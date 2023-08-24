‘Barbie’ Gets an IMAX Release Featuring New Post-Credits Footage

Barbie will get a one-week IMAX release featuring additional post-credits footage in September.

Just yesterday, Barbie became the highest-grossing domestic movie of 2023 when it passed The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Margot Robbie-starring blockbuster still has many weeks of earning potential as it climbs up the all-time domestic chart, but now comes news from Warner Bros. execs that Barbie will get a limited IMAX run next month.

Warner Bros. President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein and President of International Distribution Andrew Cripps made a joint statement on Wednesday that contained words from Barbie director Greta Gerwig. “We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all,” said Gerwig. “As a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

Barbie‘s Success and the Number of Repeat Viewings Motivated Warner Bros. to Go Even Bigger

IMAX tickets boost a movie's total box office gross because the premium experience costs more than a regular ticket. Since people are returning to theaters to see Barbie multiple times, it made financial sense to literally make the movie even bigger. “If there was one thing missing in this winning Barbie strategy, it was being able to put Greta’s singular vision on premium IMAX screens over the uber-competitive summer corridor,” said Goldstein and Cripps. “That Barbie continues to draw packed audiences around the world heading into its sixth weekend in release speaks to the quality of the film and the excitement audiences have for the story. We are so pleased to give them a chance to see Barbie, whether for the first or fifth time, in such an experiential format as IMAX.”

Richard Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation, said in a statement, “For all of us in the exhibition community, it’s been exciting to watch an original film like Barbie become an unparalleled critical and commercial success this summer. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Greta and her filmmaking team and our friends at Warner Bros. to deliver this special edition of Barbie with never-before-seen footage exclusively to IMAX audiences around the world.” No additional details were given about what might be included in the new footage.

The one-week limited engagement of Barbie in IMAX begins on September 22.