Top Box Office in More Than a Decade

Barbie may be based on one of the most iconic and recognizable names of all time, but the movie’s script, written by real-life couple Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, tells an original story.

If Barbie overtakes The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing domestic film of 2023, it will be the first time that a movie not based on an existing story has done so since James Cameron’s Avatar in 2009.

The Meme Bump?

Months before Barbie arrived in theaters on July 21st, people online began joking about “Barbenheimer,” the name given to the idea of double-featuring Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The portmanteau quickly spread like wildfire across the internet. It became the activity of the summer, leading to box office success for both films (albeit one more than the other).

There’s no way to know how much of Barbie’s box office success can be attributed to the motivating factor of a social media phenomenon. But that phenomenon cannot be discounted as a contributor to the film’s success either.