‘Barbie’ Arrives for Digital Ownership and Rental on September 12

Barbie — the highest-grossing movie of 2023 — will be released for premium digital ownership and rental on September 12.

An official press release from Warner Bros. reads, “Barbie has taken the box office by storm, earning more than $1.38 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros.’ 100-year history; the highest-grossing film ever from a female filmmaker at the domestic box office; and is the largest worldwide film release of 2023.”

‘Barbie' Premium Digital Ownership Comes at a Cost

When Barbie becomes available for premium digital ownership and rental on services such as Vudu, AppleTV, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video, the movie will still be in theaters and preparing for a short IMAX rerelease later in the month. The premium digital ownership price of Barbie is $29.99. That gives viewers lifetime access to the movie on the digital provider of choice. Audiences can also rent the movie for a 48-hour window for the PVOD (premium video on demand) price of $24.99. Still, financially speaking it makes more sense to spend an extra $5 and own it forever instead of having access to the movie for only two days.

Those opting for premium digital ownership can access over 41 minutes of Barbie special featurettes, including “Welcome to Barbie Land” (11:41), “Becoming Barbie” (6:24), “Playing Dress-Up” (7:38), “Musical Make Believe” (6:22), “All-Star Barbie Party” (5:14), and “It’s a Weird World” (5:02).

The Warner Bros. press release reads, “Take a trip to Barbie Land when Barbie, the box office smash hit and global phenomenon, arrives for purchase and rental digitally at home on September 12. From Oscar-nominated writer-director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird), Barbie stars Oscar nominees Margot Robbie (Bombshell; I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig and Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, The Squid and the Whale), based on Barbie by Mattel. Barbie also stars America Ferrera (End of Watch, the How to Train Your Dragon films), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Yesterday), Issa Rae (The Photograph, Insecure), Rhea Perlman (I’ll See You in My Dreams, Matilda), Will Ferrell (the Anchorman films, Talladega Nights), and Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Juno).

Barbie is still playing in theaters everywhere and gets an IMAX upgrade on September 22. The movie is available for premium digital ownership and PVOD rental on September 12. Warner Bros. has not yet set a release date for Barbie on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD.